Succession is returning for its fourth season this week following its wildly acclaimed Season 3, and fans are no doubt excited to see what’s in store for the Roys — otherwise known as TV’s most toxic family. But one storyline, in particular, to look out for is that of Shiv Roy’s husband, Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen). Initially an overlooked member of the Waystar team, Tom has emerged as a major player in corporate politics — viewers will recall that Season 3 ended on Shiv’s shocked realization that Tom had betrayed her, a move that put her and her siblings’ future within the company at risk. This rise to the spotlight is long overdue; among complex characters such as Logan (Brian Cox), Shiv (Sarah Snook), Kendall (Jeremy Strong), and Roman (Kieran Culkin), Tom remains one of the most interesting figures in the show, equal parts likable and loathsome, all while being played to perfection by Matthew Macfadyen.

Tom is one of the biggest roles for Macfadyen, who won the Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2022. But he’s been putting in solid performances for over two decades in projects great and small, so let’s take a look at some of his biggest roles yet. Succession fans won’t want to miss these, and with Season 4 still a few days away, there’s plenty of time to catch up on the performances that made Matthew Macfadyen the critically acclaimed actor he is today.

Tom Quinn, Spooks (2002-2004, 2011)

While Wambsgans is the biggest role of Macfadyen’s TV career, a different Tom was his break-out performance, and it’s still a highlight of his filmography. The actor portrayed Tom Quinn, a main character in the long-running spy drama Spooks for its first two seasons. The show went on to last for ten seasons — and who knows if it would’ve made it that long without Macfadyen’s protagonist to get it off the ground. This series is a good option for fans looking for some binge-watching prior to Succession Season 4 that involves one of their favorite cast members.

Mr. Darcy, Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Other than Tom Wambsgans, Mr. Darcy in Joe Wright’s Pride & Prejudice is without question Macfadyen’s most famous role, and it’s also the one that brought him public recognition in the US. While the Jane Austen character has been played by numerous other actors, most notably by Colin Firth in the 1995 BBC miniseries Pride and Prejudice, Macfadyen brings a real sensitivity to the part and shares an electric spark with Keira Knightley as protagonist Elizabeth Bennet. Macfadyen even improvised many of the movie’s most romantic moments, such as the iconic ‘hand flex’ that launched a thousand TikTok edits. His take on the leading man has a warmth and softness that others lack, ensuring that he will forever be remembered by romance lovers everywhere. Darcy and Lizzy are certainly a far more successful love story than Tom and Shiv’s marriage — though whether they beat Tom and Greg (Nicholas Braun) is debatable.

Daniel Howells, Death at a Funeral (2007)

Macfadyen hasn’t played as many comedy roles as he has dramatic ones, but his role as Daniel Howells in Death at a Funeral is a fantastic example of the former. Similar to Succession, the film is a black comedy and allows Macfadyen to prove his range as someone who delivers in funny roles as well as intense ones. Game of Thrones icon Peter Dinklage also stars, so you can trust that it’s going to be a hilarious journey, and Frank Oz (the voice of Yoda in Star Wars) directs.

Arthur Clennam, Little Dorrit (2008)

Little Dorrit is notable for not only Macfadyen’s performance but for being one of the first professional roles of actress Claire Foy. Macfadyen’s character, Arthur Clennam, is the love interest to Foy’s Amy Dorrit, and the two make a remarkable duo. The fact that both Macfadyen and Foy went on to win Emmys for their work in Succession and The Crown respectively just adds to the delight of this already addictive Dickens adaptation. Little Dorrit is maybe a somewhat forgotten gem in Macfadyen’s back catalog, but with five Emmys to its name — including Outstanding Miniseries — it would be a mistake for fans to give this a skip.

Prior Philip, The Pillars of the Earth (2010)

The Pillars of the Earth, based on a 1989 novel by Ken Follett, is one other of the many successful miniseries Macfadyen has under his belt. The story is set in 12th century England and is about the construction of a cathedral during The Anarchy, a civil war in England and Normandy, with Macfadyen playing Prior Philip, a devotedly religious man. It might sound a bit dry, but rest assured, the series is beloved by both audiences and critics alike. The miniseries also stars Eddie Redmayne before he became the A-lister we know now.

Oblonsky, Anna Karenina (2012)

Clearly, Macfadyen is no stranger to playing a member of the elite. Anna Karenina was the project that saw Macfadyen and Keira Knightley reunite — this time, not as her lover, but as her brother Oblonsky, a civil servant who is unfaithful to his wife. He fits in seamlessly into a cast of big names, including Jude Law, Alicia Vikander, and Domnhall Gleeson, and the ensemble is truly where Anna Karenina shines. Otherwise, the movie is a visual treat with its spectacular production design and costumes and offers a fresh take on the classic Tolstoy novel by setting its action on a theater stage. If you’ve already seen and loved Macfadyen in Pride & Prejudice, this follow-up, also from Joe Wright, should be your next viewing.

Edmund Reid, Ripper Street (2012-2016)

Macfadyen was seemingly born to be in period dramas, and he does another stellar job in Ripper Street, which also sees him trying his hand at the crime genre. Named after the Jack the Ripper murders that plagued London’s East End in the late 19th century, the series features Macfadyen as Detective Edmund Reid, an anguished, workaholic father who is determined to get to the bottom of things. Infusing the role with his signature angst and vulnerability, Macfadyen is a stand-out, and the show was still great when it finished following a fifth season in 2016. But it’s a good job it ended when it did, or we might not have had Macfadyen on Succession, the pilot of which went into production in the middle of the same year.

Charles Ingram, Quiz (2020)

Quiz was a pandemic hit for ITV, depicting the real-life story of a Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? winner later busted for cheating. Macfadyen starred as the fraudulent Major Charles Ingram, whose bizarre, risky, and contradictory gameplay eventually brought producers to the conclusion that his wife was communicating with him via coughing while he answered questions (Ingram subsequently lost his million-pound winnings). It’s a fun miniseries that’s surprisingly suspenseful, and also features a scarily accurate Michael Sheen as host Christ Tarrant, whom Macfadyen also worked alongside in the Oscar-nominated Frost/Nixon. The fact that you can’t help but doubt whether Ingram is innocent, despite the evidence stacked against him, is a testament to Macfadyen’s acting skills. Perhaps his stint as Tom — another corrupt, ambitious figure put on trial — helped him prepare for the role.

Charles Cholmondeley, Operation Mincemeat (2021)

His most recent big screen outing, Macfadyen starred in the espionage war drama Operation Mincemeat in 2021 with Colin Firth. As the British intelligence officer Cholmondeley, Macfadyen leads a deception operation that conceals the Allied invasion of Sicily in 1943. It’s a gripping retelling of a lesser-known event in military history, but for those who aren’t sold on the premise, it’s worth it purely because it combines two Mr. Darcys in their own British historical drama.

John Stonehouse, Stonehouse (2023)

Macfadyen has kept busy this year — not only is Succession on the way, but he also starred in the ITV miniseries Stonehouse. Macfadyen plays another real-life figure, British Labour MP and minister John Stonehouse, alongside his wife, Keeley Hawes, who he met on the set of Spooks years ago (here, the two play a married couple as well). The three-part series follows Stonehouse as he becomes embroiled in a variety of scandals and misfortunes that lead to him faking his own death. Here, much like on Succession, Macfadyen gets to invoke both his comedic and dramatic chops in another show-stopping performance, and his character is not so different from Wambsgans himself. But whether he's playing bumbling, somewhat incompetent men like Stonehouse and Tom Wambsgans, or smoldering romantic leads like Mr. Darcy -- or a bit of both, or something else entirely -- we can always rely on Matthew Macfadyen to excel -- and we can't wait to watch him wow us again in Succession Season 4.