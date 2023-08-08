Since his breakout film, Good Will Hunting, Matt Damon has become one of Hollywood's biggest leading men. Throughout his career, he has collected many accolades, including an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay and nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role and Best Actor in a Main Role.

The Boston native went on to star in important roles in films made by some of the greatest directors of the generation, including Steven Spielberg, Martin Scorsese, Christopher Nolan, and Ridley Scott. Acting in a wide range of roles, from an astronaut to a former CIA agent, Damon has assembled a diverse filmography and vast critical acclaim that cements him as one of the generation's greatest actors.

10 'The Departed' (2006)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

The 2007 Best Picture winner marks Damon’s only collaboration with Martin Scorsese. In this film, Damon plays Colin Sullivan, a loyal servant to ruthless Irish crime boss Frank Costello, played by Jack Nicholson. Sullivan infiltrates the Boston police force with his wits and charm.

Damon utilizes his likable image to portray the villain protagonist of the story, showing his range to the audience. Scorsese purposefully cast Damon due to his confidence and bravado, which would entice the audience, even if he were to play a criminal character.

9 'The Martian' (2015)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 91%

Ridley Scott’s science-fiction epic follows Damon as Mark Watney, an astronaut stranded on Mars after his crewmates leave him behind, believing him to be dead. Watney displays his resourcefulness as he struggles to survive while his crewmates look to get him back home. Watney regularly positively approaches his dire situations, trying to make jokes and sing along to music whenever possible.

Damon’s performance as Wattney is one of his finest hours, as he plays a positive individual in a negative situation. Along with his positivity, Damon also conveyed Watney's struggles with very few people to bounce off of.

8 'The Bourne Ultimatum' (2007)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

The third film part of the action-thriller series, The Bourne Ultimatum, features the titular character, Jason Bourne, played by Damon, as a former CIA agent, as he tries to discover his missing identity. With some saying that it featured Damon’s best performance, critics lauded the direction, writing, and, specifically, the action in the film.

With the story slowly built up during the previous two films, The Bourne Ultimatum is a stunning action and thriller. Damon plays the role of Bourne better than ever, nailing the brutality of Bourne while maintaining his confusion and humanity.

7 'Ford v Ferrari' (2019)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 92%

In Ford v Ferrari, Damon plays Carroll Shelby, an automotive designer for Ford who teams up with hothead racer Ken Miles (Christian Bale) to build a revolutionary vehicle. Persevering through all odds, including the corruption of automobile companies and their obstacles, the duo attempt to compete against Ferrari racers with their car.

Damon showed his acting acumen in this performance by taking charge of every scene he was in and not trying to outshine Bale by putting on one of the year's best performances.

6 'Air' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Air marked the first time Damon teamed up with his close friend, Ben Affleck, as director. In the movie, Damon played the role of Sonny Vaccaro, who was hired to find the next Nike spokesperson athlete for the company. The movie surrounds a young Michael Jordan, whose skills impressed Vaccaro enough to offer him the opportunity.

Vaccaro was the film's hero, allowing Damon to show off his full acting range. Included in his performance was an impassioned monologue, which could have only been pulled off by top talent like Damon, who carried the movie to new heights.

5 'Oppenheimer' (2023)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 93%

Christopher Nolan’s latest film marks his second collaboration with Damon after his brief role in Interstellar. The film surrounds the life of brilliant physicist Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) as he is commissioned to create the atomic bomb by the United States government and the fallout of his political and psychological actions. Damon takes on the role of General Leslie Groves, a loyal ally to Oppenheimer, who helped him construct Los Alamos in New Mexico.

Critics praised every aspect of the film, from Nolan’s brilliant directing and writing, and Murphy’s biggest performance, with many claiming Oppenheimer to be Nolan’s magnum opus. However, Damon’s nuanced performance often flies under the radar due to the strength of the cast.

4 'Behind the Candelabra' (2013)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

The romantic tale between eccentric singer Liberace (Michael Douglas) and his young lover, Scott Thorson (Damon), ranks as one of Damon’s best-reviewed movies. The film explores the highs and lows and the love between Liberace and Thorson, ending with Liberace’s eventual demise.

Critics raved about Steven Soderbergh’s direction, highlighting the emotion and lust between the two lovers to elevate the romance story to a new level. Even though Douglas’ performance in the lead role was commended, many noted the character development of Damon’s character as one of the film's highlights.

3 'Saving Private Ryan' (1998)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 94%

The war film Saving Private Ryan follows a group of soldiers led by Captain John Miller (Tom Hanks) as they attempt to rescue the stranded Private James Ryan during the battle of Normandy in France during World War II. Although Damon is introduced in the film after almost 100 minutes, his performance as the titular character in Steven Spielberg’s war epic marks one of his best roles.

The Spielberg classic won five Oscar awards, including Best Director and Best Cinematography. Originally cast with the intent that he would be an anonymous actor, Spielberg was shocked to discover that Damon became an overnight sensation due to his performance in Good Will Hunting. Nevertheless, his portrayal as Private Ryan remains poignant and particularly strong.

2 'True Grit' (2010)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 95%

The Coen brothers’ Western drama True Grit features Damon in a leading role as Texas Ranger LaBoeuf. In the film, Mattie Ross, a young girl from Arkansas, Mattie Ross (Hailee Steinfeld), enlists the help of Deputy U.S. Marshal Rooster Cogburn (Jeff Bridges), an avaricious gentleman, after her father is murdered. Along the way, they encounter LaBoeuf, who wants to catch the killer for his own reasons.

The adaptation of the book that the 1969 film was based on was praised by critics for many reasons, including its characters, storyline, and cinematography. Although the heart of the film surrounds the budding relationship between Ross and Cogburn, LaBoeuf rounds out the cast to form a formidable trio.

1 'Good Will Hunting' (1997)

Rotten Tomatoes Score: 97%

The top-reviewed film by Damon on Rotten Tomatoes also features his best performance and skills, as he played the leading role and co-wrote the film. Damon plays Will Hunting, a brilliant but damaged janitor who has a knack for mathematics. The film follows Hunting as he attempts to find purpose in his life with the help of his therapist, Dr. Sean Maguire (Robin Williams).

Damon won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay for his efforts in his film and cemented himself as a household name. The movie's legacy stood as a stepping stone for Damon's recognition as one of this generation's best leading actors.

