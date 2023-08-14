Horror is the kind of genre that can still be very effective, even on a shoestring budget. Micr-budget masterpieces like The Blair Witch Project and Paranormal Activity conjure up scares with little more than dark, grainy visuals and simple practical effects.

With this in mind, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which low-budget horrors are the best of all. They came up with a ton of intriguing picks, from classics to obscure B-movies. What these moves lack in star power or slick effects they make up for in creativity and a madcap sensibility.

10 'Baghead' (2008)

In this Duplass Brothers comedy-horror, four struggling actors decide to escape the city and write a screenplay in a remote cabin. However, their creative retreat takes a terrifying turn when a mysterious figure with a paper bag over their head begins stalking them.

Blurring the lines between reality and fiction, Baghead skillfully plays with audience expectations, delivering both scares and unexpected twists. It's a true indie gem, elevated by fantastic performances across the board, especially from a then-unknown Greta Gerwig. "Loved Baghead. I saw it at an indie film festival," said user sudomatrix. Quentin Tarantino has also mentioned it as a favorite.

9 'Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum' (2018)

Gonjiam: Haunted Asylum is a South Korean found footage horror about a group of YouTubers who venture into an abandoned psychiatric hospital to livestream a paranormal investigation. As they explore the eerie building, strange occurrences escalate, and their fears become all too real.

Gonjiam hones found footage tropes, making them feel fresh and chilling once again. The film is lean and mean, clocking in at just 91 minutes, but it's jam-packed with unsettling visuals and atmospheric tension. "It's great," said user OceanCityBurrito. "I found it super scary."

8 'Terrifier' (2016)

One Halloween, two young women find themselves the targets of a hideous killer known as Art the Clown (David Howard Thornton). While some of the story elements are rather rote, the character of Art alone makes Terrifier worth watching.

Thornton is great in the part, and the character has already earned a cult following. "Terrifier and Terrifier 2 are so good! I will put Art the Clown up against any other slasher. The actor's mime work and nonverbal emoting is top tier," said Redditor BuckarooBonsly.

7 'Chopping Mall' (1986)

This campy comedy-horror centers on a group of teenagers who spend the night in a mall after hours. They get far more than they bargained for when the mall's security robots malfunction and turn their deadly gadgets against the kids.

User Jordanlf3208 said Chopping Mall was "one of my faves". James Wan is also a big fan. "I love movies like Chopping Mall. These, to me, are just sort of fun horror films that I would love to be able to dive into one day, or do them but with the way that I make my films," Wan has said.

6 'Terror Eyes' (1989)

An advertising executive is assigned the task of writing a horror screenplay, so he and his friends set out on a camping trip to brainstorm story ideas. They take turns sharing their scariest tales - which become frighteningly real.

Horrors don't get much more niche or low budget than Terror Eyes, but some fans will appreciate the loosely-connected, anthology-esque structure. "It's like a discount Creepshow," said Redditor Vegetable_Prune_8349. "I enjoyed it enough to watch it twice."

5 'Let's Scare Jessica to Death' (1971)

After being released from a mental institution, Jessica (Zohra Lampert) moves to a secluded farmhouse with her husband (Barton Heyman) and a friend (Kevin O'Connor), seeking solace and a fresh start. However, strange occurrences begin to fray her fragile sanity, and she becomes convinced that a vampiric presence is haunting her.

"My favorite horror movie of all time," user Bruno_Stachel. "[It's] a low-budget, 'sleeper' film, shot on shoestring capital investment with an indie crew and minimal cast. But boy is it a shocker. I forget if it's even in color; I know I always appreciate it best in B&W.".

4 'The Dead Next Door' (1989)

This zombie movie takes place in a postapocalyptic world where a team of government agents known as the Zombie Squad is tasked with eliminating the undead and finding a cure. While rough-around-the-edges, the film pays homage to the classics of the genre and serves up a ton of gore.

"The Dead Next Door is one of my favorites. It is referred to as 'the most expensive Super 8mm movie ever made'. It was financed by Sam Raimi (credited as The Master Cylinder) and directed by JR Bookwalter and it sort of stars Bruce Campbell, though he doesn’t appear on screen. He dubbed the voice for the lead actor," said user nightgoat85.

3 'Creep' (2014)

Another found footage film, Creep stars Patrick Brice (who also directs) as Aaron, a videographer who answers a Craigslist ad for a one-day job in a remote mountain town. Upon arriving, he discovers his employer, Josef (Mark Duplass), to be an eccentric and increasingly unsettling individual. As the day progresses, the videographer realizes that Josef's intentions are far from benign.

Duplass, who wrote the story with Brice, said the film was envisioned as a kind of mash-up of My Dinner with Andre and Misery. Duplass is most well-known for his comedic roles, so it's interesting to see him take on a different kind of character. "I LOVE both Creep films!! They’re amazing!!" said Redditor Electrical_Wait7835.

2 'Bad Taste' (1987)

This low-budget cult classic was Peter Jackson's feature debut. The plot centers on a group of government agents tasked with eradicating an alien invasion. The aliens have taken over a small New Zealand town and are using its inhabitants for a grotesque fast-food scheme.

Bad Taste is a fun blend of comedy and horror, renowned for its outrageous practical effects, over-the-top gore, and absurd humor. "Peter Jackson's first three movies are all cult classics if you want some splatter comedy," said Redditor Kiwi-66.

1 'The Texas Chainsaw Massacre' (1974)

This grim, gritty, groundbreaking horror from Tobe Hooper follows a group of friends who become stranded in rural Texas while on a road trip. There, they stumble upon a sinister family of cannibals, led by the deranged Leatherface, and are hunted down one by one. The Texas Chainsaw Massacre was an instant sensation, resonating with disillusioned, post-Watergate Ameria.

It was made on a budget of $80 000 - $140 000, which is higher than many of the other movies on this list but still far below other successful horrors of that era (The Exorcist, for example, cost $12 million.) The Texas Chainsaw Massacre had an outsize impact relative to its budget, grossing over $30m worldwide and leaving a last legacy on the horror genre. "The original is straight up one of the best movies of all time, in my opinion, and I'm not even a big horror guy," said user BEE_REAL_.

