Mayans M.C. ended on July 19th after five seasons. It was created by Kurt Sutter and Elgin James as a spin-off to the modern cult classic Sons of Anarchy. Mayans M.C. follows the motorcycle club situated in Santo Padre, California, a small fictional town near the Mexican border. There, opportunities come to those who grab them, and the club members are no exception.

The main character of the series is Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo), but with time, the focus of the show extends to all the club members. It also shows their relationship with other clubs and their personal lives. After the show's ending, perhaps the best way to look back on it is to recap its ten best-rated episodes on IMDb.

10 "Serpiente/Chickchan" — Season 1, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

By the ninth episode of Season 1 of Mayans M.C., all the main characters are established. EZ Reyes starts out as a prospect, a candidate awaiting the official vote for club entry. Prospects do all the dirty work, and EZ is depicted as a loyal, hardworking guy. Fans can dive into his and Angel's relationship and the dynamic of the club members.

The notorious agent Lincoln Potter (Ray McKinnon) shows up again, similarly to his appearances in Sons of Anarchy. He and Marcus Alvarez (Emilio Rivera) are, at this point in the series, the only characters already seen in SoA. By the end of Season 1, Mayans M.C. establishes itself as a standalone series worth the watch.

9 "What Comes of Handlin' Snakeskin" — Season 3, Episode 7

IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

Season 3 was a blip of light for EZ; club matters were going well, despite Bishop's (Michael Irby) appetite for being the "king" of Mayans. In Season 3, Episode 7, EZ looks happy — he sees Gabi (Sulem Calderon), a kind and patient girl who convinces him he has a good side after all. She is a bright light at the moment, but the civil war between the Mayans chapters rages on.

Coco (Richard Cabral) falls under the influence of heavy drugs in a place aptly named Meth Mountain. That forces his daughter Leti (Emily Tosta) to nurse him after he appears overdosed. Their relationship deteriorates, but Coco is in more trouble than he understands since the main man on Meth Mountain is none other than SAMCRO president Isaac (JR Bourne).

8 "Cuervo/Tz'ikb'uul" — Season 1, Episode 10

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

The Season 1 finale saw Angel (Clayton Cardenas) deal with a familiar situation to many eldest children. He clearly envies EZ and their father Felipe's (Edward James Olmos) closeness and is often underestimated or overlooked. However, the tables turn for him as he becomes the hero who saves the day, begging for EZ to drop his prospect cut and leave town.

As Angel's plan to keep his younger brother the golden child takes flight, the club has other ideas. The Reyes brothers tie numerous loose ends at the end of Season 1, but their solutions breed further trouble as time passes. The Season 1 finale is Clayton Cardenas' episode, for sure.

7 "I Must Go in Now for the Fog Is Rising" — Season 5, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

Another familiar face appears, and this time, it's Wendy Case (Drea de Matteo), Jax Teller's ex-girlfriend. After EZ crashes his bike on the highway, Wendy picks him up. She gives him insight into the life of a woman "attached" to an M.C., convincing him to make right by his current girlfriend, Sofia. Her appearance isn't just for the sake of "old times;" she has the right advice at the right time.

Besides foreshadowing a potentially bad ending, the episode wraps up many characters' arcs. Miguel Galindo (Danny Pino) decides to do what's best for his family, and Angel, Felipe, and Angel's son Maverick get moments of light together before tragedy hits. Angel seems transformed by the end of Season 5, but so does EZ — they just go in opposite directions.

6 "The House of Death Floats By" — Season 3, Episode 9

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

Episode 9 of Season 3 is one of the most devastating of the show. A lot happens, and it's all a consequence of club life. The gentle prospect Steve, who was put in a life-or-death situation while at war with other Mayans charters, finally gets voted into the club as a permanent member.

But Steve can't handle his conscience and buckles under pressure. Everyone snubs him when he needs a personal conversation, leading to Steve's breaking point. EZ gets challenged by Gabi; she believes he's good, but not motivated enough to change for her or himself. And finally, Angel's transformation becomes more notable as he shows the gentle, Reyes side to him.

5 "Chapter the Last, Nothing More to Write" — Season 3, Episode 10

IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

If the penultimate episode of Mayans M.C. Season 3 wasn't devastating enough, the finale delivers strong emotional punches to both the viewers and the main characters. EZ promises Gabi they'll have a new life together, but Felipe becomes integral to their happily ever after. He convinces Gabi there's no way out for EZ, and tells her to leave alone.

Alvarez's loyalty gets tested, which isn't something any fan of Mayans M.C. or SoA ever thought they'd see. Galindo's influence over his henchman Nestor (Gino Vento) and his wife Emily diminishes, and Bishop and Taza (Raoul Max Trujillo) have their final showdown, ultimately ending their friendship and Taza's time as a Mayan.

4 "Kukulkan" — Season 2, Episode 8

IMDb Rating: 8.7/10

For longtime fans of SoA, Episode 8 of Season 2 is a treat. They get to learn more about Happy (David LaBrava), the most recurring SAMCRO member, but they also get to see their favorite, Chibs (Tommy Flanagan). The episode depicts the intricate relationship between SAMCRO and the Mayans and gives detail of Jax Teller's legacy after his tragic ending.

Jax requested that SAMCRO must stop trading with firearms after his death, which isn't very lucrative for the Mayans. The Mayans are so up in arms that they get into a shootout with another gang while SAMCRO is present. The opposition gang loses, but retaliates at the end of the episode, causing some tragic and painful outcomes for the Mayans.

3 "I Want Nothing But Death" — Season 5, Episode 5

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Directed by Elgin James, Episode 5 of the final season becomes one of the best of the entire show. It sees EZ choosing no means to an end — the end being his ultimate reign as the new Presidente. His M.C. brothers may not always agree with him, but he proves his loyalty and unrelenting drive for reaching the top of the food chain.

On the other side, Angel fights the new flow of the club, with his son having completely changed him. Moreover, all the club members are shown having emotional, fulfilling moments outside the M.C., showing viewers that these are all men of flesh and blood just looking for a place to belong. The acting and writing are exceptional in this episode.

2 "To Fear of Death, I Eat the Stars" — Season 5, Episode 7

IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

Another fantastic episode comes in the final season of Mayans M.C. The Mayans' members struggle to reconcile their personal lives and dedication to the club. Although the lines are blurred, and EZ gets a somewhat negative character arc, the actual villain of the season is prominent. It's no longer the intrusive Lincoln Potter; now, it's the unpredictable Isaac from SAMCRO.

Isaac's presence lingers even when he doesn't appear. He intimidates with his lack of fear, making everyone that stands in his way suffer. Angel does his best to make peace with Adelita leaving (Carla Barrata), while she gets more out of her cartel-breaking expedition than anticipated. Barrata and Cardenas deliver heartbreakingly great performances throughout.

1 "Hunahpu" — Season 2, Episode 10

IMDb Rating: 8.9/10

Mayans M.C.'s best-rated episodes provethe series was often perfect in many ways. The characters may not be likable or fit to root for, but that doesn't seem to be the intention. While SoA may have had characters worth rooting for in some manner, Mayans M.C. shows its characters flawed and sometimes hard to side with, which feels more realistic.

These aren't men playing with bikes — their business is illegal, bloody, and brutal, and they're often hooked on it. Revenge is the driving plot point of Season 2, as the finale sees EZ and Angel pursuing justice for their mother's untimely death. It also solidifies their relationship, as they confess they should have been easier on each other and themselves since their loss.

