Margot Robbie has officially become box office royalty with her financial titan star vehicle, Barbie. The film has shattered records across the globe with the partial help of meme hype generated by its movie theater neighbor Oppenheimer, creating one of the biggest opening weekends in box office history. Better yet, Greta Gerwig's critical and financial hit has become so successful that Mattel is already considering launching a connected cinematic universe in addition to a sequel.

It's an incredible milestone moment for the two-time Oscar-nominated actor and will no doubt only lead to greater career moments in the future. In addition to portraying the live-action Barbie, Margot Robbie has played everything from comic book anti-heroes to disgraced figure skaters, but that's only scratching the surface. To find out what films you can watch on streaming that star the acclaimed performer, here are the 7 Margot Robbie movies to stream after Barbie.

I, Tonya (2017)

Release Date: December 8, 2017 | Run Time: 1 hour 59 minutes | Director: Craig Gillespie

Starring: Margot Robbie, Sebastian Stan, Allison Janney, Julianne Nicholson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Bobby Cannavale

A refreshingly unique take on Hollywood biopics, I, Tonya examines the complicated and controversial life of disgraced figure skater, Tonya Harding. For those unaware, Tonya Harding became a hugely contentious figure in sports history when her competitor, Nancy Kerrigan, was brutally beaten with a pipe. Evidence pointed out that people close to Tonya were responsible for the attack, leading to mass speculation that she was behind it. While Harding denies she was involved to this day, the film adaptation takes a clever approach to the topic. Instead of taking an outright side in the ordeal, I, Tonya frames itself almost like a mockumentary, using interviews of its subjects as unreliable narrators. The resulting film is both hysterical and heartbreaking, and the lead actress nails both extremes in a role that earned Robbie her first Oscar nomination.

Bombshell (2019)

Release Date: December 20th, 2019 | Run Time: 1 hour 49 minutes | Director: Jay Roach

Starring: Margot Robbie, Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman, John Lithgow, Allison Janney, Malcolm McDowell, Kate McKinnon, and Connie Britton

Margot Robbie's second Academy Award nomination came with yet another biopic. Bombshell takes aim at the contentious news organization of Fox, where three women aimed to expose the hostile work environment overseen by Roger Ailes (John Lithgow). Charlize Theron and Nicole Kidman play real-life broadcasters Megyn Kelly and Gretchen Carlson respectively, but Margot Robbie's character of Kayla Pospisil is a fictional character that is created as a composite of non-fictional scandals that the company has faced over the years. The incredible performances from its trio of leads makes for a gripping takedown of toxic work culture.

Birds of Prey (2020)

Release Date: February 7th, 2020 | Run Time: 1 hour 49 minutes | Director: Cathy Yan

Starring: Margot Robbie, Rosie Perez, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Jurnee Smollett, Ella Jay Basco, Ewan McGregor, Chris Messina, and Ali Wong

2016's Suicide Squad may have been a rough introduction for some of DC Comics' most famous villains-turned-soldiers, but none of that was the fault of Margot Robbie, who was born to play Harley Quinn. Thankfully Robbie got her time to shine as the Clown Princess of Crime with her own solo film, Birds of Prey. Well, technically there are some other recognizable DC Comics characters, but Harley Quinn is really the main character of the picture. After a devastating breakup with the Joker (Jared Leto), Harleen Quinzel becomes the target of Gotham's most ruthless criminal, especially the egomaniac Black Mask (Ewan McGregor). Now, Quinn will need to team up with a ragtag group of crimefighting women to bring this crime lord down once and for all.

The Suicide Squad (2021)

Release Date: August 5th, 2021 | Run Time: 2 hours 12 minutes | Director: James Gunn

Starring: Margot Robbie, Idris Elba, John Cena, Joel Kinnaman, Viola Davis, Daniela Melchior, David Dastmalchian, and Sylvester Stallone

Suicide Squad's far superior sequel The Suicide Squad, directed by current DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn, also gives Harley some sensational moments. Even though she isn't the main star this time around, with most of the spotlight being shown on Bloodsport (Idris Elba) and Peacemaker's (John Cena) team, Harley gets one of the best sequences in the entire film. With the needle drop of Louis Prima's "Just A Gigolo | I Ain't Got No Body", Harley participates in an immensely satisfying jailbreak fight that could be one of the best fight scenes in the entire DCEU.

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

Release Date: December 25th, 2013 | Run Time: 3 hours | Director: Martin Scorsese

Starring: Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Matthew McConaughey, Kyle Chandler, Rob Reiner, and Jon Bernthal

While not her first project, The Wolf of Wall Street is widely credited as the feature film that put Margot Robbie on the map. Telling the true story of stockbroker and con man Jordan Belfort(Leonardo DiCaprio), Martin Scorsese's cocaine-fueled depiction of wealth and the many shady ways to obtain it is a riveting (if not incredibly raunchy) joyride. Margot Robbie's Duchess Naomi Lapaglia made the actress an instant household name that launched her accomplished career.

Babylon (2022)

Release Date: December 23rd, 2022 | Run Time: 3 hours 9 minutes | Director: Damien Chazelle

Cast: Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Jean Smart, and Jovan Adepo

If you're wondering what The Wolf of Wall Street would have looked like if it took place in 1920s Hollywood, Babylon is pretty darn close. While it was a massive bomb at the box office, Damien Chazelle's twisted mirror version of Singin' in the Rain has already gained a cult following that has declared it a subversive masterpiece. Here, Margot Robbie's Nellie LaRoy is the one doing the wild partying, looking to work her way up in the film industry as the world of cinema is about to be changed forever by sound.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood (2019)

Release Date: July 26th, 2019 | Run Time: 2 hours 41 minutes | Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Margot Robbie, Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margaret Qualley, Austin Butler, and Al Pacino

An uncharacteristically lighthearted (but still fairly violent) film from Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood presents a marvelous "what if" scenario of an infamous event in 1960s Los Angeles. Most of the film centers on failing actor Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) and his loyal stunt person Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt) as they navigate the tricky city. Little did they know that they would become instrumental in the events in the life of real-life actress and icon Sharon Tate, played by Margot Robbie.

