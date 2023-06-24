Martial arts movies were all the rage in the 1970s and 1980s. This was the era that gave us multiple blockbusters from stars like Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan, not to mention a host of cult classics. However, the genre has declined in popularity dramatically since then, especially over the last two decades.

Finding martial arts gems seems to get harder and harder. To this end, Redditors recently got together on r/movies, the largest film subreddit, to discuss which martial arts movies are the most worth watching from the last 10 years.

10 'Raging Fire' (2021)

"Raging Fire starring Donnie Yen is a nice little throwback to the Hong Kong cops & robbers action flicks," said user StudBoi69. Yen plays elite police officer Cheung Sung-bong who testified against his former protégé Yau Kong-ngo (Nicholas Tse), landing the young man in prison. When Yau gets free, he seeks revenge against his old mentor.

Donnie Yen alone is worth the price of admission. He combines dramatic acting chops with acrobatic stunt skills, as he most recently demonstrated in John Wick: Chapter 4. Director Benny Chan, a veteran of the genre, provides him with a series of strong fight scenes to show off his talents.

9 'The Paper Tigers' (2020)

"The Paper Tigers is a funny little indie kung fu movie from the US," said Redditor Studboi69. The film follows three former martial arts prodigies — Danny (Alain Uy), Hing (Ron Yuan), and Jim (Mykel Shannon Jenkins) — who trained together as kids but have since grown up and gone their separate ways. When their old master is murdered, the three friends reunite for revenge.

The Paper Tigers has a lot of heart and includes many loving throwbacks to classic martial arts movies. The more comedic script also makes for a refreshing change of pace. While it might not break any new ground, fans of the genre should get a kick out of it.

8 'The Night Comes For Us' (2018)

The Night Comes For Us is an uber-violent fight fest with a relentless pace and killer choreography. Ito (Joe Taslim) is a former triad enforcer who resolves to protect a young girl named Reina (Asha Kenyeri Bermudez) from his syndicate. Over the course of a single bloody night, Ito must use his deadly combat skills to navigate the underworld, defeat legions of enemies and ensure Reina's survival.

Several Redditors praised it. "The Night Comes for Us is like a bloodier Raid film. Not as amazing as those films but still quite great. Headshot by the same director is a decent proof of concept for this one," said user ZiggyLaLiggit.

7 'Shadow' (2018)

Set during China's Three Kingdoms era, this epic from director Zhang Yimou revolves around a warrior known as The Commander (Deng Chao) and his doppelgänger, a lowly servant named Jing. When the kingdom of Pei is on the brink of war with a rival kingdom, The Commander hatches a plan to deceive their enemies by using Jing as his "shadow."

"Shadow does something new with the presentation of wuxia. The color palette is inventive in a way that the film gives a sheen of Chinese ink painting; not black-and-white. Some marvelous action choreography and set-pieces in the rain make it a riveting watch," said Redditor Boris_Jakov.

6 'Wira' (2019)

After leaving the military, Hassan (Hairul Azreen) returns home to find that his sister Zain (Fify Azmi) owes a debt to a local crime boss named Raja (Dain Said). In a past life, Hassan used to work for Raja. Hassan has to reconnect with his dark side to thwart Raja's henchmen and save his family.

The premise is fairly run-of-the-mill, but most reviewers praised the action sequences. The film is also intriguing for being a Malaysian martial arts movie. "Wira was super slept on," said user ZiggyLaLiggit simply.

5 'Triple Threat' (2019)

Triple Threat brings together a star-studded cast of martial arts icons, including Tony Jaa of Ong Bak, Man of Tai Chi's Tiger Chen, Iko Uwais from The Raid, Boyka's Scott Adkins, and Michael Jai White from Undisputed. Redditor Stormy8888 called it "the martial arts equivalent of The Expendables."

They play a team of mercenaries who take on a powerful crime syndicate. The movie crams a lot into its lean 96-minute runtime: bullets fly, alliances shift, and loyalties are tested, culminating in an explosive showdown.

4 'The Fist of the Condor' (2023)

Martial artist Marko Zaror had supporting roles in Alita: Battle Angel and John Wick: Chapter 4 and previously worked as a stunt double for Dwayne Johnson, but here he stars as a warrior on a quest to find an ancient book containing priceless kung fu wisdom.

Zaror's physical prowess is impressive, even if the movie reveals its modest budget at times. One Redditor recommended it for viewers looking for something different. "For a Chilean martial arts movie, it’s worth seeing," said user Mr_Tough_Guy.

3 'Man of Tai Chi' (2013)

Keanu Reeves directed this martial arts flick about a Tai Chi practitioner (Tiger Chen) who finds himself drawn into the world of underground fighting. To save his martial arts temple from financial ruin, Tiger reluctantly enters a series of brutal and illicit bouts orchestrated by enigmatic businessman Donaka Mark (Reeves).

Reeves's affection for the genre is very much on display. However, the real star might be fight choreographer Yuen Woo-ping, who directed some legendary martial arts movies like Drunken Master and, more recently, Master Z: Ip Man Legacy. "Man of Tai Chi surprisingly slaps," said user ZiggyLaLiggit.

2 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' (2022)

Everything Everywhere All at Once mashes together so many genres that it's easy to forget that it is, at its heart, a martial arts movie. Michelle Yeoh plays a laundromat owner on a multiverse-spanning journey to defeat villains, save the world and pay her taxes.

The stunt choreography, coordinated by brothers Andy and Brian Le, pays homage to several classic kung fu films. "It has some hilarious fight scenes that feel like a nod to the crazier Jackie Chan movies," said Redditor FloridaFlamingoGirl.

1 'The Raid 2' (2014)

Picking up shortly after the first film's events, The Raid 2 follows Rama (Iko Uwais), an undercover cop who infiltrates the Jakarta criminal underworld to expose corruption within the police. The first film was an instant sensation that towers over most other recent films in the genre. If anything, the sequel surpasses it in terms of pure high-octane spectacle. The Raid movies are also notable for spotlighting the Indonesian martial art Pencak Silat.

Several Redditors used the Raid films as a benchmark of quality when judging other martial arts movies. "I really appreciated both The Raid movies," said user carlmageddon. "[Especially] the corridor scenes where [the protagonist] takes on sequential opponents one after the other," added Redditor Satsuma-King.

