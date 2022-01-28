Mario Kart is a game franchise beloved by millions of people. Everyone has stories of hectic and exciting races against their friends, family, or other players around the world. To celebrate the series, let’s take a look at the top 10 tracks from the Mario Kart franchise!

10. Music Park (Mario Kart 7)

Image via Nintendo

Music Park is a course that players will never forget. The music theme is a blast and having so many instruments make up both the layout of the track and the background assets is a great touch. Players slide down pianos and xylophones and actually get to hear the notes being played as they do. You bounce on drums, avoid giant musical notes, and deal with all the racing chaos on your way. The unforgettable theme of the track and the excellent way it is implemented makes Music Park one of the finest Mario Kart courses you can play.

9. Dolphin Shoals (Mario Kart 8)

Image via Nintendo

Mario Kart games have some of the best soundtracks out there. Dolphin Shoals is a testament to this fact. The upbeat jazzy soundtrack will have you dancing in your seat throughout the entire race. It’s impossible not to groove to this song and the absolutely unforgettable saxophone solo. The course itself is a ton of fun too. Racers will be driving underwater, gliding over the waves, traveling through caves, and sliding down an eel’s back. This course is a stellar example of how creative and beautiful Mario Kart can be.

8. Donut Plains 3 (Super Mario Kart)

Image via Nintendo

For number eight on the list, we head back to the Super Nintendo Entertainment System. Super Mario Kart was the first entry in the Mario Kart series and set the stage for the long and successful franchise. Donut Plains 3 is a standout course in Super Mario Kart. It is one of the absolute hardest stages to master out of the games in the series. This seemingly innocent-looking course can really mess up an unskilled player. Turns are tight, and there are obstacles and pitfalls everywhere. Conquering this course is a true test of Mario Kart skill. Donut Plains 3 was the player’s first taste of the challenging and chaotic courses that made the Mario Kart series so beloved.

7. Bowser’s Castle (Mario Kart 64)

Image via Nintendo

Bowser’s Castle is a Mario Kart staple. A version of this course has been included in every Mario Kart game released, but the Mario Kart 64 version is a standout. In this track, players avoid the fiery breath of Bowser statues and dodge devious “Thwomps” set out to crush you. The long red carpet towards the start of the track feels like a regal welcome to your doom. However, if you’re skilled you can avoid the pitfalls, enemies, and lava, and conquer King Koopa’s course.

6. DK Mountain (Mario Kart Double Dash)

Image via Nintendo

DK Mountain is a ton of fun. The course takes players through a lively jungle environment and then down a volcano. Blasting off to the top of the volcano, dodging rocks down the cliffside, and battling the other players along the way will keep you engaged throughout the race. Mario Kart music is always excellent, but on this track, we get a little more of a Donkey Kong musical flavor which really adds to this unique and memorable course.

5. Waluigi Pinball (Mario Kart DS)

Image via Nintendo

Waluigi Pinball has players racing through a full pinball machine, avoiding the pinballs in the process! The steep slopes and unique and flashy environment make the track a ton of fun. The track has been remade several times throughout the years, but for this list, we’ll honor the original. First featured in Mario Kart DS, the track is a strong standout in the game. It plays well and looks great despite some graphical limitations of the Nintendo DS. Plus, it’s always nice to see Waluigi get some recognition. Looking at you Super Smash Bros…

4. Maple Treeway (Mario Kart Wii)

Image via Nintendo

Love it or hate it, Mario Kart Wii definitely gave us some of the most notable tracks in Mario Kart history. Maple Treeway is a great example of this. The track takes us through a beautiful treetop setting with fall colors, piles of leaves, and giant “Wigglers”. The music is excellent and really adds to the level’s atmosphere. For all the beauty this track offers, it is ironic that it can also be very frustrating to race through. There are plenty of opportunities to fall off the track or ram repeatedly into the previously mentioned Wigglers. Overall though, the course is a lot of fun and certainly one of the highlights of the franchise.

3. Baby Park (Mario Kart Double Dash)

Image via Nintendo

Talk about stressful... Baby Park is as simple as a Mario Kart track can get, but it’s one of the most competitive and intense races you can have. Looping around the flat oval, trying to take the corners just right, and constantly having to avoid the other players will keep you at the edge of your seat the entire race.

2. Coconut Mall (Mario Kart Wii)

Image via Nintendo

Coconut mall is a truly iconic Mario Kart track. It’s so popular it even became an internet meme. The music is extremely catchy, and the mall setting is unforgettable. Riding up and down the escalators, doing tricks off the mall fountains, and driving through what seems to be an enormous colander makes the track a ton of fun to race through. Getting to see your Miis throughout the mall is another really nice touch. But for everything great about this track, it can also be a really brutal time. Getting caught in a speed boost – collision loop is about as frustrating as Mario Kart gets. And although seeing your Miis around the course is cool, watching your character collide with cars driven by your Miis adds an extra level of pain. That’s all part of the fun though and really adds to the memorability of the course.

1. Rainbow Road (All)

Image via Nintendo

There’s no track more iconic in the Mario Kart franchise than Rainbow Road. The track has been included in every entry in the series and each iteration could take the top spot on this list. The music is always excellent, the environments are stunning, and the races are always intense. Everyone has stories about racing through Rainbow Road. It is simply the best the series has to offer. For the number one spot, we’re honoring every version of Rainbow Road throughout the Mario Kart series.

