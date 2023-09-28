When it comes to the topic of great American actors, few can be considered quite as great as Marlon Brando. He's a near-mythical figure within the film industry now, as though he passed away almost 20 years ago, the quality of his performances - some of which go back as far as the early 1950s - has never diminished with time. His commitment to his roles (especially in the first couple of decades of his career) was consistently astonishing, and he's perhaps the definitive example of a Hollywood method actor.

Going through his filmography makes his talents clear to see almost straight away, with Brando having roles in some of the best movies of all time, and often being a key reason why such films are so revered in the first place. What follows is a ranking that aims to encapsulate the best of the best within Marlon Brando's filmography, with the actor's most iconic roles/movies being ranked below, starting with the great and ending with the all-time greatest.

20 'The Young Lions' (1958)

Image via 20th Century Fox

Marlon Brando exploded onto the film scene at the start of the 1950s. After getting experience acting on stage throughout the 1940s, he was able to make an impression straight away when entering the world of cinema, and so by 1958's The Young Lions, he was already something of an acting legend and box office draw.

This film's a large-scale war epic that runs for close to three hours, and follows the experiences of three different soldiers fighting during World War II: one being a German, and the other two being American. Brando plays the German soldier, while Montgomery Clift and Dean Martin play the Americans. Somewhat unusually, The Young Lions is also notable for being one of Akira Kurosawa's favorite films.

19 'A Countess from Hong Kong' (1967)

Charlie Chaplin may have released his most acclaimed films in the 1920s and 1930s (perhaps this period could arguably also extend to the early 1940s), but he kept directing until 1967. That year saw him release his final film as a director: A Countess from Hong Kong, which also starred Marlon Brando alongside Sophia Loren and Tippi Hedren.

It's a farcical romance movie, and narratively revolves around the chaos that unfolds when a female stowaway on a cruise ends up falling in love with an American diplomat. It's far from representative of Chaplin or Brando at their best, but it offers some breezy and light-hearted fun, especially for anyone who's particularly fond of comedies from the 1960s.

18 'One-Eyed Jacks' (1961)

Image via Paramount Pictures

Marlon Brando directed a single feature film during his time as an actor, and that film was the Western One-Eyed Jacks. It showed that even if he might not have been quite as great a filmmaker as an actor, he was still surprisingly good at the former, making it perhaps something of a shame that he didn't sit in the director's chair on any other occasion.

Brando plays a man named Rio who's out for revenge after being betrayed and sent to prison, tracking down his former partner responsible for his misfortune years after they used to work together. It delivers much of what you'd want out of a Western from this time, and is a solid watch, also being noteworthy for at one point having Stanley Kubrick attached to direct it.

17 'Burn!' (1969)

Image via United Artists

An Italian movie made by Gillo Pontecorvo, who's best known for directing 1966's The Battle of Algiers, Burn! is also a war movie based on real-life events. It's about a mercenary named William Walker, and shows how he was sent to deal with rebels in the Caribbean who'd seized enough power that they were threatening the British sugar trade in the area.

Like The Battle of Algiers, it's a hard-hitting film that's also unafraid to be very much political, which can make it a challenging watch. Still, for those seeking something with a decent amount of bite, coupled with a well-told historical story, it's worth checking out. Additionally, Brando also mentioned that it contains, in his view, some of the best acting he'd ever done.

16 'The Missouri Breaks (1976)

The Missouri Breaks feels as though it might well be one of the most underrated Westerns of all time, which is even more surprising given it stars two of the best and most popular actors of all time. One's obviously Marlon Brando, who plays a bounty hunter tasked with taking down a gang whose leader is played by similarly legendary actor Jack Nicholson.

The movie plays out like an extended cat-and-mouse chase throughout the Old West, and is consistently engaging throughout. It might not be a revolutionary or game-changing Western like others from around the time that were more directly challenging the traditional Westerns from decades past, but it still works surprisingly well, and is worth checking out for its star-power alone.

15 'The Freshman' (1990)

Image via TriStar

One of many crime movies released in 1990, The Freshman is a little silly and uneven, but ends up being entertaining. It's about a film student getting mixed up with a crime boss who feels like he walked straight out of a movie, and the zaniness that unfolds once the former ends up working a criminal job for the latter.

It gave Marlon Brando a chance to poke fun at one of his most iconic roles, and he has a fun dynamic throughout with Matthew Broderick, who plays the film student. It's not the kind of movie that leaves a tremendous impact once it's over, but while it's unfolding, it's generally a breezy and enjoyable watch, especially for those who like crime movies that don't take things too seriously.

14 'Viva Zapata!' (1952)

Image via 20th Century Fox

An early starring role for Marlon Brando, and thereby a significant role within his filmography, Viva Zapata! does admittedly have the kind of casting decision movies wouldn't get away with having nowadays. Brando plays Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata, despite himself not being from a Mexican background, which is the kind of thing that seemingly wasn't as frowned upon back in the 1950s.

Still, Brando's performance is committed, and it gave him his second Oscar nomination (and in just his third on-screen role, showing how acclaimed he was as an actor right from the start). Viva Zapata! also serves as a decent biographical film about Zapata, showing how he led a rebellion against the dictatorship of Porfirio Díaz during the early 20th century.

13 'The Score' (2001)

Image via Paramount Pictures

The Score ended up being one of the final things Marlon Brando ever worked on, with the film being released in 2001, and Brando passing away at the age of 80 in 2004. It's a solid heist movie that stars Robert De Niro in the lead role, with the plot revolving around a classic kind of "one last mission" that De Niro's character gets roped into assisting with.

The two actors notably won Oscars for playing the same character in the Godfathermovies: Vito Corleone. Despite that, they acted as this character in different movies, so there's certainly a novelty factor regarding seeing them act in the same scenes together here. Edward Norton also gives a solid performance here as a young thief who pulls De Niro's character back into the lifestyle, with The Score ultimately being a tad formulaic, though still quite entertaining.

12 'Mutiny on the Bounty' (1962)

Image via Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Some years after 1935's Mutiny on the Bounty won Best Picture at the Oscars, and some years before 1984's The Mutiny starred both Anthony Hopkins and a very young Daniel Day-Lewis, there was 1962's Mutiny on the Bounty. This one offered something valuable that the others couldn't: a lead performance from Marlon Brando.

It's about the titular event that occurred near the end of the 18th century, and is up there with the most infamous mutinies in history. Brando plays Fletcher Christian, who's responsible for leading the mutiny, and thereby has to deal with the unforeseen consequences that follow. You could argue it's a little long at 185 minutes, but it's a suitably epic take on the well-known story, and Brando gives the kind of standout lead performance one would expect from him.

11 'The Chase' (1966)

Image via Columbia Pictures

The thing that first leaps out regarding The Chase is how great its cast is, given it stars Marlon Brando, Jane Fonda, Robert Redford, and Robert Duvall. Brando plays the sheriff of a small Southern town, and the film revolves around the way he handles a recent prison break, with many assuming one prisoner (Redford's character) will return to town.

It's perhaps more of a slow-burn crime/drama film rather than an all-out thriller, but it definitely sustains a good level of tension throughout, and balances its large cast well. It's also confidently directed throughout by Arthur Penn, who's perhaps best known for directing 1967's Bonnie and Clyde (and who would later re-team with Brando 10 years on, with the two making The Missouri Breaks together).

10 'Last Tango in Paris' (1972)

Last Tango in Paris is a significant film within Brando's career, and also one of the most infamous. It was a high-profile release in 1972, generating a large amount of media attention/controversy for being much more explicit with its sexual content than most films of its time, which all likely led to it being a surprisingly large earner at the box office.

Alongside another 1972 release, it can be seen as something that gave Brando's career a boost, but elements of the film (and things that have been made public about its production) can make it a particularly difficult watch. It's a startling and troubling film, but a noteworthy one for several reasons from a historical perspective, even if you can't exactly blame any viewers nowadays who might have an apprehension towards watching it.

9 'The Men' (1950)

Notable for being the very first movie Marlon Brando ever starred in, The Men signified that right from the start, Brando was an actor unafraid to take on challenging roles. He plays a soldier who was injured while fighting in World War II, with the film following his difficult physical and psychological journey of recovery while staying in a paraplegic ward.

Made just five years after World War II itself had ended, The Men holds cultural significance (alongside other movies like 1946's The Best Years of Our Lives) for being an early movie that dealt with the aftermath of the conflict, and how it affected those who survived it. But the highlight of the entire thing is certainly Brando, who gives this difficult role his all and in doing so, instantly demonstrated that he was destined for greatness on-screen.

8 'The Wild One' (1953)

The titular wild one in The Wild One might not feel quite as wild by the standards of those watching the film 70 years on from release, but it has to be appreciated for what it represented at the time. This film's all about rebellion and disillusionment, having a premise that revolves around the Black Rebels Motorcycle Club coming into a small town and throwing everything there into disarray.

Brando plays the leader of this club, and made what could have been a very generic or even silly character into someone effortlessly cool and ultimately influential. The Wild One, even with its shortcomings, feels ahead of its time, considering the rest of the 1950s remained somewhat conservative culturally, and that rebellion wouldn't become nearly as fashionable until the 1960s, when things got a little more radical and/or swinging.

7 'Julius Caesar' (1953)

A noteworthy and compelling Shakespeare adaptation, Julius Caesar is a film that does justice to the play of the same name. The narrative is based on the lead-up to - and fallout from - the infamous historical event that was the Assassination of Julius Caesar, which occurred in 44 BC.

It's a largely faithful and surprisingly direct adaptation, but ultimately feels a little more cinematic thanks to the production value, including large sets, plenty of extras, and even a battle scene towards the story's end. The entire cast shines, too, especially Marlon Brando as Mark Antony and the always-great James Mason as Brutus.

6 'Superman' (1978)

Image via Warner Bros.

Despite its age, 1978's Superman continues to shine as one of the all-time greatest superhero movies. It's a film that's unafraid to be uncompromisingly heartfelt and idealistic, showing its titular character as a true symbol of good, and one who's seen to use his powers really only for saving others, with Superman - in this film at least - otherwise avoiding conflict and/or fights.

Marlon Brando has a fairly small role overall, but still gets top billing, thanks to how big a star he was in the 1970s. Both he and Gene Hackman got billed over poor Christopher Reeve, who plays the titular character and absolutely crushes it. But that aside, the movie's great, and to be fair, Brando does bring a great deal of gravitas to the role of Superman's father, Jor-El, and is a key reason why the film's opening sequence is so memorable.

5 'Guys and Dolls' (1955)

Image via MGM

A strange yet undeniably classic musical film, Guys and Dolls is worth a watch for the enticing prospect of seeing Marlon Brando sing alone. It's a movie he starred in alongside Frank Sinatra, who can noticeably sing much better than Brando, even if Brando's the stronger actor... maybe it makes sense then why they clashed and competed with each other while making the film.

It's a long movie, at 2.5 hours, and has a fairly convoluted plot that involves unexpected romances and schemes that blow up in certain characters' faces. It's all quite light and fluffy, but also excessive in equal measure, which makes for an unusual yet somewhat captivating watch, especially for those who are fond of old Hollywood musicals.

4 'Apocalypse Now' (1978)

Image via United Artists

In 1978, Marlon Brando got top billing for a movie (Superman) despite only really being in its opening, and then in 1979, he received top billing for a film where he only showed up towards the end. That film was the Vietnam War classic Apocalypse Now, which was a highlight from a remarkably strong year in cinema history.

Brando plays the enigmatic Colonel Kurtz, the man Captain Willard (Martin Sheen) is asked to locate and then kill, given Kurtz has gone rogue and poses a threat to the U.S. government's interests. Brando plays a chilling and almost otherworldly figure here, living up to the mystique surrounding the character that comes from much of the film unfolding without him playing a role in it.

3 'A Streetcar Named Desire' (1951)

Image via Warner Bros.

After establishing himself in The Men (1950), Marlon Brando had what many would consider his breakout role the following year in A Streetcar Named Desire. In it, he plays Stanley Kowalski, the aggressive and often terrifying brother-in-law of Blanche DuBois (Vivien Leigh), who serves as the film's protagonist.

It gave him his first Oscar nomination, and it's perhaps hard to see why he didn't win here, given his performance as Stanley is one of the most well-known of the 1950s; perhaps of all time. Everything iconic about Marlon Brando was established here and then some, and there's a good chance that when someone thinks of Brando, A Streetcar Named Desire will almost instantly come to mind (or perhaps right after the following two titles)

2 'The Godfather' (1972)

Image via Paramount Pictures

There are many great performances from the first Godfather movie, including those from the likes of Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, and Diane Keaton. But that first movie does inevitably belong to Marlon Brando, as his performance as Vito Corleone is one of the most iconic in the crime genre, and earned Brando his second Oscar (though he refused the award).

From the way he speaks, to his look, to the way he controls every scene he's in, to all the memorable lines of dialogue he has, Brando's the definition of iconic in The Godfather. It's at the point where it feels redundant to celebrate his performance and label it as a great one, because of course it is. He's Marlon Brando in The Godfather. Performances don't get much more legendary than this.

1 'On the Waterfront' (1954)

Image via Columbia Pictures

But for all the praise that can be heaped Brando's way for The Godfather, it inevitably has some stiff competition from On the Waterfront, which might well be the only movie/performance that could be deemed better in the actor's body of work. Like The Godfather, he also won an Oscar for his role in On the Waterfront, a crime/drama that still holds up today, nearly 70 years on from release.

He plays a young man who stands up to corrupt forces controlling the docks in Hoboken, New Jersey, with it being a surprisingly powerful and hard-hitting film for something as old as it is. Brando pushed the limits of what film acting could be with his role here, being both boldly theatrical and genuinely grounded at the same time, giving a performance for the ages and pushing On the Waterfront into being something so great it can be considered the actor's best film.

