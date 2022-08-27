With the many Marvel Disney+ series coming out, fans are excited to experience the episodic series based on the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, it is worth noting the many Marvel animated shows that fall outside the MCU, some premiering years before the MCU began. Many of these shows are well-known but have perhaps not reached mainstream status. However, they rightfully deserve acclaim from veteran Marvel fans and newcomers alike. Here is our list of the best Marvel animated series that don't have any current connection to the MCU.

12. M.O.D.O.K (2021)

Created by Jordan Blum and Patton Oswalt, this adult animated show takes a comedic spin on the “Mental Organism Designed Only for Killing.” With the voice talents of Oswalt, Melissa Fumero, and Ben Schwartz, M.O.D.O.K was an unexpected delight for many viewers. It reached a point of critical acclaim with its stellar stop-motion animation and perfect comedic timing. Blum and Oswalt manage to make the anomalous character more human than ever, as his long sought-after desire to conquer the world has led his business and marriage into ruin, causing him to suffer a staggering midlife crisis. The fast pace and occasional rapid-fire comedy may not be everyone’s preference, but it’s worth the watch for those who enjoy tongue-in-cheek entertainment.

11. Wolverine and the X-Men (2009)

Many have revered this show for its diverse use of Marvel comic book heroes. From lesser-known characters like Bishop, Gambit, and Firestar, to more iconic X-Men like Cyclops, Jean Grey, and Storm, it is sure to appeal to diehard comic fans and casual viewers alike. Though intended for kids, it contains serial storytelling that—thankfully—does not get sacrificed for juvenile slapstick. Fans can easily follow along with the plot, despite the show being a loose continuation of X-Men: Evolution. The focus on Wolverine’s personal story is a bonus to humanizing the standoffish hero.

10. Spider-Man (1994)

This one is quite simply a classic. It’s possibly the most comic-accurate adaptation out of every other show listed. Many writers of the show had also worked on Spider-Man comics (e.g. Marv Wolfman, who was a regular writer of the Amazing Spider-Man comics) and had contributed their writing talents to the notorious Batman: The Animated Series. Though the clunky animation, cheesy humor, and rapid pacing have become more glaring with time, the show still retains the charm and heart that makes the web-slinging hero so iconic.

9. Guardians of the Galaxy (2015)

Matching the quirky tone of the 2014 MCU film, this show is an underrated gem. The success of the live-action film encouraged Disney XD to move forward with this project, but there are many things that set the independent productions apart. As people often point out, there are many fantastic aspects of animation that live-action adaptations simply cannot replicate. The quick and fluid movements, for instance, lead to some impressive gags that capture the personalities of the more eccentric characters, like Quill/Star-Lord. Additionally, Will Friedle does a fantastic job voicing Star-Lord, perhaps portraying him as a little less serious than his live-action counterpart. This cartoon was intended for kids, and oftentimes, it shows, particularly with its sometimes-predictable humor. Still, it offers many good laughs for the whole family.

8. X-Men: Evolution (2000)

X-Men: Evolution has been revered by kids and adults alike for its quality animation and compelling storyline. Many were skeptical of this show upon its initial release, but over time, it escaped the stale melodrama of its beginning and evolved (pun very much intended) into a divergent interpretation of the iconic characters. One of the most notable progressive changes was Rogue’s sulky and sarcastic manner, which differed greatly from her “Southern belle” persona in the comics. Yes, there are many cringey jokes that didn’t age well, but under its unassuming exterior is a well-crafted story with an essential focus on its characters.

7. Big Hero 6: The Series (2017)

A show that captures the magic of its predecessor, Big Hero 6: The Series takes place where the film left off and follows 14-year-old Hiro Hamada (Ryan Potter) and his loveable robot Baymax (Scott Adsit) as they continue to defend San Fransokyo from its many threats. The series’ primary backlash stemmed from the transition to hand-drawn 2D animation, but to expect a television series to represent the budget of a blockbuster film is, objectively, pretty unfair. The show certainly sounds like Big Hero 6, as much of the original voice actors return to reprise their roles, but more importantly, the characters still act the same, keeping their same motivations and quirks.

6. The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008)

Though five seasons were planned, this show was sadly canceled after Season 2 due to low ratings and sales. Despite this, The Spectacular Spider-Man is renowned for its amazing writing, intensely emotional moments, and fantastic voice acting. Josh Keaton’s portrayal of the titular character is among the best, resembling Yuri Lowenthal’s well-loved performance in the Spider-Man PS4 video game. This show deserves a mention for its natural character development, as even the egoistic Flash Thompson receives nuance and satisfying growth.

5. Baymax! (2022)

This one is more recent, but it has made waves in the Marvel fandom. Scott Adsit reprises his role as our favorite robot nurse who treats various patients in San Fransokyo. Baymax! is rich with sweet moments, such as when Baymax helps a little girl who has her first period. With short-form episodes, the plots are easy to consume and make for easygoing entertainment. It’s honestly hard not to love the precious, helpful Baymax.

4. Hit-Monkey (2021)

This underrated 10-part show is as wild as it sounds. The animation frame rate may feel a bit too experimental at first, but once you become invested, all of Hit-Monkey’s unique qualities begin to come to life. A conglomerate of violence, vibrant visuals, and unique characters, it proves itself befitting of a standalone series, more than just a one-shot comic. This anime-inspired adaptation earns a high spot on this list, as dedicating a show to this character was a bold move that inevitably paid off.

3. Ultimate Spider-Man (2012)

Originally airing on Disney XD, this show simply did not get the love it deserved. With the “chibi” versions of Spider-Man that appear throughout the show as well as the constant fourth wall breaks reminiscent of Deadpool, this show truly embodies Spider-Man’s personality. Ultimate Spider-Man features the most appearances of J.K. Simmons as J. Jonah Jameson outside of Sam Raimi’s film trilogy. Additionally, Donald Glover portrays Miles Morales, his first appearance in the Spider-Man universe before his role as Aaron Davis in Spider-Man: Homecoming. Furthermore, the toon also features iconic heroes such as Iron Fist, who maintains a calm nature that accurately represents the wisdom of his character, and Luke Cage. Additionally, White Tiger and Nova, two fantastic Marvel characters who have been given too little attention in mainstream media, appear as recurring characters. Ultimate Spider-Man deserves its status as the longest-running Marvel animated series ever.

2. The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes (2010)

Before the live-action The Avengers in 2012, Earth’s Mightiest Heroes arguably held the title for the best adaptation of the superhero team. Finally, Marvel fans were given a show that held a candle to Bruce Timm’s 2001 series, Justice League. It maintains an efficient balance of the traditional aspects of Western animation, such as slower pacing, and the influences from Japanese anime and manga, such as expressive faces and speed lines. Also, the infectious punk-rock theme song is guaranteed to get stuck in your head for days.

1. X-Men: The Animated Series (1992)

Yes, there are a lot of X-Men shows on this list, but this one more than deserves the top spot. X-Men: The Animated Series was attentive in representing the individuality of each character, from the strong but troubled Storm to the hot-headed Wolverine. Jubilee is also a primary character in the show, despite arguably getting quite the cold shoulder in any live-action adaptations. Time is delicately spent expanding upon their motivations and relationships, never keeping the audience at arm’s length and instead cultivating an intimate experience, something that’s hard to do in a fast-paced action cartoon. And, of course, on top of making a huge cultural impact, the theme song is simply a blast to listen to, as is the entire soundtrack.