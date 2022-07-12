Marvel fans are finally getting their hands on Thor: Love and Thunder, the latest film in Marvel Studios' long-running cinematic universe, directed by Taika Waititi. The film sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) team up with an impressive cast of supporting heroes, the most notable addition to the roster being Natalie Portman’s Jane Foster, who has changed significantly since her last on-screen appearance, boasting new godlike abilities and an impressive, familiar hammer.

The colorful, endearing heroes featured in Thor: Love and Thunder brings to mind the long legacy of fantastic side characters that have appeared in the MCU. Whether they’re superheroes or not, Marvel movies and TV shows never fail to deliver on some strong, loyal and lovable supporting characters.

Korg

A gladiator with a stony façade, the Kronan behemoth Korg isn’t all that he appears to be. In truth, Korg is a gentle, soft-spoken giant. He made his first appearance in Thor: Ragnarok as a warrior in the service of the Grandmaster of Sakaar (Jeff Goldbloom).

Appearing on the British talk show The Last Leg, Waititi – who both created and played Korg – explained that the warrior’s kind demeanor was inspired by nightclub bouncers from New Zealand, recalling encounters with “giant hulking dudes” that, bizarrely, all had delicate and soft-spoken personalities. It’s precisely his charming duality that makes him one of the most adorable characters in the entire MCU.

Bucky Barnes

Also known, or rather feared, as the Winter Soldier, Sergeant James ‘Bucky’ Barnes (Sebastian Stan) hasn’t had the easiest time of it these last few years. On the contrary, Barnes served as a brainwashed super-assassin for decades. Recent releases have shown him making his way along the path of redemption, most recently in the Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Since his film debut in Captain America: The First Avenger, Bucky always has his buddies’ backs. From Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Bucky always has Captain America’s back, remaining a loyal friend no matter what gets thrown his way.

Wong

The no-nonsense librarian of Kamar-Taj, introduced in 2016’s Doctor Strange, Wong (Benedict Wong) has since been decorated with the rank of Sorcerer Supreme. One of Earth’s only hopes against otherworldly and magical threats, he made his most recent on-screen appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the Sam Raimi-directed superhero adventure that wasn’t afraid to break the rules.

Wong has broken out of the rigid, stoic shell that he wore when audiences were first introduced to him, and is now one of the greatest heroes to ever assist Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch). He’s also shown to have extended a hand to other up-and-coming heroes in the MCU, so how empowering and supportive Wong really is remains to be seen.

Valkyrie

The debut of Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), real name Brunnhilde, was a real standout introduction. Disgraced in battle after the extermination of the Valkyries at the hands of Hela (Cate Blanchett), Brunnhilde served as a bounty hunter in a period of self-imposed exile. Her redemption came when she captured and, later, assisted the titular god of thunder in Thor: Ragnarok. The beginning of phase 4 sees her ruling as the sole sovereign of New Asgard.

Despite defeat and years in exile, Valkyrie still makes for a formidable warrior. Having overcome her grief, apathy, alcoholism and self-doubt, she remains loyal to her people, and one of the most reliable allies a Marvel superhero could have.

James Rhodes

Better known by his superhero moniker, War Machine, Colonel James ‘Rhodey’ Rhodes is Tony Stark’s right-hand man. At first, Rhodey was played by Terrence Howard (Prisoners) but has been portrayed by Don Cheadle (Space Jam: A New Legacy) since Iron Man 2.

Having been a part of the MCU since its inception, Rhodey’s seen it all. From Iron Man to Avengers: Endgame, Rhodey has stood by his fellow heroes from the start. His continued use of the War Machine armor, even after the serious injury he sustained in Captain America: Civil War, speaks volumes about his character and his place as one of the MCU’s most loyal supporting heroes.

Ned Leeds

The MCU’s Ned Leeds (Jason Batalon) differs dramatically from his comic book counterpart. In the comics, Ned is more widely known as the supervillain Hobgoblin. As exciting as this villain’s live-action appearance would be, it would be a shame to see this character descend from lovable sidekick to dangerous foe.

Indeed, Batalon’s Ned Leeds is the confidant of the MCU’s Spider-Man (Tom Holland) and, more importantly, the webslinger’s best friend. Loyal, and more than capable behind a computer, Ned is one of Marvel’s most endearing characters. Dispensing surprise and spectacle in equal amounts, Spider-Man: No Way Home left Ned and Peter’s relationship in a difficult spot. Still, we’re hoping that the MCU isn’t done with Ned Leeds yet.

Katy Chen

Katy Chen (Awkwafina) thought she was a normal valet, doing valet things with her valet best friend Sean (Simu Liu). That was until she was thrust into a fantastical conflict full of magical artefacts and parallel dimensions during the story of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Unbenownst to her, Sean was really Shang-Chi, an expert martial artist and the son of Xu Wenwu (Tony Leung), leader of the Ten Rings.

Katy recognized her best friend’s heart of gold, even after finding out he had been lying to her about his identity since they met. She’s also one of the few supporting characters who got her own transformative character arc. With both of those facts in mind, it’s easy to see why many people adored Awkwafina’s Katy Chen.

Phil Coulson

Played by Clark Gregg (The Usual Suspects), Agent Phil Coulson was the right-hand man to Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson). The two worked tirelessly to bring the original Avengers together. Though struck down by Loki (Tom Hiddleston) in 2012’s The Avengers, Coulson returned to lead a special group of S.H.I.E.L.D. agents in Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, an MCU spin-off series that originally premiered on ABC.

Coulson boasts no superhuman abilities but his extraordinary loyalty and unmatched bravery, making him one of the truly great MCU supporting characters; not even death can stop this man.

