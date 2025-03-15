There is nothing like watching a well-choreographed, expertly shot martial arts scene in a movie. The closest thing might be a live performance of a ballet like Swan Lake, and even that’s a stretch. The coordination, endurance, and intense planning that goes into creating an engaging fight is mind-blowing! So being able to watch a full film with multiple scenes surrounded by an enthralling story is like witnessing real-life magic. Although most people associate martial arts films with Hong Kong action flicks, there is a whole world of underappreciated films out there to enjoy that are just a click away for anyone with a Netflix subscription. Here are the best martial arts movies on Netflix.

Disclaimer: These titles are available in the US.

‘The Shadow Strays’ (2024)

Rotten Tomatoes: 91% | IMDb: 6.5/10