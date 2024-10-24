The Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) has grown to such a massive scale involving many talented performers. While the MCU is known for its computer-generated visuals and ambitious action sequences, the franchise has featured top-tier performances that showcase talented actors' abilities to elevate sometimes objectively silly source material. These stellar performances can often be unexpected. Heroes and villains can be made great by gifted actors.

Some performances, like Chadwick Boseman's iconic performance in Black Panther, showcase how talented performers can be perfectly matched to a character and how a great performance can elevate an already poignant story. Other performances, like Robert Downey Jr. as the titular character in Iron Man, showcase how deeply human these superhuman stories can be. Each of these performances elevates the superhero genre and brings something relatable to these stories.

10 'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Directed by Taika Waititi

Thor: Ragnarok is the third solo outing for Thor (Chris Hemsworth) in the MCU. The story adds greater depth to the character by introducing his long-lost sister, Hela (Cate Blanchett). Thor finds himself on Sakaar and reunites with the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo), Loki (Tom Hiddleston), and meets Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson). The story features drama and humor as Thor's personal universe expands, and is a reflection on how far Thor specifically has come as a character.

There are many moments throughout Thor: Ragnarok that feature incredible acting. Thor's time on a Sakaar gives Hemsworth a chance to showcase his comedic and dramatic talents as the Norse god. Blanchett's ability to portray such a compelling villain also elevates the story. Hiddleston's ability to play such a nuanced character, Loki, shines through. The fact that Loki and Thor are contrasted so well adds depth to the overall story.

9 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings' (2021)

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton

In Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings, there is a focus on introducing the titular character, played by Simu Liu. This is a protagonist who spends much of this movie discovering his identity. Throughout the story, Shang-Chi explores his identity as the titular hero while reconciling the fact that he has lived so much of his life as Shaun. The story highlights such themes as family, friendship, and finding oneself.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings showcases compelling acting from different generations. Tony Leung brings a gravitas and experience to an objectively sometimes silly character with questionable decision-making skills. He is a complex villain who is magnetic in every scene he is in. The movie also showcases Simu Liu in his first major movie role. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings showcases how much Liu's talents have grown over the years.

8 'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Directed by James Gunn

The MCU's musical romp, Guardians of the Galaxy, introduces a group of misfits from across the universe. Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Gamora (Zoë Saldaña), Drax (Dave Bautista), Rocket (Bradley Cooper) and Groot (Vin Diesel) make up a loving, dysfunctional chosen family. As they cross the stars together, their otherworldly adventures bring them closer together. Their story is drawn together by a soundtrack from the 1960s and 1970s.

Guardians of the Galaxy showcases performances by a talented ensemble. While each Guardian is talented on their own, they shine as a group. This ensemble is known for their humor and the way they use this to create a unique and endearing dynamic. The way that this group is able to connect with one another is a testament to how strong each of these performances is on an individual level. It is easier to appreciate the strength of Guardian of the Galaxy's ensemble because of the individuals.

7 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' (2021)

Directed by Jon Watts

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the end of a chapter and the start of a new one for the MCU's version of this beloved character. At this point, Tom Holland's version of the web-slinging superhero, Peter Parker, has been through a lot with the Avengers. Spider-Man: No Way Home features some of the most recent Spider-Men, including Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Together, they unite to face villains from each of their respective universes.

What makes the performances in Spider-Man: No Way Home so noteworthy is the fact that they are a tribute to what made each version of this character unique. Holland, Garfield and Maguire are able to demonstrate why their respective versions of both Peter Parker and Spider-Man are so iconic. Relatedly, each villain that Spider-Man has faced in every universe is also given new life. In particular, Alfred Molina and Willem Dafoe give deeply nuanced performances as villains taken out of time and space.

6 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' (2022)

Directed by Ryan Coogler

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is set in the heartbreaking aftermath of T'Challa's (Chadwick Boseman) death. Wakanda faces new threats as they continue to open themselves up to the world. The story centers on Shuri (Letitia Wright) and Queen Ramona (Angela Bassett) processing their grief while trying to hold their nation together. Shuri eventually has to take up the mantle of leadership in Wakanda, and has to set a new course for herself and her country.

Angela Bassett gives the standout performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. It is a deeply heartfelt performance that is raw and authentic. In a single brief scene, Bassett showcases everything that makes Queen Ramona a powerhouse. Bassett's performance in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a personal one. It is a testament to her talent that she is able to allow her own personal grief over Boseman's death to inform her character choices.

5 'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Captain America: The Winter Soldier is the second solo outing for Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the super-soldier outside his own time. This Captain America sequel is an exploration of where the titular character fits into the modern world. In addition, the entire MCU is upended by the reveal that a secret organization has been operating within SHIELD for decades. Captain America: The Winter Soldier represents a turning point for the MCU in terms of characters and story.

Chris Evans leads the performances in Captain America: Winter Soldier. He compassionately portrays a character who is struggling to adjust to the fact that he exists in a completely different time period than the one he was born into. Evans brings humanity to this character, who could have otherwise felt aloof. Relatedly, Sebastian Stan's performance as Bucky Barnes is a heartbreaking one. Stan makes this character easy to empathize with, considering everything he has been through. This is no easy task.

4 'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Avengers: Infinity War kicks off the end of a chapter in the MCU. When Thanos (Josh Brolin) threatens to destroy half the universe, the heroes of the MCU band together to try and stop him. The story follows the different groups of superheroes that form to fight Thanos on different fronts. The universe's heroes quickly find themselves outmatched despite the fact that they consistently use their full powers against the Mad Titan.

With such a massive ensemble, Avengers: Infinity War is not short of stellar performances. These are made all the more impressive since everyone gets so little screen time due to the massive scale of the story. In particular, Zoë Saldaña and Karen Gillan shine as sisters, and Robert Downey Jr. and Benedict Cumberbatch play off of one another to near perfection. These performances make it easy to appreciate the talented actors who have become involved in this franchise.

3 'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Avengers: Endgame is a continuation of Avengers: Infinity War. After Thanos successfully snaps half of the universe out of existence, the survivors are left to re-group. Everyone who survives the snap has to work through their respective grief and try to find a reason to be hopeful. This massive narrative is the end of a chapter in the MCU. The end of the Infinity Saga also signals a new beginning for the franchise and sets the stage for a new generation.

Like its predecessor, Avengers: Endgame features a massive ensemble cast. The relationships between the characters give their respective actors the chance to shine. Robert Downey Jr., in particular, brings an emotional depth to a character who has been a critical element of this story from the beginning. Scarlett Johansson and Jeremy Renner also deliver standout performances as friends who have been there for each other for years. Finally, Chris Hemsworth's performance as a struggling Thor is deeply poignant.

2 'Black Panther' (2018)

Directed by Ryan Coogler

Black Panther introduces Wakanda, the fictional African kingdom that has a metal called vibranium. This vibranium is used to create a technologically advanced society that the Black Panther, the nation's protector, rules. T'Challa returns to his home in Wakanda after the death of his father T'Chaka (John Kani). He is challenged for the throne by Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan), a former US Navy Seal who discovers his own connection to Wakanda.

Chadwick Boseman's performance as the titular character is notable because he brings such a gravitas to the role. He plays a layered character who shows capacity for growth in the course of the story. While he plays a monarch, Boseman's performance is grounded and easy to relate to. Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright, among others in the cast, also give stellar performances that help build this universe and make it feel more real.

1 'Iron Man' (2008)

Directed by Jon Favreau

Iron Man kicks off the MCU and follows Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.), a defence contractor who sells weapons technology to the United States military. After a terrorist group captures him, he realizes the error of his ways and commits to using his vast wealth to build a more peaceful world. Tony Stark goes from being a wealthy party boy with no cares in the world to a self-aware man who seeks genuine connection with those around him.

Robert Downey Jr. brings an authenticity to this performance. He showcases the character's humanity, which is no easy task considering everything the character represented when first introduced. Downey Jr. emphasize's this hero's humanity, which makes him easier to invest in. Iron Man gives Downey Jr. a chance to showcase his abilities in playing a nuanced and complex character that grows more lovable over time.

