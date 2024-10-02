Martin Scorsese is often regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers of all-time, and it is easy to see why. Scorsese may be best known for his work making gangster movies, but his extensive filmography includes several biographical films, epics about different cultures, claustrophobic genre movies, documentaries about great artists, and even a 3D family film about the history of cinema.

Scorsese is known for his ability to work with actors, as several acclaimed performers have earned Academy Awards based on the work that they did in his films. Although Scorsese certainly has a few veteran stars that he has worked with several times over the course of his career, he is also generous in giving parts to younger, up-and-coming actors who are just starting off with their filmographies. Here are the ten best Martin Scorsese movies with great acting, ranked.

10 ‘Silence’ (2016)

Starring Andrew Garfield, Adam Driver, and Liam Neeson

Silence was a longstanding passion project for Scorsese, as he had not made a film about his Catholic faith since The Last Temptation of Christ was released under controversial circumstances in 1988. Silence stars Andrew Garfiled and Adam Driver as two Jesuit priests who travel deep into Imperial Japan to find their mentor (Liam Neeson), who is rumored to have apostatized and given up his belief in God.

Garfield gives what may be the most heartbreaking performance of his career as a man whose faith is tested at every corner, forcing him to question if the fundamentals that he has based his entire life on are justified. While Neeson does not appear until the last act of the film, Silence served as a reminder that he was still a great actor, and had not lost his way making trash like Battleship and Wrath of the Titans.

9 ‘The Color of Money’ (1986)

Starring Paul Newman, Tom Cruise, and John Turturro

The Color of Money is one of the greatest “legacy sequels” ever made, as it allowed Paul Newman to reprise the role of “Fast Eddie” from the iconic 1967 gambling classic The Hustler. Newman did a great job at showing an older, if not necessarily wiser version of Eddie who is inspired to return to the world of competitive pool after a young shark (Tom Cruise) goads him into a partnership.

Newman finally won the Academy Award for Best Actor for his performance in The Color of Money, and it was more than just as “career award” given in recognition of his entire filmography; Newman showed the grace and sensitivity of an aging man who is forced by his own ego to do something he knows he might regret, delivering a performance that was worthy of the work that he had already done in The Hustler.

8 ‘The Wolf of Wall Street’ (2013)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, and Margot Robbie

The Wolf of Wall Street is one of Scorsese’s wildest movies in years, as it was based on a true story so strange that it would have felt like fiction otherwise. Although Scorsese had been working with Leonardo DiCaprio ever since he appeared alongside Daniel Day-Lewis in Gangs of New York, The Wolf of Wall Street created an all-time great anti-hero that the audience simply loved to hate. DiCaprio earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor, as the role of the real con artist Jordan Belfort completely embodied the spirit of a character that represented the worst of both capitalism and toxic masculinity.

Jonah Hill also earned an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor, proving once again that he was a far more talented dramatic actor than more outrageous comedies like Superbad and 21 Jump Street would have led audiences to believe.

7 ‘The Irishman’ (2019)

Starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci

The Irishman served as a reflection on Scorsese’s career making gangster films, as it centered on older criminals who come to regret the decisions that they have made towards the end of their careers. Robert De Niro has been a staple of Scorsese’s filmography ever since they first worked together in Mean Streets, but his performance in The Irishman as Frank Sheeran is easily one of the most heartbreaking roles that he has ever had.

The Irishman marked Scorsese’s first collaboration with the great Al Pacino, even though he had already worked with De Niro several times. Pacino gave a larger-than-life performance as the infamous teamsters leader Jimmy Hoffa, but it was the amazing comeback performance by Joe Pesci as the ruthless Italian gangster Russell Bufalino that may have provided The Irishman with its most memorable source of true villainy.

6 ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ (2023)

Starring Lily Gladstone, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro

Killers of the Flower Moon is arguably one of Scorsese’s most important films, as it shed a spotlight on the systematic murder of Native Americans in Oklahoma that were covered up and ignored by authorities for years. While DiCaprio is terrific in one of his nastiest roles to date, it was Lily Gladstone that provided Killers of the Flower Moon with its largest emotional impact, as the character of Mollie has a quiet strength to her that was sadly overlooked of an Academy Awards victory.

De Niro is also quite strong as “King Schultz,” a supposed “ally” of the Native American community that is secretly plotting to steal their land and take their oil. While there has been some speculation that De Niro had lost his way after appearing in reviled films like Last Vegas and Dirty Grandpa, Killers of the Flower Moon served as a reminder that he is one of the greatest actors of all-time.

5 ‘The King of Comedy’ (1983)

Starring Robert De Niro, Jerry Lewis, and Sandra Bernhard

The King of Comedy is one Scorsese film that was ahead of its time, as the film’s analysis of what it means to be a struggling artist and the way that the media celebrates celebrity feel even more relevant today than it did when the film was initially released in 1983. De Niro gives one of his best performances ever as Rupert Pupkin, an aspiring standup comedian who kidnaps a famous television host (Jerry Lewis) in an attempt to finally “make it” in show business.

De Niro created a character that is both tragic and scary, as Pupkin is both highly motivated to succeed in his goals and completely ignorant of the effect that he has on others. While casting someone of Lewis’ fame in the role could have felt like a gimmick, the legendary comedian gives one of the best performances he’s had since his early days with Dean Martin.

4 ‘Raging Bull’ (1980)

Starring Robert De Niro, Joe Pesci, and Cathy Moriarty

Raging Bull may feature the greatest performance that De Niro has ever given, and earned him an Academy Award for Best Actor. De Niro physically transformed himself into playing the real-life boxer Jake LeMotta, whose jealousy and rage destroyed his career before it got the chance to get started. It was a role that De Niro was clearly very passionate about, as he nearly got into a feud with screenwriter Paul Schrader due to a disagreement about a critical scene that ended up on the cutting room floor.

Pesci also gives one of his best performances in Raging Bull, proving that he was capable of taking on more subtle, sensitive roles than his work in more over-the-top comedies like My Cousin Vinny and the Home Alone franchise would leave people to think. Any scene between DeNiro and Pesci is simply a gift for cinephiles.

3 ‘Taxi Driver’ (1976)

Starring Robert De Niro, Jodie Foster, and Albert Brooks

Taxi Driver is easily one of the most intense movies ever made, and serves as one of the greatest films about loneliness, dissociation, and radical extremism. Travis Bickle became one of the most iconic characters of the “New Hollywood” era because of the sensitivity that De Niro brought to the role; while he is deeply troubled by his post traumatic stress disorder following his experiences in the Vietnam War, Travis also has a strange aura of charisma that somehow makes him more compelling.

A young Jodie Foster gave a breakout performance as a child prostitute that Travis attempts to save, giving the film its most emotional storyline. While De Niro is arguably the reason to watch the film, the smaller performances by the late great Kris Kristofferson and Albert Brooks help make the world of Taxi Driver feel even more authentic.

2 ‘Goodfellas’ (1990)

Starring Ray Liotta, Joe Pesci, and Robert De Niro

Goodfellas is one of the greatest gangster movies ever made because it finally showed why being in the mafia was such an alluring lifestyle. Ray Liotta’s performance as Henry Hill was perfect because he captured the excitement and charisma of a young man who was swept up in the life of crime, only to be met with the bitter reality of the situation when his fantasy comes crashing to the ground.

Pesci earned his first Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance as Tommy DeVito, a volatile member of the mafia who often gets into trouble because he is unable to stop himself from talking. Goodfellas is a very dark film that deals with serious issues about drug abuse, conspiracy, marital infidelity, and systematic corruption, but Pesci has an irreverent sense of humor that makes it even more entertaining.

1 ‘The Departed’ (2006)

Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jack Nicholson, and Matt Damon

The Departed is the only Scorsese film to have won the Academy Award for Best Picture, but it is the amazing cast that makes it one of his most entertaining projects ever. Jack Nicholson is perfectly cast as the legendary gangster Frank Costello, whose power is so immense that all of Boston bends to his will.

The Departed earned its only Academy Award nomination for Mark Wahlberg’s performance as the foul-mouthed Sergeant Dignam, a character that grew so beloved that Warner Brothers briefly considered making him the basis of a spinoff movie. That being said, the highlight of the film is the conflict between the corrupt cop Tommy Sullivan (Matt Damon) and the undercover police agent Billy Costigan Jr. (DiCaprio), two characters that have far more in common with one another than they ever would have been willing to admit.

