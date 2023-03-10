Throughout the years, manga, the staple of Japanese popular culture, has captured global attention. Today, it is favored among all age groups in Japan and all over the globe. With entertaining stories and attractive visuals, this popular book genre is among the most beloved.

Many manga have originated awesome anime over time, which also gained popularity because of their distinct style. With so many exciting anime productions currently streaming, it's only natural to catch yourself wondering what's to come. These are some of the manga Redditors would love to see animated, from Sweet and Soap to Fire Punch.

1 'Sweet and Soap' (2018 - 2021)

Written and illustrated by Kintetsu Yamada, Sweet and Soap is a fan-favorite manga that follows a timid office worker — insecure about her sweating problems and body odor — at a toiletry company. Asako Yaeshima engages in a romantic relationship with the lead product developer when he reveals that he loves the character's smell and finds her inspirational.

Featuring such an... interesting premise, who wouldn't want the manga to be adapted to the small screen? "I would kill for Sweat and Soap or Sign of Affection to be animated," gingerharibo said. Another Redditor shares their enthusiasm: "Just finished vol 4 and it already feels like my favorite romance manga ever?"

2 'Oshi No Ko' (2020 - )

Aka Akasaka's manga has been out since April 2020. It follows a teenage idol named Ai Hoshino who is frequently the subject of great admiration by her fans. A countryside gynecologist — who also happens to be a big fan — is shocked when the idol shows up at his hospital pregnant​​​​​. Gorou finds that he has been reborn as Aquamarine Hoshino, the idol's newborn son, after an encounter with a mysterious figure.

Although enthusiasts are confident that Oshi No Ko will be adapted, they can not hide the excitement. "The manga sells incredibly well for its small volume count, has already won awards, and with Aka and Mengo both already having successful anime under their belt it makes it even more likely," a Redditor said.

3 'Dandadan' (2021 - )

This enthralling coming-of-age story revolves around two intriguing protagonists: Ken Takakura, an occult fanatic who does not believe in ghosts, and Momo Ayase, who does not believe in aliens. When the two visit locations associated with both the occult and the supernatural, they learn that both theories were half-right.

Tatsu Yukinobu's piece is also one of the major picks on the platform when it comes to manga that should be animated. "Every time I read a new chapter of Dandadan I think about how awesome the inevitable anime is gonna be," turdfergusn admits.

4 'Psyren' (2007 - 2010)

Written and illustrated by Toshiaki Iwashiro, this Japanese action manga series revolves around a high school student who helps others for a fee. He comes across a calling card with the word "Psyren" imprinted left behind in a phone booth and decides to keep it, but later realizes that one of his classmates has the same exact card. That's when things begin to escalate, and Ageha finds himself attempting to figure out what happened to Sakurako, given the fact that she went missing.

Emmas_Theme is one of the many people who strongly believe that Psyren deserves its own adaptation, as seen through their comment: "Psyren definitely deserves one. If they take their time to plan and really flesh out the story and characters it would be amazing."

5 'Spirit Circle' (2012 - 2016)

Satoshi Mizukami's bestselling manga is Spirit Circle, which centers around a fourteen-year-old student who is able to see ghosts and a girl, accompanied by the ghost of a tall friendly man, who transfers into his class. A strong connection between the two beams. However, a wild turn of events takes place, and the boy is sent thrown back into one of his past lives.

Spirit Circleoffers readers a captivating storyline that holds great potential, so no wonder fans would love to see an adaptation. BurntCash on Reddit says that "Spirit Circle could be a nice 1 season anime, I think it would fit 1 season (6 volumes)."

6 'Kowloon Generic Romance' (2019 - )

Kowloon Generic Romance by Jun Mayuzuki is an ongoing manga that is described as a "daily adult romance in a gentle dystopia." Set in the city of Kowloon where the past, present, and future converge, this innovative manga follows Reiko Kujirai and Kowloon's blossoming relationship.

Perhaps because of its premise, it's somewhat difficult to picture a successful adaptation of the intriguing dystopian manga. However, it is doable — and konaa-bu could not help sharing their take: "I know it’s not over yet and is confusing as all hell," the Redditor says. "But a Kowloon Generic Romance anime would look so beautifully amazing."

7 'Fire Punch' (2016 - 2018)

This psychological sci-fi by Tatsuki Fujimoto depicts a frozen dystopia after the Earth has become frozen over at the hands of the Ice Witch, one of the few beings who possess special abilities known as "blessings." Protagonist Agni and his sister Luna are blessed with the gift of regeneration and use it to help others.

"Fire Punch definitely deserves an adaptation though I'd be pretty surprised if it got one," professorMaDLib said, adding that the series features a wild plot. According to many fans, Fire Punch is a thrilling manga that delivers a meaningful story.

8 'Mission: Yozakura Family' (2019 - )

An introverted high-school student is the main star in this Hitsuji Gondaira manga. Mission: Yozakura Family has been serialized weekly since August 2019, and it centers around the story of Taiyo Asano, a shy boy whose only person he can talk to is his childhood friend, who just happens to be the daughter of the ultimate spy family.

This comedy also seems to be well-liked among users on Reddit. Sonaldo_7, for instance, finds it "very weird" that the manga still doesn't have an anime adaptation. "Yozakura is fairly popular and has enough arc for at least a season of anime," they said.

9 'Delicious in Dungeon' (2014 - )

Written and illustrated by Ryōko Kui, Japanese fantasy comedy seinen manga follows the aftermath of the Golden Kingdom being sunk underground by a wild and powerful magician. When the king emerges and promises all of his treasure to any who defeat the magician, the knight Laios sets out on an adventure to claim the treasure.

"10,000% does it deserve an anime adaptation," dobb7101 said in response to a user who mentioned "Dungeon Meshi" when asked which manga deserves an anime. "It is too good to not get animated," the Redditor added.

10 '20th Century Boys' (1999 - 2006)

A drama mystery by Naoki Urasawa, 20th Century Boys depicts a series of odd occurrences related to childhood happening to Kenji and his friends as a cult leader going by the name of "friend" attempts to destroy the world.

As Revolutionary_Pie suggested, "20th Century Boys would be incredible as an anime," and a great number of people agree. However, although the manga holds an intriguing premise, another Reddit user responded by saying that it "wouldn't really work as an anime adaptation in today's environment." They also added that they just can "foresee it not being well received in today's environment which is much less forgiving to slow-paced stories with big payouts only at the end of each arc."

