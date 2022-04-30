Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters series has announced a new lineup of actors for its recurring guest stars. The list includes Nicole Ari Parker (And Just Like That, Chicago P.D.) as Xiomara Amani; Ron Canada (The Good Fight, The Orville) as Wellington, Quentin’s father; and Brandon Victor Dixon (Power, Jesus Christ Superstar Live!) as Demetrius, someone from Jordan’s past. Dixon has won a Tony Award for Best Revival of a Musical as well as been nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award and Primetime Emmy Award in past theater performances.

Parker made her acting debut in the 1995 indie film, The Incredibly True Adventure of Two Girls In Love. Since then, she has starred in many other notable films, such as Remember the Titans and Brown Sugar. Parker has also played noteworthy characters in television with her roles as Teri Joseph in Soul Food, described as her breakthrough role, and Giselle Parker in Empire where she was promoted to a permanently established character in Season 5.

Canada got his start in journalism and worked as a radio news presenter before beginning his career as an actor in 1978. Audiences will know him from his roles in The Cinderella Man and as Under Secretary of State Ted Barrow in The West Wing. He’s also done stage work in Shakespearean plays throughout his career. The actor also originated the role of Duncan Troy in the play Headstrong.

Dixon is a man of many talents. His career includes being a singer, actor, and theater producer. He’s been nominated by the Tony Awards for his role as Harpo in The Color Purple in a 2005 production of the classic play. His leading performance in 2013’s Motown: The Musical earned him a Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. His most famous stage role, however, is his performance as Aaron Burr in the stage musical Hamilton in 2016 when he stepped in after Leslie Odom Jr. departed. He went on to win awards for his work as a theater producer and was promoted to a regular on the Starz series Power in 2017.

The newly recruited talents will join other announced franchise stars: Morris Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrance Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau in The Best Man: The Final Chapters.

Completing the cast are Michael Genet (Billions, Dr. Death) as Dr. Temple; Yvonna Pearson (Dynasty, Flatbush Misdemeanors) as Jasmine; Aaron Serotsky (Dopesick, The Survivor) as Stan; Terrence Terrell (Giants, B Positive) as Will; Tobias Truvillion (Brooklyn’s Finest, New Amsterdam) as Jaha; and Eric Scott Ways (City on a Hill, A Holiday in Harlem) as LJ.

With the amount of talent brought to The Best Man: The Final Chapters, there’s a lot to look forward to for the upcoming series. The show is expected to hit the streamer sometime this year.

