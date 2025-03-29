Kick! Punch! It’s all in the Prime! Jokes for old Millennial gamers aside, there’s a pretty hefty catalog of martial arts films on the platform that showcase the many diverse aspects of the genre. From historical dramas to balls-to-the-wall action thrillers to classic Hong Kong cinema, they’ve got it all. But it’s not just about the fights — the best films have as many emotional hits as they do physical ones, so to get you started on your journey through the genre, we’ve gathered the best martial arts movies on Prime Video.

For more recommendations, check out our lists of the best martial arts on Netflix and the best shows and movies on Prime across all genres.

Disclaimer: These titles are available in the US.

‘Ip Man’ (2008)

Rotten Tomatoes: 86% | IMDb: 8.0/10