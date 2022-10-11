"It's alive!" The most memorable examples of the archetype in all of the genre.

The mad scientist remains a beloved trope in the horror genre. After all, what is more terrifying than a ridiculously intelligent scientist going under the knife on your mind and body – all in the name of sadistic experiments or driving the human race forward? Their victims go through terrifying transformations and heinous torture just for some crazed “results.”

Watching these blood-thirsty laboratory dwellers lose themselves in their work is always a satisfying spiral into madness. These scientists come in all shapes and sizes, and with various levels of psychopathy. Some take a more humorous path down the road to wreaking havoc with a scalpel, while others are so cold-blooded that death would be a kinder act for their victims.

Howard Howe, 'Tusk' (2014)

Tusk begs the question: what would it be like to be completely transformed into an animal? Albeit, against his will, Wallace learns exactly what it's like to be a walrus, both in body in mind. The movie is a great example of a crazed scientist. Even though Howard Howe isn't technically a scientist, he is a retired seaman with a wild imagination.

In his attempt to make amends with a walrus that he claims had saved his life once at sea, Howard takes it upon himself to turn his visitor into his dead animal friend. He sews Wallace into a skin made of human flesh and attaches Wallace's own leg bones to his mouth as walrus tusks. He then conditions the young man to act like a walrus, so well in fact, that Wallace ends up in a zoo for the remainder of his life.

Victor Frankenstein, 'Frankenstein' (1931)

Dr. Frankenstein is the quintessential example of a mad scientist. Mary Shelley's version of derangement came in the form of a moral message by eliminating a deity in order to reach self-realization. In other words, Dr. Frankenstein stands for much more than just a scientist hellbent on creating a monster – he serves the purpose of behavior demonstration for the monster he made.

Frankenstein stands as an ethical lesson in science fiction, and his monster has become synonymous with horror and Halloween. Interestingly enough, the depiction of Dr. Frankenstein in the 1931 movie differs from the source material. The movie made him more menacing – instead of being ashamed of what he has created, he becomes drunk on power.

Herbert West, 'Re-Animator' (1985)

Herbert West is one of the most recognizable mad scientists in horror. Re-Animator follows an eccentric medical student as he hopes to cure death itself. He comes up with a concoction that can reanimate dead tissue, despite his friends and colleagues condemning his controversial work.

Herbert remains a beloved character in horror, not because of his vileness, but because of his humor and sincerity. It's hard not to fall in love with the character because he genuinely believes he is doing good, despite the zombies he ends up creating. While Re-Animator is one of H.P. Lovecraft's least favorite stories, the film became a cult classic thanks to its comically graphic consequences of trying to tamper with the natural process of life.

Barry Nyle, 'Beyond the Black Rainbow' (2010)

Beyond the Black Rainbow is more than just a psychedelic horror movie – it blends fascinating sci-fi elements with some of the most vividly stunning cinematography in film. The movie takes place in a future government-funded facility that experiments with therapy techniques and medicine for people wanting greater happiness.

Barry Nyle handles the daily operations of the facility and the second he steps onscreen, you know that he means business. The man struggles to maintain his sanity the longer that he stays in the facility, and he has become somewhat of a villain as he helps to keep Elena prisoner. It doesn't help that he also engaged with Dr. Arboria's experimental drug therapies for years – blistering his mind.

Dr. Génessier, 'Eyes Without a Face' (1960)

Eyes Without a Face is a classic French horror film that explores family trauma in a grotesquely bizarre way. Dr. Génessier is a plastic surgeon and father to a beautiful young woman. When she finds herself mutilated after a car accident, her dad vows to restore her beauty, even if that means luring young girls into his lab to steal the perfect new face for his daughter.

Dr. Génessier is a perfect example of a mad scientist with reasons that go beyond himself. In a way, his desire to help his daughter, no matter what the cost, is admirable. Unfortunately, no matter how much love is behind his desires, he is still a murderer.

Seth Brundle, 'The Fly' (1986)

The Fly is one of David Cronenberg's finest works. Much of this is due to Jeff Goldblum's brilliant portrayal of the crazed scientist, Seth Brundle. He perfectly encapsulates everything that is so beloved about mad scientists – he is handsome, charming, and realizes far too late how dangerous his experiments are.

Despite wanting to make the world a better place, Seth is no angel. He inevitably falls to his own arrogance and loses his sanity. After one of his experiments goes terribly wrong, Seth begins to transform into a human-fly hybrid. The only redeeming quality about Dr. Brundle is that he keeps his experimenting to himself.

Dean Armitage, 'Get Out' (2017)

Get Out is one of the best horror movies of the last five years and is a prime film for beginners to ease into the spooky genre. The movie is filled with horrific scenarios that revolve around race and has moral lessons that go far beyond most horror movies. And best of all, it has a sinister villain to hate and root against: Dean Armitage.

Dean is less of a typical mad scientist than most. He doesn't have a deranged look on his face, bulging eyes, or wildly messy hair. What he does have though, is a maddeningly terrifying desire to give brain-imprinting surgeries to people who want to “feel” what it's like to have different physical characteristics. What makes him so sinister is that his surgeries actually work.

Josef Heiter, 'The Human Centipede' (2009)

Josef Heiter is one of the most grotesquely unnerving mad scientists in horror, and for good reason. He enjoys sewing people's mouths and bodies together. When the plot of The Human Centipede was first released to the public, people were either disgusted or intrigued, and it's hard to tell if they ever overlapped.

This body horror film is one of the most extreme examples of mainstream gross-out horror movies and relies on brutal depictions of bodily functions to terrorize audiences. Dr. Heiter dreams of creating a real-life centipede out of humans and kidnaps a group of subjects that continuously lose more of themselves as each surgical task is undertaken.

Dr. Moreau, 'The Island of Dr. Moreau' (1996)

Dr. Moreau is just one in a long line of mad scientists that enjoy turning people into something that they're not. In 1996's The Island of Dr. Moreau, the doctor hunts some unwanted guests on his island in the hopes of transforming humans into animal hybrids.

Dr. Moreau is not only torturing and experimenting on people though, he is actually splicing genes to make animals more human-like. Infamously played by a difficult Marlon Brando, the deranged doctor certainly looks the part as well. Dr. Moreau dresses in a large white mumu and wears face paint to help portray how he's lost a part of his mind.

Edward Praetorius, 'From Beyond' (1986)

In From Beyond, obsessive scientist, Dr. Praetorius, successfully discovers a way to access a parallel universe of pleasure. He becomes completely consumed by his scientific work and eventually turns into a grotesque, shape-shifting monster that preys upon the others in his laboratory.

From Beyond is another H.P. Lovecraft adaptation that was directed by Re-Animator's Stuart Gordon. While its depiction of a mad scientist is even more extreme, the film never quite reached cult status like Re-Animator. It is home to the same type of humor, but its added sex scenes make it a little more outrageous.

