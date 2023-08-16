Just like "women written by men," the idea of "men written by women" started rising in popularity as 2020-2021 TikTok trends gained traction, making countless users join the discussion, which revolved around the way male authors often hypersexualize their female characters in defiance of all laws of anatomy, and are also unable of writing a believable, realistic and well-rounded personality of the opposite sex. This, of course, does not mean that all male authors are incapable of doing such, but rather highlights the distinct way society as a whole perceives these two sexes.

As this topic was brought to light, many people realized how different these two ends of the spectrum are. Just like female characters, male characters can indeed be objectified and written poorly; it is just that it happens a lot less often. "Men written by women" sparks the conversation around what exactly is healthy masculinity, often featuring fictional men who do not shy away from showing their emotions and breaking gender norms. From The Matrix to Pride and Prejudice, these are some of the best fictional men written by women in film and TV.

10 'The Matrix' (1999)

Written by two trans women, Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski, Keanu Reeves' Thomas A. Anderson, also known as Neo, is a highly popular and referenced character in pop culture, as well as one of the actor's most popular roles (possibly his most well-known globally). According to Lilly, The Matrix is a "trans metaphor," which is something Reeves himself can get behind and believes it's "cool," even though he did not know it until recently.

Besides being a quiet and reserved guy that minds his business, what makes Neo so great is how he is an effortless hero that has never sought to become one. Furthermore, Neo's personality is three-dimensional; on top of its best assets, he is, above all, curious and intellectual, making for a captivating and interesting protagonist.

9 'Mamma Mia!' Franchise (2008-2018)

The three potential Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) dads are undoubtedly crucial elements of the Mamma Mia! franchise. After all, the series would not exist without them. Originally written by Phyllida Lloyd and Catherine Johnson, these three polar opposites but charming characters have won a lot of people over.

Played by Colin Firth, Stellan Skarsgård, and James Bond actor Pierce Brosnan, Harry (who turned out to be gay), Bill (arguably the real dad), and Sam (the most romantic of all) are distinct men that showcase the intriguing range of male characters women can write. In this "female gaze" feature, the men are understanding and non-judgemental, with fun and loving personalities to match.

8 'Bridgerton' (2020)

Not only did the romantic period drama Bridgerton introduce audiences to Regé-Jean Page's charming and handsome Simon Basset in the first season, but it also further showcased Jonathan Bailey's talents in the second one as the actor reprised his role as the strong-willed but chivalrous Anthony Bridgerton.

Adapted from Julia Quinn's book series, the fan-favorite show is well-known for its memorable characters, and the men that inhabit its world certainly attract attention. Anthony is incredibly caring even if he doesn't show it right away, whereas Simon is more openly compassionate. Both characters underwent significant character development, going from lowkey questionable folks to redeemable gentlemen.

7 '10 Things I Hate About You' (1999)

Featuring a screenplay by Karen McCullah Lutz and Kristen Smith, 10 Things I Hate About You remains one of the best and most rewatchable romantic comedies of the late '90s. While its entertaining premise is obviously a big reason, Heath Ledger's Patrick Verona is an excellent choice.

Although Verona's initial behavior in the film left much to be desired, he ultimately got a redemption arc by the end, which further proves how important it is to write well-crafted character development for flawed characters. It is evident that Ledger's outsider is very open-minded and doesn't feel the need for validation from other men.

6 'Divergent' (2014-2016)

The first installment of the American dystopian science fiction action franchise was, like the other entries, written by the best-selling author Veronica Roth. Theo James' Tobias Eaton, alias Four, is a stand-out character in the Divergent series, with many people — especially women — still believing he is a top-tier sci-fi lead man in films of the genre.

Even though he is a skilled fighter and has a great physique, his compassion and intelligence are his most notable traits. It is evident that Four loves to help others and is in touch with his emotions, constantly pushing himself to become a better person. In his own words, he strives to be "brave, and selfless, and smart, and kind, and honest."

5 'Little Women' (2019)

Possibly one of Timothée Chalamet's most high-spirited characters, Little Women's Laurie is a wealthy and lonely orphan who is always on the lookout for adventure.

Not only was this cozy story written by a woman (adapted from Louisa May Alcott's classic novel) but also directed by one: Barbie's Greta Gerwig. At the end of the day, the main protagonists of Little Women are the March sisters for a reason. Still, even if he failed to win over Saorise Ronan's Jo (at least, romantically), Chalamet's sensitive and gentlemanly Laurie has managed to conquer the hearts of many with his politeness, mischievous sense of humor, and cheeky personality.

4 'Emma.' (2020)

Starring Anya Taylor-Joy, the 2020 film Emma. is adapted from the novel of the same name and is regarded as one of the best book-to-screen adaptations of recent times. Although the immensely talented Taylor-Joy offers audiences a fantastic take on the treasured protagonist, Johnny Flynn thoroughly swept viewers off their feet with his portrayal of Mr. Knightley.

It is not to wonder why Flynn's character is so likable and bewitching — he is ultimately a product of Jane Austen's imagination. In this "friends to lovers" trope film, audiences are introduced to a delightful, three-dimensional, kindhearted, and compassionate person with great maturity and morals.

3 'Fleabag' (2016-2019)

This incredible semi-autobiographical TV show written by Phoebe Waller-Bridge has been great — flawless, in fact — from the very first season. However, when Andrew Scott's "Hot Priest" stepped foot on the screen for the first time during the second part of the series, it got all the more interesting.

With a charming and charismatic personality, this "cool priest" thinks outside the box despite his restrictive profession. Additionally, he is really accepting of views more conservative members of the church would likely find baffling. All in all, it is nearly impossible not to feel drawn to Fleabag's memorable and well-crafted character, who also happens to be incredibly kind, understanding, and effortlessly funny.

2 'Normal People' (2020)

Sally Rooney's romantic drama Normal People hit the screens when audiences needed it most during the nightmarish COVID pandemic. The series is based on the book of the same name by the author, telling the story of the troubling but deeply touching relationship between Connell and Marianne (Daisy Edgar Jones), depicting each character's personal growth as time went by.

Both actors did a formidable job in the 2020 show. Paul Mescal — who was nominated for an Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series Emmy for his efforts in Normal People and later earned an Academy Award Best Actor nomination for his work in the gut-wrenching Aftersun — brought the shy and conflicted Connell to life wonderfully, portraying the character's struggles and anxieties as if they were his own and therefore shining a light on the fact that it is okay to be open and vulnerable (even as a man). Furthermore, while there is no denying that Mescal's character did unrepairable and unjustifiable damage to Marianne, it is clear how in touch with his emotions Connell is and how his severe anxiety fully affected the way he acted in the past.

1 'Pride and Prejudice' (2005)

Jane Austen's most popular and treasured male character is arguably Mr. Fitzgerald Darcy, who has likely stolen the hearts of anyone who has dared to watch the film or read the novel from which it took inspiration. Although this referenced character has been superbly portrayed by countless gifted stars, Matthew Macfadyen's take on the charming and timeless Englishman arguably takes the crown.

A male character as well-written as Mr. Darcy is truly a treasure. This romantic hero has undergone a beautifully crafted character arc that instantly made him even more charming and appealing. Most importantly, what stands out most about Macfayden's on-screen counterpart aren't his looks but rather his honor, kindness, and devotion.

