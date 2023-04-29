The 'mad scientist' is a character archetype that goes way back in literature, to at least 1818, with Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, but draws on myths and legends that are even older. The mad scientist has been a mainstay of cinema, too, often as a representation of human hubris and the dangers of playing God.

Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently got together to discuss the best mad scientists in film history. Their picks range from comedies to horror, blockbusters to cult classics, from the beginning of cinema up until the present day.

10 'Metropolis' (1927)

Metropolis is a classic Sci-Fi movie directed by Fritz Lang, set in a dystopian future where the wealthy live in luxury high above the city while the working class toils underground to keep the city running. When the son of the city's ruler falls in love with a working-class woman, it sets off a chain of events that threatens to bring the entire system crashing down.

RELATED: 10 Best Spy Comedies of the 21st Century, Ranked

"The inventor lives in a weird old house and creates a robot in the likeness of his deceased love to destroy the gleaming modern city of Metropolis," said user Glade_Runner. "Rotwang's prosthetic arm was the inspiration for characters in Young Frankenstein and in Dr. Strangelove."

9 'Re-Animator' (1985)

The user Kesis_theBetrayed suggested this '80s cult classic. It's based on a story by H.P. Lovecraft and follows a medical student (Jeffrey Combs) who discovers a serum that can bring dead bodies back to life. When he enrolls at Miskatonic University, he recruits fellow student Dan Cain (Bruce Abbott), to help him conduct experiments on human corpses.

RELATED: The 10 Highest Grossing Video Game Movie Adaptations

As they bring more and more bodies back to life, things spiral out of control, and the two students find themselves in over their heads. It's a great blend of horror, humor, and campy gore, and its fans include Edgar Wright.

8 'Frankenstein' (1931)

The first Frankenstein movie was actually a 1910 short film produced by Thomas Edison, but the most influential by far was this 1931 version. It tells the story of Henry Frankenstein (Colin Clive), a scientist who creates a monster from the body parts of the deceased.

RELATED: 10 Best Characters From TV Comedies, According to Reddit

Boris Karloff plays the iconic Monster, who becomes increasingly intelligent and self-aware as he navigates a hostile world that fears and rejects him. It's a towering performance that would leave a lasting legacy in the horror genre. "Frankenstein '31 and Island of Lost Souls spring to mind as the best at capturing that old-school, gothic archetype," said user gizmomogwai1.

7 'Island of Lost Souls' (1932)

Another '30s horror classic, Island of Lost Souls is an adaptation of the H.G. Wells novel The Island of Dr. Moreau. Edward Parker (Richard Arlen) is a shipwrecked traveler who finds himself stranded on a remote island inhabited by the sinister Dr. Moreau (Charles Laughton). Moreau is a mad scientist who has been experimenting with animal-human hybrids, and Parker soon discovers that he is the latest subject of his twisted experiments.

Laughton delivers a standout performance as the enigmatic and menacing Dr. Moreau, while Bela Lugosi provides memorable support as the half-man, half-animal Sayer of the Law. "[Island of Lost Souls] isn't as often fondly remembered as Frankenstein or Dracula '31, and I can't understand why. It's bloody brilliant classic horror," said user gizmomogwai1.

6 'Young Frankenstein' (1974)

Young Frankenstein is a parody of the classic Universal horror films of the 1930s and 40s, starring Gene Wilder as Dr. Frederick Frankenstein, a descendant of the infamous Victor Frankenstein. When he inherits his family's castle in Transylvania, he discovers his grandfather's secret laboratory and becomes obsessed with continuing his experiments to bring a dead body back to life.

The film features a talented ensemble cast, including Marty Feldman, Teri Garr, and Peter Boyle, who delivers a memorable turn as the Creature. On its 40th anniversary, director Mel Brookssaid he considered it to be his best film. "Young Frankenstein has gotta be up there," said user PunyParker826.

5 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' (1975)

This cult classic musical is a satirical tribute to Sci-Fi and horror B-movies of the 1950s and 60s. It revolves around newly engaged couple Brad (Barry Bostwick) and Janet (Susan Sarandon), who stumble upon the bizarre and erotic world of Dr. Frank-N-Furter (Tim Curry), an alien mad scientist.

It boasts an iconic soundtrack, including memorable songs such as "The Time Warp," and has become famous for its raucous midnight screenings, where audiences dress up as characters and participate in interactive rituals. "Can anything really compete with The Rocky Horror Picture Show?" said user Your_Trash_Daddy.

4 'Murders in the Rue Morgue' (1932)

Murders in the Rue Morgue is a classic horror based on the story by Edgar Allan Poe. Medical student Pierre Dupin (Leon Ames) becomes obsessed with solving the brutal murders of women in the streets of Paris. The investigation leads him to the mysterious Dr. Mirakle (Bela Lugosi), who is conducting twisted experiments on his captive female victims.

"Bela Lugosi plays a mad scientist who is abducting young women and then injecting them with ape blood to create a mate for Erik, his talking ape," said user MovieMike007. "You don't get much madder than that."

3 'Upstream Color' (2013)

Upstream Color is the sophomore project by auteur Shane Carruth, following the amazing time-travel movie Primer. Amy Seimetz is Kris, a woman who is unwittingly subjected to a mind-control experiment by a thief who uses a parasitic worm to control her behavior. After the experiment ends, Kris finds herself disconnected from her previous life and struggling to make sense of the strange and surreal experiences that haunt her. She meets Jeff, played by Carruth himself, who has also been a victim of the same experiment, and together they embark on a quest to uncover the truth behind their mysterious affliction.

While not as engaging as Carruth's debut, it's an interesting meditation on identity, memory, and the fragile nature of human consciousness. "This 'mad scientist' performs his crazy operations in a motor home when he's not at his pig farm or making music-for-sale in his house," said user ZorroMeansFox.

2 'Forbidden Planet' (1956)

Forbidden Planet follows the crew of a spaceship that travels to a distant planet to investigate the fate of a colony established there years earlier. Upon arrival, they encounter the enigmatic Dr. Morbius (Walter Pidgeon) and his daughter Altaira (Anne Francis), the only survivors of the colony. The crew soon learns that the planet harbors a dark secret and must confront a powerful and mysterious force that threatens their very existence.

The film is notable for its groundbreaking special effects, which were ahead of their time, as well as its innovative electronic score. Almost 70 years later, "it’s still 'the bomb'," said user Artist_Laurence.

1 'Megamind' (2010)

A supervillain, voiced by Will Ferrell, finally defeats his nemesis, the superhero Metro Man (Brad Pitt), but then struggles to find a sense of purpose. To fill the void, he creates a new superhero named Titan (Jonah Hill) but soon learns that his creation has turned evil and is causing chaos throughout the city. Megamind must team up with his former rival to stop Titan and save the city.

The movie stands out with its witty dialogue and clever subversion of superhero tropes. Not to mention, Ferrell's voice acting is top-notch. user jestermage_said Megamind is one of the most "fun instances of the character archetype."

KEEP READING:10 Best Underrated Animated Movies of the 2010s, Ranked