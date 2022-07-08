Magical realism is a tricky genre to define, as it often breeds a setting that lands somewhere in between our reality and a surreal fantasy. The genre, which became wildly popular in the 20th century due to its prevalence in Latin American literature, has had a steady rise in cinema around the world. In the genre, fantastical situations often occur in realistic settings, resulting in mythical occurrences that the protagonist must either battle or reckon with. However, each of the following films, from the minds of filmmakers ranging from Spike Jonze to Alejandro G. Iñárritu, go beyond these parameters; they use magical realism to create metaphors for the human condition in unique ways, and thus heighten their stories far more than if they had stuck to a standard “realistic” world.

Like Water for Chocolate (1992)

Image via Miramax

Based on the 1989 novel of the same name by Laura Esquivel, this romantic drama from Mexican filmmaker Alfonso Arau earned 10 Ariel Awards, and was nominated at the 47th British Academy Film Awards . The story follows a young woman named Tita (Lumi Cavazos), who lives with her controlling mother (Regina Torné) in Mexico in the early 1900s. When Tita discovers that due to tradition, she is forbidden from marrying the love of her life, Pedro (Marco Leonardi), she pours her intense emotions out into her cooking.

From the opening shot of Like Water for Chocolate, one might not immediately assume that the film is a magical realist story. However, this is the brilliance of the genre when done well: the setting, characters, and tone of the film all feel realistic, but as Tita’s frustration and sadness literally spill into the food, the results are mysterious and occult. In one memorable scene, Tita’s tears, which fall into a cake batter, cause every guest at the table who’s eaten the cake to cry uncontrollably. Arau seamlessly blends moments of fantasy and reality throughout the film, weaving them into one beautiful, often tragic journey for Tita.

Pleasantville (1998)

Image via New Line Cinema

This teen comedy from writer-director Gary Ross is led by a star-studded cast, including Reese Witherspoon, Tobey Maguire, and Joan Allen. Polar opposite siblings David (Maguire) and Jennifer (Witherspoon) find themselves constantly at odds with each other. When they fight over the television remote one day, they inexplicably end up inside David’s favorite television show, a sitcom from the 1950s.

Magical realism will often elevate a story’s message through its exaggeration. Indeed, Ross navigates this beautifully throughout the story. Ross illustrates the conflict that arises when we repress our inner emotions through the physical changing of colors in David and Jennifer as they navigate their new life in Pleasantville. It’s a unique use of magical realism to reflect the difficulties that come with both adolescence and adulthood.

Being John Malkovich (1999)

The whimsical brilliance of director Jonze and writer Charlie Kaufman came together in this iconic comedy, which was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Screenplay. The story follows unemployed puppeteer Craig (John Cusack) who discovers that he can step inside the mind of acclaimed actor John Malkovich. Malkovich plays a satire of himself in the film, resulting in a highly original story that intertwines ideas of existence, art, and identity.

Kaufman is known for his surreal, existential work, but Being John Malkovich stands out as one of his best uses of magical realism. The lines between reality and fantasy are often blurred, but not a single fantastical moment is wasted. Every scene is infused with Kaufman’s trademark irony and wit.

Amélie (2001)

The film that made a small café in Montmartre famous after using it as a filming location, Amélie quickly became one of the widely beloved French films upon its release. Director Jean-Pierre Jeunet earned Best Director for the film at the Cesar Awards, and it was also nominated for a total of five Academy Awards. The story follows the introverted waitress Amélie Poulain (Audrey Tautou), who, upon her search for meaning, decides to conduct only good deeds to change the lives of those around her.

From the first frame of the film, with its saturated colors, whimsical music, and quick editing pace, it’s clear that the setting is not quite grounded in reality. Had Jeunet decided to make this film utterly realistic, however, the message would’ve been completely lost. Amélie is an unforgettable protagonist who is desperate to make sense of society. It’s only through the visionary, unique use of magical realism that blends the surreal with the mundanity of modern-day Paris, that audiences are able to see the world through her eyes.

Big Fish (2003)

Image via Columbia Pictures

This Tim Burton classic, which features every Burton-trademark, from large-scale production design to ethereal, dreamlike characters, was based on the 1998 Daniel Wallace novel of the same name. This acclaimed fantasy-drama earned six BAFTA Nominations, as well as a Best Original Score Academy Award nomination for Burton’s longtime collaborator Danny Elfman. When Will Bloom (Billy Crudup) learns of his aging father Edward’s illness, he travels to talk to him while he still has time. Despite Will’s skepticism of his father’s outlandish stories, he decides to investigate these tales, and struggles to separate what’s real and what isn’t.

Much of the magical realism throughout the film is grounded in Will Bloom’s difficulty to distinguish fantasy and reality. Burton knows exactly how to blend the two together to create a world that is neither entirely realistic nor entirely made up. In one of the most memorable scenes, Edward Bloom narrates, “They say that when you meet the love of your life, time stops.” At this moment, Burton freezes everything in the circus except for a young Ed (Ewan McGregor) as he moves towards a young Sandra (Alison Lohman), before speeding everything back up again. It’s this use of magical realism, which exaggerates truth, that allows Burton to convey the beauty of life uniquely.

Black Swan (2009)

Darren Aronofsky’s psychological thriller proves that magical realism can manifest in any genre and still work brilliantly. Indeed, the film’s themes of obsession deeply resonated with audiences, and was received positively by critics after its premiere at the 2010 Venice International Film Festival. When determined ballerina Nina Sayers (Natalie Portman) gets cast as the dual-role of the Swan Queen in her company’s revival of Swan Lake, she slowly descends to madness as she attempts to prove to the theater and to herself that she is perfect for the part.

The opening of the film, while having a distinctly ethereal tone, is still grounded in realism. Everything seems fine in Nina’s world, until the pressure of her job mounts, and she begins hearing and seeing things that aren’t actually there. As Nina competes with her polar opposite, the effortlessly charming Lily (Mila Kunis), Aronofsky uses a darker, more sinister magical realism to pit her reality against her illusions. This heightens the idea that perfection is unattainable, and emphasizes the consequences that such a strong obsession can bring.

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

Quvenzhané Wallis made history with this film at the Academy Awards in 2013, being the youngest person at age 9 to be nominated for Best Actress. The nomination was nothing short of well deserved, as Wallis transforms into Hushpuppy, a whip-smart, imaginative child. Hushpuppy journeys through her flooded community in the Louisiana Bayou, as she struggles to make sense of a difficult relationship with her father Wink (Dwight Henry), whose health is rapidly declining.

The world of the film is seen through Hushpuppy’s eyes, and every frame is layered with the beauty and magic of childhood wonder. However, director Benh Zeitlin slowly starts to integrate elements of magical realism as Hushpuppy begins to face prehistoric creatures called aurochs. In this way, Zeitlin mirrors Hushpuppy’s real-life troubles with imaginary obstacles. It’s an excellent use of the technique, and a must-watch for Wallis’s performance.

Birdman (2014)

It’s the dark comedy from filmmaker Iñárritu that took home four Academy Award wins, including Best Director and Best Picture. Riggan Thompson (Michael Keaton) is a washed up former action movie star who decides to make his Broadway debut in a play adaptation. However, as a series of obstacles leading up to opening night begin to mount, Riggan questions whether he deserves to be a respected artist.

The first time we see Riggan in the film, he’s sitting cross-legged, levitating in mid-air. However, he’s not in a magical setting. He’s in a dimly lit, messy, run-of-the-mill theater dressing room. Throughout the film, Iñárritu uses this exact juxtaposition between the real and surreal to emphasize the manic nature of Riggan’s emotional state. This, combined with the legendary cinematographer Emmanuel Lubzeki’s long, steady shots, create a beautiful, often hypnotic use of magical realism.

Border (2018)

Image via TriArt Film

This Swedish film from director and co-writer Ali Abbasi is an unforgettable tale that brought an entirely new layer to the fantasy genre. Based on the short story by Swedish writer Ajvide Lindqvist, the film was received well at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival, and was nominated for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 91st Academy Awards. The story follows customs officer Tina (Eva Melander), who uses her distinctly heightened sense of smell to spot illegal contraband in suitcases. However, everything she knows about herself and her world is challenged when she meets the mysterious Vore (Eero Milonoff).

In the beginning of the film, the world that surrounds Vore and Tina looks exactly like our day to day. However, the two of them form a bond, Tina, despite knowing she’s different, realizes there’s more to her identity than she could have ever anticipated. Abbasi blends elements of horror, the supernatural, and magical realism to elevate Tina’s emotional journey. Everything is clinical and sterile until she finds magic and beauty in a life with Vore. It’s the magical realism that creates a new sense of hope for Tina, and ultimately creates one of the genre’s most unpredictable films.