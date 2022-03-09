Mark Wahlberg is in another box office smash thanks to Uncharted, and it’s a rare case in which he’s stepped into a supporting role. “Marky Mark” is one of the most bankable stars in the industry right now, and recently he’s rarely appeared in films where he’s not the leading man. Although he’s stepped into the streaming world with Netflix’s Spenser Confidential and Paramount+’s Infinite, Wahlberg is among the rare bona fide “movie stars” that still has a loyal fan base in theaters.

That certainly comes with some baggage; Wahlberg is almost renowned for his outrageous public statements, and his checkered past is frequently a subject of debate. Although recently he’s stepped into mostly familiar action and comedy roles, earlier in his career Wahlberg showed he was willing to work with auteurs. Who would’ve thought that the former “Funky Bunch” member would end up working with filmmakers like Martin Scorsese, Ridley Scott, James Gray, and David O. Russell?

It’s interesting to look at Wahlberg’s entire filmography and consider how diverse it actually is. Between prestige projects, studio action films, crowd pleasing comedies, and the god awful Transformers sequels, Mark Wahlberg’s body of work is just as unpredictable as he is. Here are Wahlberg’s eleven greatest movies, ranked.

RELATED: What the ‘Uncharted’ Movie Gets Wrong About Sully and Why It Robs the Story of Its Heart

11. Three Kings (1999)

The ‘90s were a much different time for Wahlberg, and they were certainly a very different time for writer/director David O. Russell. Before he became an awards favorite with Silver Linings Playbook and American Hustle, Russell epitomized the chaotic spirit of ‘90s independent filmmakers. Three Kings is a fascinating blend of genres; it's a hard-edged satire of U.S. involvement overseas that takes a hard genre approach with its heist storyline. Wahlberg, George Clooney, and Ice Cube star as a trio of soldiers who stage a gold heist during the 1991 Iraq invasion. Wahlberg’s comically dull approach is perfect for Russell’s commentary on dehumanization in the military.

10. The Other Guys (2010)

Image Via Sony Pictures Releasing

Wahlberg went on to co-lead the Daddy’s Home franchise with Will Ferrell, but the duo were much stronger together in Adam McKay’s surprisingly nuanced 2010 buddy comedy. The Other Guys casts the pair as New York detectives who live in the shadow of the city’s leading heroes P.K. Highsmith (Samuel L. Jackson) and Christopher Danson (Dwayne Johnson). When they finally get a chance to step up, Wahlberg and Ferrell uncover a conspiracy that connects an eccentric billionaire to internal police corruption. Wahlberg and Ferrell are a perfect duo; Ferrell is a passive type, and Wahlberg’s character seems to be infuriated by everything his partner says.

9. The Italian Job (2003)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Italian Job was a rare remake that actually topped its original, as F. Gary Gray’s 2003 update pays significantly more attention to character development than the original 1969 British film. Wahlberg proved that he could share the screen in a heist film loaded with heavy names, including Charlize Theron, Seth Green, Jason Statham, and Mos Def. He’s actually fairly generous with his screen time. The heartfelt moments he shares with Theron as they mourn the loss of their former team leader (Donald Sutherland) were the perfect character touches the film needed amidst the nonstop action.

8. The Gambler (2014)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The remake of the classic 1974 James Caan star vehicle The Gambler was one of the more ambitious projects of Wahlberg’s career. He stars as Caan’s character Jim Bennett, an English professor who gets caught in over his head after he bets too big. Wahlberg may be more convincing at the poker table than he is in the classroom, but he doesn’t shy away from how unlikeable Bennett can be. The Gambler isn’t a standard crowd pleaser, and Bennett is a walking trainwreck you can’t take your eyes off of.

7. Deepwater Horizon (2016)

Wahlberg isn’t necessarily known for his sensitivity, but he delivers a respectful performance as the real oil drilling rig employee Mike Williams, who was caught in the 2016 oil spill. Deepwater Horizon explores the corruption of BP, and how it leads to devastating consequences for both the environment and the workers caught amidst the spill. Wahlberg collaborated with director Peter Berg on multiple films, and here he gives a strong performance as an everyman who is forced to watch his friends suffer and perish. It’s a powerful testament to the spirit of the real victims. The final moments where Williams reunites with his family after the chaos are absolutely heartbreaking.

6. Lone Survivor (2013)

Image via Universal Pictures

Lone Survivor is the strongest of Wahlberg’s films with Berg. Once again he’s playing a real hero in First Class Marcus Luttrell, and he showed his respect for the military by committing to the intense physical demands. It was just as important that Luttrell stood out as an individual in order to humanize the tragic events, and Wahlberg was able to bring his personality to the part. The bonding moments he shares with fellow soldiers Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy (Taylor Kitsch), Danny Dietz (Emile Hirsch), and Matthew Axelson (Ben Foster) are very believable. The four actors’ excellent chemistry make the action-packed third act even more intense.

5. All the Money in the World (2017)

All the Money in the World was the subject of many controversies. After Kevin Spacey was replaced by Christopher Plummer in reshoots, there were discrepancies over Michelle Williams’ salary compared to Wahlberg’s. Remarkably, it’s also the film where Wahlberg gives his most understated performance. He appears as Fletcher Chase, a former spy who serves as a personal agent to John Paul Getty (Plummer). Although it’s clear that Chase has seen his fair share of action, he’s also sympathetic to the human costs of his profession. When his boss refuses to take action, Chase makes efforts to help Gail Getty (Williams) rescue her kidnaped son.

4. I Heart Huckabees (2004)

Image via Fox Searchlight Pictures

David O. Russell tends to bring out the best in Wahlberg, and he’s never been funnier than he is in I Heart Huckabees. The extremely odd film explores the adventures of existential detectives Bernard (Dustin Hoffman) and Vivian Jaffe (Lily Tomlin) as they help their troubled clients discover the meaning of life. Tommy Corn (Wahlberg) seeks out the pair because of his obsession with the corruption of the petroleum industry. You wouldn’t normally see Wahlberg spouting off extreme anti-consumerist statements, but he’s absolutely hilarious as he gives one absurd monologue after another.

3. Boogie Nights (1997)

Boogie Nights is a film about the nature of stardom itself. Wahlberg starred as an emerging talent when he was building his own career, and he captures the anxiety of a young performer. It was another case in which Wahlberg easily could’ve been overshadowed by his incredible co-stars, but Eddie Adams’ transformation into the porn sensation Dirk Diggler is surprisingly heartfelt. Dirk is expecting to be preyed upon by producer Jack Horner (Burt Reynolds), but he finds his place as he meets an unusual cast and crew that supports him. Paul Thomas Anderson truly humanized the industry, and Dirk experiences the highs and lows of being in an untraditional family.

2. The Fighter (2010)

The Fighter is much more than just an inspirational boxing movie, but that doesn’t mean Micky Ward (Wahlberg) isn’t an underdog worth rooting for. Micky is considered a “stepping stone” for other boxers to pass, and he’s forced to be the responsible one in his dysfunctional family. Micky trains under his brother Dicky (Christian Bale in an Oscar winning performance), who is extremely underweight due to his addiction to cocaine. Wahlberg shows the simultaneous physical and emotional burdens that Micky endures as he rises to success; he knows that Dicky’s only goal is seeing him succeed, but he’s not sure how much longer his brother has left.

1. The Departed (2006)

The Departed is one of the best films of the 21st Century, and it certainly has one of the best casts. Wahlberg is somehow the scene stealer among an ensemble that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Matt Damon, Jack Nicholson, Alec Baldwin, Vera Farmiga, and Martin Sheen. Staff Sergeant Sean Dignam is the foul-mouthed comic relief of the mystery, and may be the only cop noble (and clever) enough to survive. Wahlberg’s real strength is when he *isn’t* the star, and in The Departed he leaves the viewer wanting more. Watching him scream profanities may not be the only reason The Departed is so rewatchable, but Wahlberg’s performance makes the film’s dark thrills even nastier.

Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg on ‘Uncharted,’ Filming the Cargo Plane Action Sequence, and What They’re Excited for Fans of the Game to See Holland also talks about how he listens to the ‘Lone Survivor’ soundtrack if he needs to get emotional in a scene.

Read Next

Share Share Tweet Email

Liam Gaughan (172 Articles Published) Liam Gaughan is a film and TV writer at Collider. He has been writing film reviews and news coverage for eight years with bylines at Dallas Observer, About.com, Taste of Cinema, Dallas Morning News, Schmoes Know, Rebel Scum, and Central Track. He aims to get his spec scripts produced and currently writes short films and stage plays. He lives in McKinney, TX. More From Liam Gaughan