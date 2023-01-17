With a whopping 30 movies and counting in the MCU, the franchise is packed with characters. With most key heroes receiving an origin movie to explain their motivations, these have been followed with sequels to check in with the characters in-between major team-up movies like The Avengers. These different film series allow each character in the MCU to shine, making these bigger tent pole movies more meaningful as audiences already feel connected to each character.

RELATED: Every MCU 2023 Project, Ranked From "Meh" to "Can't Freakin' Wait"

Everybody has their favorite member of the MCU, whether it is the snarky Tony Stark or the over-exuberant Peter Parker. One strength of the MCU has been the ability to make each character's film franchise feel distinct, as the plight of Wakanda in Black Pantherfeels much different from the Sci-fi comedy of Guardians of the Galaxy. Some of these sequels outdo their original films and stand as some of the best movies in the entire MCU.

10 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022) - 3.2/5.0

Picking up with Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) after the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness sees the Sorcerer Supreme being plagued by strange dreams. When the girl from his visions appears before him, he must join forces with her on a journey across the multiverse.

Directed by horror legend Sam Raimi (Evil Dead), Multiverse of Madness definitely leans into Raimi's back catalog through the use of some dark visuals. It is enough to set it apart from the rest of the MCU, but it would have been nice to see Raimi fully let loose to push the franchise into some dark new dimensions.

9 'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2019) - 3.5/5.0

The second entry in the latest Spider-Man trilogy, Far From Home sees Peter (Tom Holland) and his classmates recovering from the effects of the Blip. As his school goes on a study trip across Europe, Peter tries to use the time to connect with MJ (Zendaya) all while joining forces with a new hero named Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal).

The MCU's Spider-Man movies have always been entertaining thanks to their grounded focus and likable cast. With other heroes fighting literal Gods, it is nice to follow a superhero through high school. Far From Home nails this formula, as Peter tries to be a normal teenager while still grappling with his past trauma.

8 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017) - 3.5/5.0

Guardians of the Galaxy has always been an outlier in the MCU, as its cast of misfits regularly finds themselves in trouble with the law due to various crimes and misdemeanors. That does not mean they are lacking in heart, however, as the Guardians treat viewers to some of the most touching moments in the entire Marvel universe.

Vol. 2 sees the Guardians crossing paths with Ego (Kurt Russell), who claims to be Star-Lord's (Chris Pratt) father. As he comes to terms with meeting his long-lost dad, the rest of the team discovers he may harbor ulterior motives as they come together to save their friend and leader. A worthy follow-up to one of the MCU's best movies.

7 'Captain America: Civil War' (2016) - 3.6/5.0

Before the later Avengers movies brought everyone together, Captain America: Civil War was the biggest gathering of the MCU's heroes. When a new government bill is created to control superheroes, two sides are formed among the heroes as they debate the ethical cost of such a program.

With Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) leading either side, the two small armies eventually clash during an airport fight that remains one of the best Marvel action scenes. Civil War also introduces Spider-Man into the franchise, and Holland's portrayal quickly won over fans of the popular character.

6 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022) - 3.7/5.0

The sequel to one of the most acclaimed movies in the MCU, Wakanda Forever begins with the fictional country in mourning, as their King T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) has recently passed away. It falls to T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright) and mother Ramonda (Angela Bassett) to guide their people as a new threat emerges from the sea.

Given the impossible task of moving forward after the loss of their leading man, Wakanda Forever handles the situation with grace as it pivots the Black Panther universe into a new direction. Shuri makes for a more than worthy lead, and aided by a great cast of supporting characters, the future of this unique slice of the MCU appears to be in good hands.

5 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014) - 3.8/5.0

Seen by many as the MCU's first foray into mature territory, The Winter Soldier aligns closer to the action thriller genre than typical superhero fare. When a new assassin emerges with links to Steve Rogers's past, he goes on the run with Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) as they lose faith in the agency they work for.

The Winter Soldier is acclaimed for the twist that occurs in the film's third act, changing the course of the rest of the MCU. It also features some of the best fight scenes in the franchise as Captain America and The Winter Soldier go toe to toe, while the likable Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) is first introduced here.

4 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017) - 3.9/5.0

Image via Marvel Studios

Before Thor: Ragnarok the character had always been a stoic hero, usually playing a pretty straight bat. Once Taiki Waititi got his hands on the series, however, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) was allowed to explore his comedic side. When a new threat overthrows Asgard, Thor is forced to journey across the galaxy in search of help.

Ragnarok really helped to find a unique tone and style for Thor, with its colorful visuals and constant humor a nice surprise after the first two movies. It is often referred to as the funniest movie in the MCU, and it succeeds just as much as a comedy as it does a blockbuster action movie.

3 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019) - 3.9/5.0

The culmination of everything that had occurred in the MCU up to this point, Avengers: Endgame proved to be a massive cinematic event. With half of the universe's population wiped out as a result of Thanos' successful plan, the remaining heroes devise one last shot to revive their friends by using time travel.

Endgame had a lot to live up to considering all the hype surrounding it, but it more than lived up to it as it created a fitting end for this saga and for some of its first characters. The final battle between the Avengers and Thanos' army is a sight to behold and will surely go down as one of the best action scenes in cinema history.

2 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018) - 4.0/5.0

The first half of the conclusion to the Infinity Saga, Infinity War sets into motion the events that occur in Endgame. When Thanos (Josh Brolin) finally emerges from the shadows to enact his master plan, Earth's Mightiest Heroes come together to stop him and protect everyone in the universe.

Infinity War is one of the most rewatchable movies in the MCU as it is jam-packed with action scenes and funny banter between the characters. It is the first time heroes such as the Guardians and Doctor Strange have fought alongside the rest of the cast, so it is a delight to see how all the different personalities interact with each other.

1 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021) - 4.0/5.0

Just like Endgame was a fitting conclusion to the Avengers saga, No Way Home is a glorious love letter to the history of Spider-Man on the big screen. After his identity has been revealed to the world and ruins his privacy, Peter seeks the help of Doctor Strange to create a spell that will make people forget. Instead, portals to other timelines are created and cause villains from different universes to appear.

Spider-Man has always been one of Marvel's most popular characters, and this is proven by No Way Home being the highest-rated MCU movie on Letterboxd. Holland really comes into his own as the character, channeling all the charm and pain that makes him such a great superhero.

NEXT: The Best Heroes & Villains From Phase 4 of the MCU