Throughout the years, the MCU has seen several of the Marvel Comics characters take over the screen. Some characters have been played by the same actors, while others have changed from movie to movie or decade to decade. The fans have heavily commented on each rendition of a character as they decide which ones have been memorable portrayals and which ones should have never made it to the screen.

Although there is a way to watch the Marvel movies in order by release date and the MCU timeline, there are no set rules on what makes a character one of the bests or a fan-favorite. Still, this hasn’t stopped discussion forums like Reddit from leading ongoing conversations about these characters.

10 Matt Murdock

Image via Disney+

Marvel has seen many different portrayals of Matt Murdock, AKA Daredevil, but one of the best, according to the fans, is that of Charlie Cox in his titular TV series. GastsonsChin on Reddit mentioned: “I really love the Daredevil cast ... If the leads get a chance at the [MCU] (fingers crossed) I really hope the supporting cast gets to come along as well.”

Cox portrayed Daredevil for three seasons from 2015 to 2018. The show was made up of a remarkable cast that included Deborah Ann Woll, Vincent D'Onofrio, Elden Henson, Jon Bernthal, Elodie Yung, and Rosario Dawson.

9 Phil Coulson

Image via ABC

Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D brought a long list of new characters to the MCU that, week after week, captivated the audience with their stories and adventures. Among them was Phil Coulson who was portrayed by Clark Gregg. The show included other characters such as Daisy Johnson (Chloe Bennet), Leo Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), and Jemma Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge).

Several Reddit users have listed Phil Coulson among their top 10 favorite characters in the MCU. UmbrusNightshade mentioned him as their third favorite, another user named him their tenth, and ihavestupidanixiety as their eighth.

8 Thanos

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

When it comes to the MCU, not every fan-favorite character is a hero. Throughout the years, the movies and TV shows have seen some of the most memorable villains. Those that fans love for how they are portrayed or the way they were introduced. Among them is Thanos, played by Josh Brolin.

According to Reddit user The810kid, “Including the Netflix shows and Agents of Shield,” Thanos is the seventh-best character the MCU has ever introduced. Brolin played this character in four movies: Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, Guardians of the Galaxy, and Avengers: Age of Ultron.

7 Doctor Strange

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Discussion forums open the space for fans to mention who their favorite characters have been. Some of these characters are mentioned quite often, but some stand out for being mentioned a little less often and are still highlighted as some of the best portrayals the MCU has seen.

One of those characters is Doctor Strange, played by Benedict Cumberbatch. Cumberbatch’s rendition of this hero has been on the big screen in several movies, including his own: Doctor Strange (2016) and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022). Reddit user UmbrusNightshade ranked him as their seventh favorite MCU character.

6 Natasha Romanoff

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Several users on Reddit, such as The810kid, GastsonsChin, and cbekel3618, have listed Natasha Romanoff, AKA Black Widow, among their favorite MCU characters. Scarlett Johansson played Black Widow until the character died in Avengers: Endgame.

Romanoff has been in several movies as part of the Avengers. In 2021, she received her own movie: Black Widow. The cast includes actors such as Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour.

5 Spider-Man

Image via Sony Pictures Releasing

In the past, Spider-Man, AKA Peter Parker, has been ranked as one of the 10 most likable MCU characters. This character has seen three live-action on-screen portrayals in the last two decades, from Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, and Tom Holland. All three have been liked within their time, and each generation has their favorite Spider-Man.

Whichever actor has been playing him, Spider-Man has made it to the list of many different Reddit users listing their favorite characters. The810kid, UmbrusNightshade, cbekel3618, and n00bmASt3R6nine have all named him within their top six.

4 Melinda May

Image via ABC

Melinda May, played by Ming-Na Wen, is another one of the characters from Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. that captivated the audience. Although the cast had a list of female actors who brought these stories to life, Wen’s character and portrayal became a fan-favorite that continues to be discussed to this day.

One Reddit user mentioned that, in no particular order, Melinda May was one of their favorite characters in the MCU. The810kid joined them by giving Melinda May the fourth spot on their list.

3 Ant-Man

Image via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

“Ant-Man gets the number 1 spot. Underrated imo. I mean he’s the most relatable character in the MCU. He wants to be a superhero, so he can make his daughter proud, which is probably one of the best reasons to be a superhero,” wrote Hungrypeach44. “He’s been shown to be prepared to sacrifice himself multiple times. He’s morally good even prior to becoming a hero. He helps people without even thinking of consequences to himself.”

Paul Rudd became Ant-Man and joined the MCU for several movies. He has been seen fighting different enemies with the Avengers. But he has also been the protagonist of his own movies: Ant-Man, Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

2 Loki

Image via Disney+

Loki joins Thanos as one of the villains who have become one of the best characters in the MCU. A lot of Loki’s success comes from the magnificent portrayal by Tom Hiddleston who first stole the audience’s hearts as the counterpart to Thor.

Loki has been a part of several movies in the MCU but has also taken over the small screen with his own TV show. Loki premiered in 2021, and its second season will be released in October 2023. For Reddit user Honest-Actuator-5364, Loki is the second-best character in the MCU.

1 Tony Stark

Image via Paramount Pictures

The MCU has introduced characters who paid the price of being a hero, and among them is the name Tony Stark, AKA Iron Man. This iconic character was played by Robert Downey Jr., who appeared in the first Iron Man movie in 2008. Since then, Downey Jr. has been a part of 10 other movies in the MCU.

On a Reddit thread, six different users mentioned Tony Stark among their favorite MCU characters. Four of those users mentioned Iron Man among their top three characters, highlighting how memorable this hero has been to the MCU.

