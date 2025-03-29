The action genre is a multi-faceted field containing various sub-genres within itself. But of those sub-genres, none hit quite as hard as martial arts actioners do. Inspired by the kung fu and karate classics of the '70s and '80s, these shows often blend humor, fantasy, drama, and social examination and top it all off with vibrant, violent, and well-choreographed action sequences that give you goosebumps. Understandably, Netflix is host to a large number of martial arts shows, but only some of them are truly great. Read on to discover our handpicked selection of the best, most exciting martial arts shows that you can watch now on the streaming service.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix.

‘Cobra Kai’ (2018 - 2025)

Rotten Tomatoes: 94% | IMDb: 8.4/10