Marvel – the comic book universe that has dominated the big and small screen for over 20 years. Heroes like Spider-Man, The X-Men, and The Avengers have been household names since their early publications. Yet, the complete domination of Marvel movies over the last two decades has cemented their place in popular culture beyond their comic book beginnings. Compared to the more archetypal superheroes of DC, Marvel superheroes are ordinary people with ordinary problems who still manage to do extraordinary things.

As such, their movies have especially hit a chord with modern audiences over the last two decades. Films that have either showcased new takes on their origins or expanded their mythology have become the center of some of the most beloved and must-watch superhero movies of all time. Whether they be earlier projects from other studios or new films under the flagship umbrella of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, these characters continue to endure.

10 'Blade' (1998)

Directed by Stephen Norrington

Not only can one argue that Blade was the first truly good Marvel movie ever released, but it can also be said that it was the film that began the modern superhero genre. Even in the modern world, vampires are still a very real and dangerous presence. Thankfully, a vampire hunter named Blade (Wesley Snipes) has made it his mission to kill every last bloodsucker on his watch. With all of their powers but none of their weaknesses, he might just have a chance.

Many blame the release of the previous year’s Batman and Robin as the film that sent comic book cinema back into the dark ages, but the truth is that audiences only needed to wait one more year for Blade to bring the genre back to life and set the stage for what was to come. The opening scene alone, with one cool guy in leather taking down a nightclub of vampires, cements this movie as an absolute must-watch.

9 'Deadpool' (2016)

Directed by Tim Miller

The X-Men have one of the largest supporting casts in the Marvel Universe, but few have reached the popularity of Deadpool. Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) is a mercenary who’s fallen in love with a girl named Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), only to be diagnosed with multiple forms of cancer. Wanting to free his partner of the burden of a man doomed to die, he signs up for an experimental black market treatment that horrifically scars his body but gives him the ultimate healing factor.

Deadpool was the first Marvel film to get an R-rating, and it has the violence and raunchy sense of humor to back it up. The Merc with a Mouth himself is not an altruistic, selfless hero, but is a jerk with a heart of gold simply seeking to get his (admittedly already not that great) life back together. Still, his irreverent personality makes him a likable character, and his deliberate deconstruction of modern superhero tropes makes him an unusual kind of hero.