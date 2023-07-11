Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is a talented Mexican actor known for his versatile performances across various genres. He has established a name for himself in a variety of roles thanks to his charming demeanor, mesmerizing viewers with his talent and commitment. Garcia-Rulfo has consistently given outstanding performances throughout his career, displaying his versatility and complexity as an actor.

Most recently, fans will find him appearing on Netflix’s hit legal drama, The Lincoln Lawyer Season 2, Part 1 as the charming defense lawyer, Mickey Haller. This transition into the legal thriller genre demonstrates his eagerness to pursue new opportunities and makes him a versatile performer capable of taking on a range of roles. It’s strongly suggested that Garcia-Rulfo’s new fans see his previous work, which, even though he doesn't always play the lead character, still shines in his own way.

10 ‘Greyhound’ (2020)

Set during World War II, Greyhound follows a US Navy Commander Krause (Tom Hanks), who leads a convoy of Allied ships across the treacherous North Atlantic while being pursued by German U-boats.

Garcia-Rulfo played the minor role of Melvin Lopez in the film. Despite having a small amount of screen time, he could fully commit to his part and significantly enhance the appeal of the movie. Additionally, while it doesn't break the model for war movies, Greyhound is nonetheless a heart-pounding adventure and an important story of leadership and excellent team courage.

9 ‘A Man Called Otto’ (2022)

Based on the 2012 novel by Fredrik Backman and adapted from the 2015 Swedish film A Man Called Ove, A Man Called Otto follows Otto Anderson (Tom Hanks), a grouchy widower who derides and condemns his irritated neighbors. His world is turned upside down when a youthful, active family moves in next door, and he meets his match in the quick-witted and heavily pregnant Marisol (Mariana Treviño).

Garcia-Rulfo played Tommy, Marisol’s odd husband. Despite having little screen time compared to his on-screen wife, Garcia-Rulfo nonetheless shines because of the way that his acting highlights Marisol's brilliance. Moreover, though the film is said to be not as good as the Swedish one, it’s still regarded as one of the most sincere and uplifting films of the year.

8 ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ (2017)

Based on Agatha Christie's classic novel of the same name, Murder on the Orient Express is set aboard the luxurious Orient Express train and follows renowned detective Hercule Poirot (Kenneth Branagh) as he investigates the murder of a passenger. With the train stuck on a snow-covered track, Poirot must race against time to identify the killer and unravel the truth.

Garcia-Rulfo played the character of Biniamino Marquez in Murder on the Orient Express, who is a Cuban car salesman and a passenger on the train. He later becomes one of Poiroi’s suspects. Even though Garcia-Rulfo's character doesn't play a big part in the movie, his portrayal of Marquez adds to the dynamics of the ensemble cast as a whole and showcases his ability to deliver a convincing performance within the context of a whodunit mystery.

7 ‘6 Underground’ (2019)

6 Underground is an action thriller movie directed by Michael Bay that follows the story of six exceptional individuals from various parts of the world who join forces to form a vigilante group known as "Ghost" to take down notorious criminals and make the world a better place.

Garcia-Rulfo played the role of a former Mexican Federal Army sniper named Javier, who is one of the six members of the team. Garcia-Rulfo did a good job of capturing the complexity of his persona by combining tenacity, focus, and a sense of team devotion. If fans cannot wait to see their favorite lawyer get physical, then 6 Underground should be on their watchlist.

6 ‘Sweet Girl’ (2021)

Sweet Girl revolves around a man named Ray Cooper (Jason Momoa), who is seeking justice for his wife's death while battling a major pharmaceutical company. Believing that the pharmaceutical company responsible for canceling the trial may have been involved in her death, Ray embarks on a mission to uncover the truth and take revenge.

Garcia-Rulfo portrayed a loner assassin who comes after Ray and his daughter, Rachel (Isabela Merced), named Amos Santos. Garcia-Rulfo's physical performance is excellent and worth seeing, even though his character doesn't have a proper character development arc because he is merely a small one. Santos showed a side of Garcia-Rulfo that fans may find interesting.

5 ‘Bless Me, Ultima’ (2012)

Based on the novel of the same name by Rudolfo Anaya, Bless Me, Ultima follows Antonio Marez (Luke Ganalon), a young boy growing up in a multicultural community. The film explores Antonio's coming-of-age journey as he encounters various challenges, cultural conflicts, and spiritual awakening under the guidance of Ultima (Miriam Colon), a curandera (a traditional healer).

In the film, Garcia-Rulfo portrayed Antonio’s Uncle Pedro, who is known for his adventurous spirit, and he provides guidance and support to Antonio throughout his coming-of-age journey. The movie is a profound story presented in a deceptively straightforward manner, and Manuel beautifully portrays Uncle Pedro's presence, which highlights the cultural depth and familial ties in the narrative and aids in Antonio's development and self-understanding.

4 ‘Sicario: Day of the Soldado’ (2018)

Serves as a sequel to the 2015 film, Sicario, Sicario: Day of the Soldado follows the escalating conflict between Mexican drug cartels and American authorities along the U.S.-Mexico border. The film follows CIA operatives Matt Graver (Josh Brolin) and his mysterious partner Alejandro Gillick (Benicio del Toro) as they disrupt the cartels by igniting a war between them.

In the film, Garcia-Rulfo portrayed Gallo, a member of one of the drug cartels involved in the escalating conflict portrayed in the film. Gallo's complexity was well-expressed by Garcia-Rulfo, who also brought to light the conflict between his loyalty to the cartel and his own survival needs. Additionally, despite being less provocative than its predecessor, Sicario: Day of the Soldado succeeds as a slick, energetic thriller that fans of the genre should watch.

3 ‘Perfecto Desconocidos’ (2018)

Perfectos Desconocidos (also known as Perfect Strangers) is a 2018 Spanish-language film directed by Manolo Caro and is a remake of the Italian film of the same name. The film revolves around a group of longtime friends who gather for a dinner party. They decide to play a game to spice up the evening by agreeing to share every text message, call, and notification they receive during the night.

Garcia-Rulfo plays the role of Mario, one of the friends attending the dinner party. He gave the part a riveting performance, skillfully capturing the character's intricacies and the emotions that surface throughout the movie. Moreover, the movie takes us on a wild and enjoyable journey through the shadowy side of technology and the sinister ways in which we are allowing our cell phones to define us as much as control us.

2 ‘Tales of an Immoral Couple’ (2016)

Tales of an Immoral Couple is a Mexican romantic comedy film that follows Lucio (Garcia-Rulfo) and Martina (Cecilia Suárez), a couple who, after being together in their youth, reunite after 25 years apart. To depict their romantic past, the movie presents their story through a sequence of flashbacks.

The film’s a charming and moving tale that avoids the awkwardness of adolescent romance and gives us a chance to recapture our youth briefly. Garcia's performance demonstrates his talent for playing in the romance genre with a sensitive side and a lover's heart in an authentic manner.

1 ‘The Magnificent Seven’ (2016)

Inspired by the 1960 film of the same name, which was in turn based on the Japanese film Seven Samurai, The Magnificent Seven is set in the American Old West. In desperate need of protection, the townspeople hire a diverse group of seven skilled gunfighters to defend them. Led by bounty hunter Sam Chisolm (Denzel Washington), the Magnificent Seven assemble to take on Bogue and his army of minions.

Garcia-Rulfo played Vasquez, a Mexican outlaw with a sharpshooting ability and one of the skilled gunmen recruited to protect the town of Rose Creek. He added complexity to the ensemble cast by conveying Vasquez's confidence and ability as a gunslinger with a strong blend of charisma, charm, and intensity.

