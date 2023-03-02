A remote location is often a popular option when it comes to selecting a wedding venue, the quiet, and tranquil appeals to those who might crave a break from the noise and buzz of big cities, however, seclusion comes with a few cons including the possibility of becoming an easy target for an attack as is the case in the upcoming action flick, The Best Man starring action star Dolph Lundgren and Luke Wilson. With only a few weeks before the film releases in theaters, we now have a first look at what to expect in a new trailer that quickly makes it clear that there will be lots of guns blazing.

The trailer opens with the wedding guests arriving at the remote resort where the wedding is to be held over the weekend. The hotel concierge welcomes them promising an eventful weekend ahead, however, his words are laced with a mildly ominous undertone as he says, "you and your wedding party will have the entire resort to yourselves but make no mistake, this is a weekend that you and your guests will never forget." The guests settle in, and the couple happily looks forward to their fun big day, but midway through the ceremony as the priest is in the middle of joining the couple, complete mayhem breaks out as the resort comes heavily under attack from a group of masked and heavily-armed mercenaries.

To ensure their operation goes smoothly without outside interference, the terrorists proceed to turn off the Wi-Fi and other communication channels and proceed to hold the entire guest hostage. They quickly make their demands clear—this is about money, but as they torture their victims into submission threatening to kill them all, they soon learn that the guests won't back down without a fight. Lundgren is seen strapping up and going into full action mode, punching and shooting his way across the sprawling resort as he looks to save the day with assistance from the titular best man and other guests.

Image via Saban Films

RELATED: ‘The Ritual Killer’ Trailer Shows Morgan Freeman & Cole Hauser Hunting a Vicious Killer

The Team Behind The Best Man

In addition to Lundgren and Wilson, The Best Man also stars Scout Taylor-Compton, Nicky Whelan, and Brendan Fehr. Shane Dax Taylor directed the film from a screenplay by C. Alec Rossel which he developed based on a story by Daniel Zirilli. Producers for the feature include Michael Slifkin, Scott Martin, and Jack Sheehan of Archstone Entertainment and Zirilli while Matthew Helderman and Luke Taylor of BondIt Media Capital serve as executive producers.

The independent production was last year acquired by Saban Films which is handling the distribution. The Best Man will release in select theaters on April 21 and will also be made available digitally and on demand.

Check out the synopsis and trailer below: