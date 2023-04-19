When the Walt Disney Corporation acquired Marvel and 20th Century Studios, it created a huge shift in the entertainment landscape and allowed them access to the full roster of heroes that Marvel has created since the 1930s. This paved the way for them to house all the best movies that live under the Marvel umbrella in a central location: Disney+. For anyone craving some superhero action, here is a list of some of the best Marvel movies on Disney+.

Iron Man (2008)

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) aims a repulsor blast in 'Iron Man' (2008)

Iron Man 3 (2013)

Tony Stark standing with an Iron Man suit behind him in Iron Man 3.

X-Men: Days of Future Past (2014)

Scott stopping Logan from touching Jean in X-Men: Days Of Future Past.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021)

Simu Liu in Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Captain Marvel (2019)

Captain Marvel standing in the desert
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)

Chris Pratt as Peter Quill/Star-Lord in Guardians of the Galaxy (2014)
Big Hero 6 (2014)

Baymax cuddles a cat

Werewolf by Night (2022)

Gael García Bernal as Jack Russell in 'Werewolf by Night'

The Avengers (2012)

All the Avengers assemble in The Avengers

Avengers: Infinity War (2018)

Robert-Downey-Jr.-as-Tony-Stark-embracing-Tom-Holland-as-Spiderman-in-Infinity-War
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Sebastian Stan as Bucky carrying a gun in Captain America: The Winter Soldier
Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool standing on the freeway holding a gun.

Black Panther (2018)

Chadwick Boseman as Black Panther doing the Wakanda Forever salute in Black Panther (2018)
Thor: Ragnarok (2017)

Thor Ragnarok (2017)

Logan (2017)

Hugh Jackman in Logan (2017)
