Peacock released a new trailer for The Best Man: The Final Chapters, an upcoming limited series that serves as a sequel to Malcolm D. Lee’s The Best Man and The Best Man Holiday. The series will bring the movie’s original cast back together for the first time in ten years, exploring the new challenges emerging in midlife.

The Best Man follows the story of Harper Stewart (Taye Diggs), who writes a successful book seemingly inspired by the lives of the people close to him. The book content is unveiled in the 1999 movie, as the whole gang gets together for a marriage. Unfortunately, Harper’s book almost led to the end of his friendship with Lance (Morris Chestnut) while also shaking the trust the group of friends put in each other. A lot of these broken fences were mended in 2013’s The Best Man Holiday when the friends reunited and worked on their differences, but the limited series is showing what happened after a decade has passed.

As the new trailer reveals, The Best Man: The Final Chapters will stir the pot once more after Harper’s gets a proposal to turn his book into a Hollywood movie. To Harper, that’s an opportunity of a lifetime. However, even if things got better between him and his friends, having the film produced might reopen old wounds. It’s a complicated situation that emerges just as everyone gets back together to yet another marriage.

The new trailer also teases how the ensemble cast of the two movies is back for the series, including Diggs, Chestnut, Melissa De Sousa, Taye Diggs, Regina Hall, Terrence Howard, Sanaa Lathan, Nia Long, and Harold Perrineau. D. Lee is also back as director, executive producer, and showrunner after helming the two movies. In short, the series should give fans a proper farewell to the characters they know and love while advancing their stories and exploring how a decade changes everything in our lives.

Why Is D. Lee Developing The Best Man: The Final Chapters?

As D. Lee explains, he first wrote and directed The Best Man out of his desire to see more regular Black people reflected in Hollywood movies. As D. Lee puts it, “When I wrote ‘The Best Man,’ it was out of a desire to see myself on screen. Growing up I rarely saw Black people – Black men in particular – the way my friends and I saw ourselves: educated, upwardly mobile African-Americans who were just ‘normal’.” As the showrunner explains, a lot has changed since the first movie's release, which led him to face the challenges of telling a different story with the same Black cast. In D. Lee’s words:

“Given the moment that we are in, this is the perfect time to revisit Harper, Lance, Murch, Quentin, Jordan, Robyn, Candace and Shelby and go on the wild, emotional, hilarious ride with them, as they deal with their own journeys through parenting, activism, old love, new love and the complexities of being Black in 21st Century America. It is now more than ever that the world is craving to see what I’ve worked my entire career to show: relatable, universal stories about black people and their humanity. It has always been my mission to make African-American stories mainstream. It is my life’s work to tell stories that include and elevate us. And I HOPE my legacy will be that I represented for us.”

All eight episodes of The Best Man: The Final Chapters drop on Peacock on December 22. Check out the trailer and series synopsis below: