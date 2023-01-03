Margot Robbie is one of today's leading actresses as she manages to have everyone enthralled by her performance. With her breakout role in 2013 as a badass Wall Street wife in The Wolf of Wall Street, Robbie has moved on to big things by receiving several accolades, including nominations for two Academy Awards and four Golden Globe Awards.

RELATED: 8 Margot Robbie Roles That Live In Our Heads Rent Free

Working alongside acclaimed directors and actors, Robbie has been a dominant presence in the industry for years. With exciting new things in store for her, Robbie is set to star in the upcoming release of Babylon. Alongside Brad Pitt, Robbie is a part of this film that explores the decadence, depravity, and outrageous excess that led to the rise and fall of several ambitious dreamers in 1920s Hollywood. Before seeing Babylon, you should go out of your way to check out a few of her best movies.

'Terminal' (2018)

Terminal, a neo-noir thriller, was written and directed by Vaughn Stein. In addition to Margot Robbie, the movie also stars Simon Pegg, Dexter Fletcher, Max Irons, and Mike Myers. The story revolves around two assassins, a teacher who is terminally ill, a custodian, and a waitress who all become involved in a homicidal scheme.

Played by none other than the charming and talented Robbie, the disturbed and deranged waiter represents what audiences think a femme fatale should be in terms of appearance. Robbie displays that revenge is a dish best served cold.

'Mary Queen of Scots' (2018)

Image via Focus Features

The chaotic life of the remarkable Mary Stuart is depicted in this film (Saoirse Ronan). Mary refuses to remarry despite being made queen of France at age 16 and widowed at age 18. Instead, she travels back to her homeland Scotland to reclaim her throne. However, Elizabeth I (Robbie) is determined to lessen the perceived threat of Mary, the ruler of England.

The two must choose how to balance their independence and expectations to marry, as they are rivals in a world dominated by men. Both thrones are threatened by betrayal, rebellion, and intrigues inside each court, which also alters the path of history.

'The Wolf of Wall Street' (2013)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Based on the 2007 memoir of the same name, The Wolf of Wall Street follows the life of Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio), a wealthy yet shady stockbroker in New York City. Additionally, the film follows how his company, Stratton Oakmont, indulged in widespread fraud and corruption on Wall Street, which eventually caused his downfall.

RELATED: Martin Scorsese's Highest-Rated Movies, Ranked According to IMDb

Robbie stars in her breakout role as Belfort's luxurious wife, Naomi Lapaglia. With an alluring performance paired with a realistic approach, Robbie, through Naomi, sheds light on the hardship of being married to someone like her husband.

'The Legend of Tarzan' (2016)

Image via Village Roadshow Pictures

The story follows John Clayton (Alexander Skarsgård), or Tarzan, a man raised in the jungle of Africa alongside apes, attributing his name to legend. After moving to London, John tries to forget his life in Africa, but his wife Jane (Robbie), who he met there, reminds him that Africa is their home, and they can't forget it. When the Belgian King Leopold II asks John to go to Africa to see what he has done to enrich the lives of the people there, John refuses.

He is persuaded by George Washington Williams (Samuel L. Jackson) to visit his old home in Africa to look into allegations of slavery. While looking into the government's activities in the Congo, Belgian envoy Léon Rom kidnaps Jane; John must use his skills as Tarzan to save his wife.

'Birds of Prey' (2020)

Image via Warner Bros. Pictures

After being thrown out in the streets by Joker, Harley struggles to pick herself up. Without his protection, Harley learns she has a lot of enemies, one particular one in the form of Roman Sionis (Ewan McGregor). As she gets caught up with him, Harley's path crosses with a young girl named Cass whom Roman is hunting.

RELATED: The 11 Best Movies & TV Shows to Watch After a Breakup

With the city in an uproar trying to find the girl, Harley realizes she has no choice but to take Roman down. Harley finds her independence with the unlikely help of Huntress, Black Canary, and Renee Montoya.

'Bombshell' (2019)

Image via Lions Gate Entertainment

Nobody could have predicted what would happen after Gretchen Carlson (Nicole Kidman) filed a lawsuit against Roger Ailes (John Lithgow), the founder of Fox News, alleging sexual harassment. Her choice prompts Megyn Kelly (Charlize Theron), a Fox News reporter, to come forwards with her own story and that of numerous other women, sparking a global movement.

Even though her character, Kayla Pospisil, isn't actually in the true story, Robbie brings life to the story of her character's uncomfortable encounters with the founder of Fox News. Robbie's portrayal even led her to be nominated for an Academy Award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role.

'Once Upon A Time... in Hollywood' (2019)

Image via Columbia Pictures

In Quentin Tarantino's film Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, TV star Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his dependable stunt double Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) navigate a world they hardly recognize in 1969 Los Angeles, where everything is changing. The ninth movie from the writer-director pays homage to the closing moments of Hollywood's golden age with a vast ensemble cast and multiple storylines.

RELATED: 10 Movies About Old Hollywood You Should Watch Before ‘Babylon’

In the film, we see Robbie playing Sharon Tate. When playing Tate, Margot Robbie has an almost mystical presence. Tate, regrettably, is the most well-known murder victim associated with the Manson family today. Robbie allows audiences to see how wonderful Sharon Tate was.

'Focus' (2015)

A very skilled con artist named Nicky Spurgeon (Will Smith) mentors Jess (Robbie), an aspiring con artist. As Nicky and Jess develop a romantic relationship, he discovers that lies and love are incompatible as he makes his living by lying and cheating. Three years after their breakup, they see each other. And chaos ensues.

Jess, now an accomplished con artist herself, finds herself in a relationship with the very man Nick wants to con. As their paths reconnect and their past feelings bubble, plans are laid to waste, and the two find themselves in very sticky situations.

'I, Tonya' (2017)

Image via Neon

Despite facing personal obstacles, competitive ice skater Tonya Harding (Robbie) achieves fame. Her career, however, starts to spiral out of control when her ex-husband (Sebastian Stan) reappears in her life. Harding and her ex-husband Jeff Gillooly are cited in the movie as providing "contradictory" and "true" interviews, which raises the possibility that they are questionable narrators. As a result, it is up to the audience to determine whether they believe Harding's version of events to be the truth.

RELATED: Best Examples of The Obsessed Artist Trope in Film

The biographical film I, Tonya is about the famous and scandalous figure skater Tonya Harding. Tonya was pushed onto the ice by her violent mother (Allison Janney) when she was a very young child, and despite the violence, she developed into a very gifted skater. The infamous assault on fellow ice skater Nancy Kerrigan and its aftermath are also covered in the movie.

'Z for Zachariah' (2015)

In the wake of a nuclear disaster that wiped out the world's population, Ann Burden (Robbie) lives a solitary life on her family's farmstead, believing she is the last survivor. Sheltered by rocky hillsides and favorable weather patterns, her farm is a safe haven from the toxic wasteland that is the rest of the world. When John Loomis (Chiwetel Ejiofor) stumbles into her sanctuary sick from contaminated water, a welcoming Ann nurses him back to health.

The two begin to get close as they rejoice in human interaction after many years alone. As feelings deepen, another man enters the picture: the deeply religious Caleb (Chirs Pine), who can relate to Ann with their love of the Lord. Tensions rise as the three try to navigate their love triangle amid their survival.

KEEP READING: 7 Movies to Watch to Get Ready for Greta Gerwig's 'Barbie' movie