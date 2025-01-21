Being one of the premiere distributors of comics and superhero stories for decades, Marvel has been home to a wide variety of exceptional adaptations and evolutions of their characters. While many are quick to tout the many successes that Marvel has found in the realms of cinema, they have also made great strides over the years when it comes to television series. These range from quirky live-action shows and cartoons of the 60s and 70s to the more recent universe-building installments of the larger MCU.

With so many great series across Marvel's history, it's difficult to exactly pin down the greatest shows that they've ever released, so many fan-favorite shows sadly didn't make the cut. What sets the greatest Marvel shows a step above the rest is their inherent charm, rewatchability, and ability to transform and elevate a character and their story in a way that perfectly fits the episodic format. Each of these series acts as a pillarstone of Marvel's television outings in their own right and has helped shape the studio and give it the legacy that it has today.

10 'What If...? (2021 - 2024)

Created by A. C. Bradley

Image via Marvel Studios

One of the few animated series in the modern Marvel Cinematic Universe, What If...? plays into the infinite possibilities of storytelling that come from Marvel's extended multiverse and cast of characters. The anthology series has each episode taking a look inside of a different alternate universe, usually defined by a simple difference that has created massive implications for everyone involved. From fun character swaps of beloved characters to apocalyptic wastelands where the villains were victorious, each multiverse is looked over by the enigmatic Watcher.

What If...? proves itself to not just be a non-stop barrage of references and easter eggs to the MCU and larger Marvel history, but a love letter to the universe and characters that have been built up for all these years. While the series is at its best when it's sticking to its anthology premise and telling exceptional standalone stories, the series soon evolves into having massive multiversal stakes and a larger overarching story.

9 'The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes' (2010 - 2012)

Created by Ciro Nieli, Joshua Fine, and Christopher Yost

Image via Disney XD

While The Avengers as a team has been a central part of many exciting blockbuster films, the superhero team has rarely been explored in the world of an animated series, with one of the few exceptions being The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes. The series follows the ventures of the classic superhero team, including the likes of Hulk, Hawkeye, Thor, Ant-Man, and more, facing off against various notorious villains following a mass breakout at a S.H.I.E.L.D prison.

Earth's Mightiest Heroes sets out to take inspiration from other classic superhero team shows to finally give The Avengers the treatment that they deserve in the realm of animation. Each member of the main team is treated with respect and care, as they effectively bounce off of each other and show a team dynamic that is more in line with the comics as opposed to the MCU. The villain stories are also giving the utmost importance and depth, creating what is overall some of the best interpretations of some of these beloved characters' stories.

The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes The Avengers: Earth's Mightiest Heroes is a 2D-animated series based on Marvel Comics' famous superhero team. It follows Iron Man, Thor, Hulk, Captain America, Wasp, Hawkeye, and other superheroes in storylines pulled straight from the comics. Despite its popularity, the show only aired from 2010 to 2012 and was replaced by Avengers Assemble. Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date September 22, 2010 Finale Year November 30, 2023 Cast Eric Loomis , Collen O'Shaughnessey , Brian Bloom , Rick D. Wasserman , Chris Cox , Fred Tatasciore , James Mathis III , Wally Wingert Seasons 2 Main Genre Animation

8 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.' (2013 - 2020)

Created by Joss Whedon, Jed Whedon, and Maurissa Tancharoen

Image via Marvel Studios

The original television companion series to the MCU, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. acted to show the in-between and behind-the-scenes at S.H.I.E.L.D and what they were up to leading up to and during the events of famous MCU movies. The series sees Clark Gregg reprising his role as Agent Phil Coulson, a figurehead of the agency in their ongoing struggles against various aliens, deceptive villainous agencies like Hydra, and even time travel.

While modern-day audiences are more used to the directly connected series of the MCU, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D's smaller scope and universe building gave it a distinct edge and charm that is sometimes lacking from the modern Marvel series. The series also found itself directly tying into the events of the larger MCU, whether it be the destruction of S.H.I.E.L.D in Captain America: The Winter Soldier or a widespread monster attack in Thor: The Dark World.

7 'Ms. Marvel' (2022)

Created by Bisha K. Ali

Image via Disney+

One of the first modern MCU series that focused on a fully original character that wasn't in a previously existing movie or franchise, Ms. Marvel's undeniable charm and electrifying energy make it a fan-favorite among the entire post-Endgame MCU. The series follows Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani), a 16-year-old fangirl of the Avengers and superheroes in general who often struggles to fit in with her peers. However, her life is suddenly changed when she receives superpowers of her own, deciding to follow in the footsteps of her idols and become the hero her town deserves.

There is a clear love and passion that is ever present throughout the entirety of Ms. Marvel that makes it a joy to watch unfold, whether it comes from Vellani's contagious high-energy spirit or the creative camerawork and visual style. Not having to adhere to any prior stories or character work, Ms. Marvel is able to weave its own effective coming-of-age story to create something that truly stands on its own.

Ms. Marvel Where to Watch stream

rent

buy Not available Not available *Availability in US Release Date June 8, 2022 Finale Year November 30, 2021 Cast Azher Usman, Mohan Kapur, Travina Springer, Saagar Shaikh, Yasmeen Fletcher, Nimra Bucha, Rish Shah, Laith Naki, Matt Lintz, Zenobia Shroff, Aramis Knight, Iman Vellani Genres Comedy, Action, Adventure Seasons 1

6 'The Spectacular Spider-Man' (2008-2009)

Created by Victor Cook and Greg Weisman

Image via Sony Pictures Television

More than any other hero or character, Spider-Man has seen the absolute highest number of different adaptations and interpretations in the realm of animated series, with easily the best being The Spectacular Spider-Man. The series follows a frustrated teenage Peter Parker who is finding difficulties balancing his hectic school life with the responsibilities and stress that come from being the web-slinging superhero defender of New York City.

While only being around for a brief two seasons, The Spectacular Spider-Man continues to be in the conversation as one of the most acclaimed and beloved animated comic-book adaptations of all time. The series combines the best aspects of the comics, the popular live-action Sam Raimi trilogy, and various other animated Spider-Man stories to create the quintessential version of the character's teenage story. Even 15 years after the series ended, fans still hold out hope that the series could be revived, as it ended with a notoriously painful cliffhanger.

5 'Loki' (2021 - 2023)

Created by Michael Waldron

Image via Marvel Studios

Loki has always been one of the most beloved and multi-faceted villains in the MCU's lineup, for a long time even being considered to be the only truly great villain in the entire franchise. While this isn't the case anymore, the titular series, Loki, shows exactly why Tom Hiddleston's take on the character became such an icon in the first place, playing into his charm and wit for an ever-expanding multiverse story. The series sees Loki finding himself working with the TVA, an organization tasked with maintaining order to the multiverse and stopping anomalies that threaten the main timeline.

While the multiversal concepts and story in the larger MCU have gotten largely muddled and hard to follow, this isn't the case within the confines of Loki, with the story fitting perfectly and style and flowing seamlessly through its two seasons. The show's combination of classic characters and concepts with a nihilistic turned self-empowering take on the multiverse has made it one of the best MCU shows of the 2020s.