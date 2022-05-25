Thrillers are usually what moviegoers and streamers typically pick when choosing a movie. It offers viewers a heightened feeling of suspense, surprise, anticipation, and anxiety. Ultimately, it provides what humans secretly desire the most without having to leave their seats.

Another interesting thing about thrillers is that they don't require a massive budget to produce a spectacular movie. This genre uses other tools to captivate the viewer. Perhaps the most effective tool used in films of this kind is the ongoing tension between what the audience knows (or thinks they know) and what the characters know (or what they don't know). This constant exchange keeps us glued to the screen, and if executed authentically and cleverly, it makes the budget irrelevant.

'Get Out' (2017)

Directed by the comedic actor Jordan Peele from the sketch comedy series Key & Peele, Get Out left moviegoers and critics in awe. Who thought a guy best known for his comedy could direct such a hard-hitting film? No one. This film transcends genres. It invites the audience to embark on a thrilling ride with unpredictable twists and turns while maintaining a simmering uneasiness.

More specifically, Get Out is sharply written, and it feels like it's one of a kind. But the most startling element of this film is that it only required a budget of $ 4.5 million to produce it. It's a minuscule budget when comparing it to major box office hits. In fact, it went on to make $255.4 million worldwide, making it one of the highest-grossing movies in proportion to its budget. With a simple conceit about a Black man (Daniel Kaluuya) visiting his white girlfriend's (Allison Williams) parents for the weekend, Peele was able to juggle humor, horror, and racial commentary with ease.

'Nightcrawler' (2014)

Considered to be one of Jake Gyllenhaal's most memorable performances, Dan Gilroy's Nightcrawler is a perfectly executed criminal thriller. It's a perfect blend between Taxi Driver and Drive. The film follows Louis Bloom (Gyllenhaal), a con man living on the fringes. He's desperate for work and eventually muscles into the world of L.A. crime journalism, and like any good thriller, there's a twist.

At first glance, Bloom might strike you as a reasonable, personable man, but then he reveals himself as a far more sinister person. As the film progresses, the protagonist begins blurring the line between observer and participant to become the star of his show by any means. With a budget of only $8.5 million, shot in four weeks, this low-budget movie grossed $50 million. It was an unexpected triumph, and Gyllenhaal was even nominated for an Oscar.

'Ex-Machina' (2014)

One of the first of its kind, Alex Garland's Ex-Machina is a sci-fi thriller that treats artificial intelligence as the story's centerpiece. This movie is a rare exception to this genre. The combination of a brilliantly written screenplay and extraordinary acting were only a few elements that helped this film reach its heights.

With a budget of only $15 million (not much for a film of this genre), the visual effects are spectacular. It even won an Oscar for it, beating competitors with budgets that were way above that. Ex-Machina is an intelligent thriller that explores the divide between technology and humanity. It reveals the chaos that happens when humans try to play God. It approaches the sci-fi aspect of the story as a close reality rather than a distant future. This is a character-driven movie, full of surprises, and it has hints of a psychological thriller as well.

'It Follows'

Perhaps a little more indie than the other films previously mentioned, It Follows deserves all the recognition it got. Considered a horror film, David Robert Mitchell's It Follows is also arguably a thriller. The plot is about a young woman (Maika Monroe) followed by an unknown supernatural force after a sexual encounter.

Establishing an unsettling tone from the beginning, the film ingeniously makes the audience feel uneasy throughout. The title says it all, and the most thrilling aspect is precisely that. The sense that there's something not quite right, the creepy undertone that there's always someone or something watching the character's every step. The film is also full of cliffhangers. With a shocking $1.3 million budget and a relatively unknown cast, this movie caused movie critics and audiences worldwide to rave about it. This horror/thriller is intelligent and original and went on to be nominated for a Cannes Golden Palm Award for best directing.

'Take Shelter'

With a powerhouse performance, Michael Shannon went on to win multiple awards for his participation in Take Shelter. This gripping film was done masterfully, and it toys with the viewer's psyche. In this movie, Shannon plays a young husband and father plagued by a series of apocalyptic visions. Consequently, he questions whether to shelter his family from a coming storm or only himself.

With phenomenal acting, writing, cinematography, and even digital effects, one would never know that this film was an independent film. It was produced under a $5 million budget, but the A grade quality of this film was recognized globally. The director, Jeff Nicholas, won an award at The Cannes Film Festival. More than the awards and praise it got, this film sets the tension between what the audience "supposedly" knows and what the characters "supposedly" knows flawlessly. Besides being an intense and frightening watch, it is highly recommended.

