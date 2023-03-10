One of the most timeless and effective ways to add emphasis and disguise to on-screen actors and characters is through the tried and true method of specialized makeup. Especially in times before completely digital characters, good enough makeup in film can highly amplify the visual style and completely change and disguise faces to make them completely recognizable.

Makeup has continued to be one of the most effective yet highly underappreciated ways to add to film as a whole. It's special when a film's makeup is so memorable and well-executed that it turns an otherwise invisible aspect of filmmaking to the front of the discussion. Letterboxd in its latest showdown, asked its community and userbase to provide their own lists of their favorite makeup in film, with a number of films making frequent recurring appearances.

10 'Frankenstein' (1931)

Image via Universal Pictures

The first sound adaptation of the classic Mary Shelly novel Frankenstein was a film that helped make the Monster (portrayed by Boris Karloff) a household name and jumpstart an era of Universal monster movies. The classic story follows Dr. Frankenstein (Colin Clive), a scientist who assembles a living being made from body parts across different bodies. The Monster itself soon escapes from Frankenstein's lair and is soon chased and attacked by the townsfolk for being a monster, despite the kind-hearted soul that inhabits the Monster.

Even for a film released over 90 years ago, the makeup and visual distinctions made for Frankenstein's monster still stand out and excel at making the Monster look inhuman. Even the makeup for other characters aside from the Monster, such as Fritz (Dwight Frye), Dr. Frankenstein himself, and the townsfolk, stand out for the era and truly help add to the film's experience. The makeup blends beautifully with the original black-and-white color scheme and stands out as one of the original masterworks of makeup on film.

9 'Beetlejuice' (1988)

Image via Warner Bros.

The '80s Tim Burton classic Beetlejuice follows a young, newly deceased couple who is stuck haunting their summer home and its new owners. After failing to be a successful poltergeist and scare the new family out of their home, they call upon the chaotic Beetlejuice (Michael Keaton) to help them remove the family once and for all. However, once they have unleashed Beetlejuice onto the family, he begins to enact his plan to escape into the living world and wreak havoc upon humanity.

One of the absolute highlights of Beetlejuice is Burton's classic gothic and dark style, which is only further amplified by the multitude of beautiful makeup work on display. The film has numerous great uses of makeup, whether Beetlejuice in his various costumes and appearances or the many other characters and deceased beings in the otherworld waiting room. It all comes together to help the style and visualization of Beetlejuice as a whole, helping the film becomes one of the most iconic and beloved horror comedies of the '80s.

8 'Planet of the Apes' (1968)

The sci-fi classic Planet of the Apes follows a group of astronauts who end up stranded and isolated on a planet completely dominated by primates 2000 years in the future. The apes use a primitive race of humans that lack intelligence for experimentation and for sport, and the astronauts find themselves captured and placed in this group.

The makeup and costumes on display for the species of intelligent apes that inhabit the planet are still massively impressive over 50 years after Planet of the Apes' original release. The variety between each ape, as well as the ways that you can still see the intricate performances from the actors, even with all the makeup applied, are astonishing. The makeup was so great that over a decade before the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Academy Award was introduced, Planet of the Apes received an honorary award for its exceptional makeup.

7 'The Exorcist' (1973)

The classic horror masterpiece The Exorcist follows young Regan MacNeil (Linda Blair) who becomes the victim of demonic possession. After many other failed attempts to try and solve the ailment afflicting Regan, her superstitious mother decides to call a priest out of desperation. It soon becomes up to Father Damien Karras (Jason Miller) to save Regan and expel the demon from her body via an exorcism, as it soon becomes their final option to save her.

One of the major terrifying highlights of The Exorcist is just how much of an evolution we see in Regan as a character, from the beginning of the possession until the end. The ever-changing appearance and makeup of Regan play a major part in this, as we see her grow more and more demonic and unrecognizable as the film goes on, adding to the fear factor. The Exorcist's makeup is one key component that has helped cement the film as a classic.

6 'The Dark Knight' (2008)

The massive blockbuster sequel to Batman Begins, Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight, sees Batman (Christian Bale) continuing his never-ending war against crime in Gotham City. While his partnership with Jim Gordon (Gary Oldman) and Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) is initially successful, Batman soon finds himself facing the threat of the criminal mastermind known as the Joker (Heath Ledger). With Joker loose in Gotham City, Batman is pushed to his absolute limit as he tries to save the city from crime once and for all.

The Dark Knight has gone down in history as one of the most immediately recognizable and beloved modern action movies of all time, and a major part of this is the two major villains at play. Both The Joker and Harvey Dent as Two-Face make for great iconic foil villains against Batman, and the heavy makeup on both characters only amplifies their on-screen presence. Both the Joker's smeared clown makeup, and Two-Face's burned face make for iconic visuals that have further defined these characters and the film as an all-time great.

5 'The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring' (2001)

Image via New Line

The first film in Peter Jackson's iconic Lord of the Rings trilogy, Fellowship of the Ring, sees young Frodo Baggins (Elijah Wood) as he begins his journey to Mt. Doom to be rid of a mysterious ring. Frodo becomes a part of a fellowship formed to protect him and ensure that the ring makes it to Mt. Doom without falling into the hands of evildoers.

A major part of this first installment and Jackson's entire Lord of the Rings trilogy is the attention to detail and finer details placed into bringing Tolkien's world to life. Fellowship of the Ring had the difficulty of being the first time we would see this world on the big screen, and small details such as makeup helped audiences engross themselves in this iconic world. The work put into aspects such as the visuals of the various races and creatures, the hairstyles and beards, and the classic fantasy-styled makeup all come together to bring Middle-earth to life.

4 'An American Werewolf in London' (1981)

An American Werewolf in London follows the story of two American tourists in England who are attacked by a werewolf while on vacation. Following the attack, one of the tourists, David (David Naughton), ends up transforming into a werewolf himself on the next full moon and begins causing similar chaos as a werewolf himself. Despite the other tourist Jack's (Griffin Dunne) constant warnings to David, he remains unaware and oblivious to his newfound status as a werewolf.

One of the major reasons why An American Werewolf in London has continued to stay as a cult classic horror comedy is through its masterful usage of makeup. Especially in the iconic werewolf transformation scene, the practical effects and makeup on display are unlike anything else that was put onto the screen at that point. The film's makeup was so beloved that it won the first ever Best Makeup and Hairstyling Award at the 54th Academy Awards in 1981.

3 'The Elephant Man' (1980)

From acclaimed filmmaker David Lynch, The Elephant Man is a historical drama that follows the life of Joseph Merrick (John Hurt), a severely deformed man living in London in the 19th century. After being saved from his prison of being a side-show attraction by Dr. Frederick Treves (played by Anthony Hopkins), Merrick is shown to be a highly intelligent man beneath his condition. While studying Merrick's condition, Treves and Merrick begin to form a friendship, as Merrick is being treated like an actual person for one of the first times in his life.

While Lynch is more commonly known for his work in psychological horror, his strengths in that genre only add to the strengths of his telling of Merrick's story. Especially with the combined usage of black and white visuals and highly emphasized makeup in the lead, the film parallels classic films such as Frankenstein with its approach. However, The Elephant Man can accomplish many more incredible feats in the field of makeup, and the makeup done to provide Merrick's appearance is still a sight to behold over 40 years later.

2 'Pan's Labyrinth' (2006)

Visionary Guillermo del Toro's original masterpiece, Pan's Labyrinth, follows young 10-year-old Ofelia (Ivana Baquero), who begins to explore a strange labyrinth to discover her destiny. While on her journey of self-discovery, she encounters a number of key creatures and beings, including Faun and the Pale Man (both portrayed by Doug Jones). These creatures help and hinder Ofelia on her quest to make her way through the trials of the labyrinth.

As is the case with a number of del Toro's films, there is a massive emphasis on practical creature designs to bring abstract and beautiful creations to life in realistic ways. Makeup is one of the many ways del Toro brings creatures like Faun and the Pale Man to life in the film, but the makeup on display is a mesmerizing sight to behold. It's one of the key stand-out parts of Pan's Labyrinth that makes it such an engaging watch, as it's simply unlike anything else that had been made up until that point.

1 'The Fly' (1986)

A remake of the classic sci-fi horror film, David Cronenberg's The Fly follows scientist Seth Brundle (Jeff Goldblum), who is on the brink of making a technological breakthrough in teleportation. However, things start to go awry when he tests the teleportation on himself, and without realizing it, a housefly managed to join him inside the device. Now, without him realizing it, Brundle and the housefly are being combined and transformed together into one singular being.

The major accomplishment that is made by The Fly is just how much it doesn't shy away from showing audiences the grotesque and slow transformation process that Brundle undergoes. The process starts slow, and there are many distinct phases before Bundle becomes a full-on fly hybrid, with each phase having its own brilliant makeup being used. Brundle becomes increasingly monstrous yet still entirely recognizable. It makes for a unique film-going experience and is a benchmark for other movies.

