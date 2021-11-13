Eternals might not be the instant MCU classic we all hoped it would be, but it was wildly successful in at least one regard – with Harish Patel’s Karun, it introduced another likable “normie” to the MCU. Kingo’s (Kumail Nanjiani) beleaguered but enthusiastic valet/cameraman stands proudly amongst the MCU's other top-tier civilians – characters who have no powers or high-tech suits, who aren’t world-class spies or Wakandan super-warriors, who don’t get invited to Avengers meetings, who aren’t up to anything particularly villainous. They’re just normal, every day, Earth-bound people. Yet they remain crucial to keeping the MCU tethered to some sense of reality. With that in mind, here is our definitive ranking of the most prominent normies kicking around the MCU.

16. Laura Barton (Linda Cardellini)

Clint Barton's missus, who first appeared in Avengers: Age of Ultron, could have probably been left off this list entirely, but Cardellini has enough of a fan base (still largely driven by her Freaks and Geeks cred) that some people felt joyful relief when it was finally revealed she would make an appearance in the upcoming Hawkeye Disney+ show. Laura is proof that no matter how small the role, Marvel always casts strong.

15: Maggie Lang and Jim Paxton (Judy Greer & Bobby Cannavale)

It's hard to rank Scott Lang's ex-wife and her new husband any higher, considering how little they factor into the plots of the Ant-Man films. But we still thought they warranted inclusion for filling out what seems to be the healthiest fractured family of all time. Also, don't let their low ranking reflect poorly on Greer and Cannavale, who are honestly way overqualified for these roles and bring a ton of warmth and charm to the scenes they appear in.

14. Eugene "Flash" Thompson (Tony Revolori)

First and foremost, Flash Thompson is a huge dick. Sure, his default appearance has changed over the years, and Revolori doesn't have that muscle-head "jock" look of his comic-book incarnation. But the young actor absolutely nails Flash's inner asshole. We can't wait to see his smug face crumble when he learns that his high-school nemesis, Peter Parker, and his favorite superhero, Spider-Man, are one and the same.

13. Jane Foster (Natalie Portman)

Thor's human love interest, Jane might be more remembered for off-the-screen drama than her actual impact in the first two Thor movies. Portman reportedly didn't have much fun on those productions and bowed out after The Dark World. But she is just too good of an actress to put any lower on this list. (And, honestly, she's better than you remember in those films. She and Chris Hemsworth have more chemistry than they're typically given credit for.) Oh, and director Taika Waititi has also talked Portman into returning to the franchise for Thor: Love and Thunder, so we wanted to give Jane a shoutout before, like Pepper Potts before her, she no longer qualifies as an MCU normie at all. (Hello, Lady Thor.)

12. Harley Keener (Ty Simpkins)

It's probably safe to say that pairing Tony Stark up with a kid sidekick for a large portion of Iron Man 3's running time wasn't high on anyone's wish list. But writer/director Shane Black doesn't give a damn about your expectations and ended up using Harley to humanize Tony in a way that previous films weren't quite able to. You may not have recognized him when he showed up to Tony's funeral in Avengers: Endgame, but Harley absolutely deserved to be there.

11. Katy Chen (Awkwafina)

While Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) is busy throwing kicks and punches in his self-titled film, his best bud Katy is launching A-grade zingers. What else would you want from one of the MCU's most outspoken non-powered people (especially when they're played by Awkwafina)? Our favorite: when she passes a metal-helmeted warrior while touring Xialing’s club and casually remarks, "I like your spiked face." That's the kind of cheerful, straight-to-the-point honesty the MCU could use more of.

10. Karun (Marish Patel)

The newest addition to this list, Karun (Marish Patel) adds a bit of humble humanity to a film that could definitely use some of it. While the Eternals are galivanting around the planet trying to save it, Karun is happy just to tag-along and document the chaos. He gets bonus points for bringing multiple backup cameras — always important when you're around such powerful characters who tend to destroy stuff.

9. Erik Selvig (Stellan Skarsgård)

One of the underrated big brains of the MCU, Professor Selvig (Stellen Skarsgard) is often overlooked just because he doesn't also fly around in a suit of red armor or turn into a giant, green rage-monster. But the guy carries a serious passion for science — passion that, as Thor: The Dark World proves, is not dependent on whether or not he's wearing any pants. The kookier Marvel lets Skarsgård get, the more fun Selvig is to watch.

8. Luis (Michael Pena)

"And he's like, 'I'm looking for a guy that shrinks.' And I'm like, 'Daaaaamn!' I got all nervous 'cause I keep mad secrets for you, bro. So I asked Ignacio, 'Did the bad-ass tell the stupid-fine writer chick to tell you to tell me because I'm tight with Ant-Man that he's looking for him?'"

Nobody fast-talks like Michael Pena fast-talks, and the Ant-Man films just wouldn't be the same without Luis's unbridled enthusiasm and penchant for long, convoluted stories. Please, Kevin Feige, at some point, let this man unload one of his tales on a whole room full of Avengers.

7. Ned Leeds (Jacob Batalon)

I mean, if you're going to spend a weekend building a giant LEGO Death Star, it's hard to argue against Ned being the best person to do it with. Peter Parker's affable best friend sometimes struggles to keep Pete's biggest secret but always is able to clam up when the situation becomes critical. Every hero needs a "man in the chair," and Spider-Man has got himself the MCU's best.

6. Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley)

5. May Parker (Marisa Tomei)

Yeah, yeah, we saw all the "Aunt Bae" jokes when the ageless Marisa Tomei was cast as Peter Parker's typically white-haired aunt. And Marvel hasn't exactly steered away from that sentiment by having Tony Stark hit on her and Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau) eventually date her. (Well, according to Happy anyway.) But let's not undersell the fact that Tomei is a hugely talented actress who was tasked with reinventing a character we'd already seen on the big screen in two other incarnations. By bringing just the right combination of spunk and authority to the part, Tomei might very well be the best live-action Aunt May yet.

4. Jimmy Woo (Randall Park)

There's some evidence that FBI Agent Jimmy Woo (Randall Park) has had S.H.I.E.L.D. training, so his inclusion on this list is admittedly borderline. (There was no way we were going to feature the likes of the clearly not-normal Nick Fury or Maria Hill here.) But ultimately Jimmy settled into a less-intense FBI job and spends his days volunteering as a youth pastor, practicing sleight-of-hand magic, and wishing Scott Lang would have dinner with him. That kind of dorky behavior seals his "regular guy" status, as well as his spot on the list. Woo nabs such a high ranking because Park is endlessly appealing playing him. He's so endearing, in fact, that we can't imagine WandaVision will be the last we see of him.

3. MJ (Zendaya)

Peter Parker has had plenty of potential love interests (including Kirsten Dunst's popular take on MJ herself in director Sam Raimi's Spider-Man trilogy), but have any been as laid-back cool as Zendaya's take on Pete's most famous romantic partner? Part of the success of the MCU Spider-Man films has been the fact that characters feel like actual high-schoolers, and MJ can shift gears from blisteringly sarcastic to heart-on-her-sleeve emotional in a way that nails the experience of being a teenager. She also does what any of us would do if Spider-Man took us on a web-slinging trip high above New York — scream her damn-fool head off.

2. Happy Hogan (Jon Favreau)

Originally a small cameo that Favreau gave himself when he directed the first Iron Man, Happy Hogan has blossomed into the heart and soul of the MCU. Whether he's serving as a good friend and devoted employee to Tony Stark or mentoring Peter Parker as ol' webhead takes on the mantle of becoming one of the MCU's most important Avengers, Happy seems to always have our heroes' best interests at heart, and Favreau plays him as brave, loyal, and just plain huggable. (Although, I don't think May's going to treat him as anything other than a casual hookup. Sorry, bro.)

1. Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings)

Whether she is bearing witness to the arrival of the literal God of Thunder on Earth or trying to stop a grief-filled Avenger from destroying the town she's magically enslaved, Darcy Lewis (Kat Dennings) never stops being herself. She's quick to state the obvious while everyone else stands around slack-jawed, and she will not hesitate to call out the seemingly ludicrous, other-worldly events going on around her. She'll taser Thor, no problem, and happily make out with her newly hired assistant when it seems like the world might be about to end. She's also upwardly mobile, moving from Jane's intern in the original Thor to a doctor of astrophysics in WandaVision. Dennings is an absolute riot as Darcy, playing her with the right mix of attitude and amused bewilderment. When things get weird, we all hope we'd handle ourselves with the wit and class of Darcy Lewis.

