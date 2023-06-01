Martial arts movies were all the rage decades ago, raking in big box office returns and drawing large fan followings. However, their appeal has declined markedly in recent years. While this century has produced martial arts gems like Kill Bill, Ip Man, and The Raid, these don't rise to the heights of the classics.

The 1970s were undoubtedly the best era for the genre. This was the decade that Western audiences first cottoned on to martial arts movies, turning Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan into international stars. Redditors on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, recently came together to discuss which martial arts movies from that time reign supreme.

10 'Master of the Flying Guillotine' (1976)

User locustt recommended this one. Master of the Flying Guillotine stars Jimmy Wang Yu as a blind warrior who wields a unique weapon that can decapitate its victims from a distance. The film follows him as he seeks revenge on various martial artists who he believes have wronged him.

The film is famous for its iconic flying weapon and its creative use of martial arts, including a wide range of fighting styles. Most notably, the flying guillotine inspired the weapon used by Gogo Yubari in Kill Bill.

9 'The New One-Armed Swordsman' (1971)

The New One-Armed Swordsman centers on Fang Kang (David Chiang), a warrior who loses an arm in a battle and is forced to retire. However, when a rival gang threatens his former master, Fang Kang must put his skills to the test and take up the sword once again. It's the sequel to 1967's One-Armed Swordsman, a seminal film in the wuxia subgenre.

"If you don't mind campy, I'd say One-Armed Swordsman. Dude is running around with his arm very clearly in a sling under his shirt, but pulls out a lot of cool sh*t using his free hand," said user BeardCrumbles.

8 'Snake in the Eagle's Shadow' (1978)

Snake in the Eagle's Shadow is a more comedic martial arts film starring Jackie Chan as Chien Fu, a young man who is constantly bullied until he crosses paths with a kung fu master named Pai Cheng-wu (Yuen Siu-tien), who teaches him the Snake Fist style of martial arts. Together, they take on the villainous Eagle Claw clan in a series of exciting and humorous fight scenes.

It was a breakout role for Chan, introducing his trademark slapstick approach to the genre. It was Redditor IllegibleGore's pick for the best martial arts movie of the decade. It remains highly watchable thanks to the humor and intricate fight choreography.

7 'Five Deadly Venoms' (1978)

Five Deadly Venoms revolves around five martial artists (played by Sun Chien, Kuo Chui, Lo Mang, Wei Pai, and Chiang Sheng) who were trained by an eccentric master and given names based on their unique skills. They are tasked with tracking down a hidden treasure, but their loyalties are put to the test when they discover that one of their fellow students has turned traitor.

The film stands out with its layered plot, creative fight scenes, and colorful characters. Several Redditors recommended it. "My favorite is Five Deadly Venoms. A cult classic," said user JerseyWiseguy.

6 'Lady Snowblood' (1973)

Image via Toho

Meiko Kaji is Yuki, a woman who was born in prison and trained from a young age to become a skilled assassin. When she reaches adulthood, she sets outs to avenge her mother and brother, who were victims of a brutal attack.

It's a classic revenge film featuring stylized violence, interesting use of flashbacks, and a hauntingly beautiful soundtrack. "Lady Snowblood was a big inspiration for Kill Bill," said Redditor mmmginto. "There is also a sequel, Love Song of Vengeance."

5 'The 36th Chamber of Shaolin' (1978)

Image Via Shaw Brothers Studio

San Te (Gordon Liu) is a young man seeking to learn kung fu to fight against oppression. He seeks refuge in the Shaolin Temple, where he undergoes rigorous training in the 35 chambers of kung fu. He dreams of creating a 36th chamber, teaching fighting styles to ordinary people, but the brutal General Tien Ta (Lo Lieh) stands in his way.

The 36th Chamber of Shaolin was highly influential, and critics generally place it among the best martial arts movies ever made. Three Redditors ranked it among their all-time favorites. "The 36 Chambers films are brilliant," said Redditor Howdoigrowdis simply.

4 'Fist of Fury' (1972)

Redditor WillysJeepMan mentioned Fist of Fury, alongside several others, in a comment that received broad agreement and many upvotes. Set in Shanghai in the early 20th century, it focuses on Chen Zhen (Bruce Lee), a student who returns to his martial arts school after his master's death, only to discover that Japanese martial artists have taken over and are mistreating the Chinese.

Fist of Fury features more realistic fight scenes than most martial arts movies of its time and richer historical themes. Jackie Chan also appears in it, playing the stunt double for villain Hiroshi Suzuki (Riki Hashimoto).

3 'The Way of the Dragon' (1972)

Bruce Lee wrote, directed, and stars in this film about a martial artist named Tang Lung who travels to Rome to help his cousins fight off the local gangsters. Along the way, he crosses paths with a local girl named Chen Ching-hua (Nora Miao).

This was another one of user WillysJeepMan's picks. The highlight is the famous fight at the Colosseum between Lee and Chuck Norris, widely considered to be among the greatest of the genre.

2 'Drunken Master' (1978)

UserJC-Ice and Redditor sidsplendiniwaterman praised this one, and for good reason. It's the movie that put Jackie Chan on the map. He plays Wong Fei-hung, a young martial artist who learns the art of "drunken boxing" from his eccentric uncle (Yuen Siu-tien).

It's an action comedy, helping to set the blueprint for almost all martial arts comedies that would follow. Chan's quirky fighting style also quickly became iconic.

1 'Enter the Dragon' (1973)

Warner Brothers

Enter the Dragon was another flick mentioned by Redditor WillysJeepMan, and it's no surprise. It features Bruce Lee as a martial artist who is recruited by a British intelligence agent to infiltrate an island owned by a criminal mastermind named Han (Shih Kien). However, the plot is secondary to the incredible fight scenes. Lee practically flies across the screen.

Enter the Dragon is easily the most famous and influential martial arts movie of all time and is generally credited for sparking international interest in the genre. It's Lee at the height of powers. The film has aged well and is a good starting point for anyone curious about what the genre has to offer.

