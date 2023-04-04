While the golden age of Westerns may be long over, the cowboys and gunslingers that the genre popularized live on as some of the most enduring characters in film. Cowboys are still screen icons today as TV shows like Yellowstone and Justified harken back to the days of the Old West. Even though cowboy movies exist as a niche category today, the best Westerns are still regarded as some of the greatest movies of all time.

With countless movies in the genre, the movie world is flooded with iconic cowboy characters. There are select few however, who stand above the rest as characters whose influence and notoriety stretch far beyond their original films and exist as beacons of popular culture. While some are righteous lawmen and others are morally gray outlaws, what they all share is a reputation as the best cowboys of all time.

10 Calamity Jane - 'Calamity Jane' (1953)

Perhaps the most famous female gunslinger of all time, Calamity Jane was a real historical figure who lived as a frontierswoman and a sharpshooter from 1852 to 1903. While many movies have featured portrayals of Jane, the first to give her top billing was Calamity Jane, and it remains the most famous vision of the legendary cowgirl.

Doris Day plays Jane in this Western musical, and the movie presents her as a tough-talking gunslinger who is more than capable of holding her own against the men of that era. Even though the musical aspect does make it at odds with darker cowboy movies, Calamity Jane is still a fitting showcase for one of the genre's best characters.

9 Jesse James - 'The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford' (2007)

Jesse James is a legendary outlaw who has gone on to become one of the most recognized real-life cowboys of all time, and while many actors have played him on screen, Brad Pitt's portrayal is the most human. The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford follows James in his last days as he is followed around by Robert Ford (Casey Affleck), a fan who desperately wants to get into James' gang.

The movie showcases multiple sides to the famous character: ruthless criminal, family man, and ultimately a man consumed by paranoia as he begins to suspect his own gang of betraying him. Pitt gives one of his finest performances as James, and his portrayal and the film live on as one of the most somber and thoughtful Westerns ever.

8 Chris Adams - 'The Magnificent Seven' (1960)

A remake of Akira Kurosawa's masterpiece Seven Samurai, The Magnificent Seven swaps that movie's samurai for cowboys. After a small Mexican village grows tired of being raided over and over again by bandits, they hire a gang of seven cowboys to protect them, and the hired gunmen find themselves growing to care for the villagers.

While each of the seven cowboys shines individually and offers a unique take on the ensuing battle, Chris Adams (Yul Brynner) is the heart that keeps them together. As the leader of the makeshift gang, Adams' belief in the righteousness of their quest never falters, and he remains one of the most noble and incorruptible cowboys in film.

7 Wyatt Earp - 'Tombstone' (1993)

Retired lawman Wyatt Earp (Kurt Russell) is seeking a peaceful life with his wife after he reunites with his brothers and settles down. Instead, he runs foul of outlaws who have been killing police officers, and so Earp, his brothers, and his best friend Doc Holliday (Val Kilmer) must make a stand and do what is right in Tombstone.

While Kilmer steals the show with a fantastic performance as Holliday, Russell also shines as Earp. A lawman focused on providing peace for those who cannot defend themselves, Earp is a far cry from the renegade outlaws who dominate the genre, but holds up as an all-time great on-screen cowboy.

6 Will Kane - 'High Noon' (1952)

Recently married, former Marshall Will Kane (Gary Cooper) is planning to ride off into the sunset with his new bride and enjoy a peaceful life. Instead, he receives news that a vicious criminal he put behind bars has been released, and having sworn revenge on the lawman, is coming to kill Kane.

Choosing to stand his ground rather than fleeing, Kane is the epitome of courage and honor as he stands alone against the threat he knows is coming for him. Cooper highlights all of these traits as he offers an outstanding performance in High Noon, one that earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor.

5 Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid - 'Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid' (1969)

Butch Cassidy (Paul Newman) and the Sundance Kid (Robert Redford) are a pair of free-spirited outlaws who lead their own gang of criminals. When their plan to rob a train goes awry, they are forced to go on the run. With the law on their trail, the best friends plan to head for Bolivia before catching a bullet.

The ultimate bromance movie, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid is representative of the easy-living, outlaw lifestyle that many Westerns strive to emulate. Despite their criminal nature, the close relationship shared between the pair is wholesome, and they remain one of the best representations of friendship in cinema history.

4 Ethan Edwards - 'The Searchers' (1956)

Regarded by many as a masterpiece, The Searchers sees Western legend John Wayne providing his best performance in the genre. After his brother's family is murdered and his young niece is abducted by a Comanche tribe, Civil War veteran Ethan Edwards (Wayne) goes on an odyssey across multiple years to rescue her.

Edwards is a difficult character, as The Searchers does not shy away from his blatant racism. While he begins the film as unlikable, the long quest he goes on allows a showcase into the inner workings of his personality, and allows him room to grow as he ultimately discovers that his niece does not want to be saved.

3 Django - 'Django Unchained' (2012)

One of the best modern Western movies, Django Unchained is Quentin Tarantino's take on the genre. After he is freed by German bounty hunter Dr. Schultz (Christoph Waltz), former slave Django (Jamie Foxx) becomes his protégé as he learns the tricks of the trade, before he sets out to rescue his wife from slavery.

Tarantino movies are notorious for his signature style and the actors who rise up to meet that dynamic with their performances. Foxx joins those ranks as he helps to create one of Tarantino's best characters, and one of the best movie cowboys, as he paints the Old West red with the blood of racist slavers and outlaws.

2 Harmonica - 'Once Upon a Time in the West' (1968)

Directed by Sergio Leone, the godfather of Spaghetti Westerns, Once Upon a Time in the West revolves around Jill (Claudia Cardindale), a widow who enlists the aid of an outlaw and a mysterious gunslinger named Harmonica (Charles Bronson) to protect her and her land from evil forces.

Trademarked by the musical instrument he wears around his neck, Harmonica drifts around as he seeks retribution against the villainous Frank (Henry Fonda). The kind of avenging gunslinger that the Western genre popularized, Bronson offers one of the best takes on the trope with his reserved nature and steely gaze.

1 The Man with No Name - 'The Good, the Bad and the Ugly' (1966)

The greatest Western movie of all time also produced the greatest cowboy of all time, as The Man with No Name (Clint Eastwood) is the quintessential gunslinger on the big screen. As the central figure in The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, The Man with No Name reigns as the fastest gun in the West.

Along with John Wayne, Eastwood is the face of the Western genre. The Man with No Name lives on as his most iconic role, as every fictional cowboy in film, television, and video games has been influenced by his character in some way. Not only is he the greatest Western protagonist, but he is also one of the best characters in cinema.

