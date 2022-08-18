The Marvel Cinematic Universe or MCU is undeniably filled with incredible heroes whose goals are to protect their worlds, no matter how difficult circumstances may get. And, as the years pass, the beloved multiverse keeps expanding, with new heroes and villains added every project.

However, outside of crime-fighting, the MCU's finest heroes also have other careers that are just as impressive as saving the world. It is no surprise why some of them who don't necessarily start out as superheroes eventually become them, knowing that their day jobs already prove them to be heroic in their own ways. On the other hand, there are also those whose careers are not something that people really think of right away, but are all equally amazing and unique. These day jobs add more depth and humanity to their character. Either way, it's clear that every MCU character is more than just the superhero the public sees.

Most — if not all — MCU characters have other day jobs. Let's take a look at some of the most notable jobs our favorite superheroes do when they are not out fighting an army of bad guys.

10. Sersi - Teacher

Sersi (Gemma Chan), the Prime Eternal, is known for her calm, caring demeanor and love of history. Both those things led her to become a great instructor and scientist in the National History Museum, usually teaching children about different past events—she is incredibly good and accurate at it, considering that she has firsthand experiences in a lot of historical events. Being a history teacher certainly is a wise career path and probably one that makes the most sense. Who else can intricately and factually discuss what Mesopotamia was like, or what transpired during the Battle of Beijing? Sersi, that's who.

9. Pepper Potts - CEO of Stark Industries

Pepper Potts (Gwyneth Paltrow) has quite an impressive career early on. After having a not so good experience working with Aldrich Killian (Guy Pearce), she sees herself working at the esteemed Stark Industries. At first, she's a part of the finance department, but Tony later appoints her as his personal assistant after being impressed by her strong will. As time pass, they grow closer, and it's not long before they become friends and trusted colleagues. When Tony returns from being held captive in Afghanistan and defeating Obadiah Stane (Jeff Bridges), he worries about leading the industry as he is slowly being poisoned by palladium due to his Arc Reactor. Eventually, he promotes Pepper as Stark Industries CEO because of her intelligence, loyalty, and ability to solve problems quickly. It's a well-deserved promotion. Tony making that decision is perhaps one of the most rational and smartest things he has done.

8. Layla El-Faouly - Archeologist

May Calamawy joins the growing MCU family as Layla El-Fouly, specifically in the Moon Knight series. Layla is an Egyptian archeologist who, alongside her husband Marc Spector (Oscar Isaac), is looking for a scarab that leads to Ammit's tomb. When Marc suddenly goes missing, Layla eventually finds Steven Grant instead—Marc's alter. They work together once more, this time to stop Arthur Harrow (Ethan Hawke) from bringing Ammit back to life.

Layla has been a great addition to the universe, thanks to her wit, quick thinking, and strength. She is able to know where to go and give important information about different Egyptian gods because of her job, ultimately helping stop Arthur's plan. With all her skills, plus gaining powers when she becomes Taweret's avatar, there's absolutely nothing that will stop her from helping out.

7. Jane Foster - Astrophysicist

Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) is one of the world's most esteemed astrophysicist, and it is clear as to why. After graduating from Culver University, she dedicates her life to research as an astronomer, inventing and creating many things that are of help when it comes to furthering her studies. She has contributed so much to the world of science which leads her to be recognized by the Nobel Prize—one instance is when she studied the Convergence. All of her hard work is by no means underappreciated, and despite being diagnosed with stage IV cancer, continues to figure out a way to help. Dr. Foster is indeed an inspiration from beginning to end, a true superhero to all.

6. Tony Stark - Billionaire, Playboy, Philanthropist

Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) is a person beloved by some and hated by some. He's a complex character, for sure, but it cannot be denied how impressive his development has been through the years. There are those who questioned who Tony would be without the iconic Iron Man suit, and to the viewers, it's clear that he's much more than that. Sure, he's not as approachable as the other Avengers with his brash and sometimes selfish attitude, but underneath all of that, he's an exceptionally intelligent inventor who has helped create many valuable contraptions. For instance, even when he initially retired during the events of Avengers: Endgame, many people still come to Tony to help understand something way beyond people's comprehension. It's a testament to his intelligence.

5. Carol Danvers - Test Pilot

Since childhood, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) have always wanted to fly and explore the skies. She loves the likes of Amelila Earhart and wanted to be like her. With that, as soon as she became eligible, she enlisted in the United States Air Force in the hopes of fulfilling her dream to become a pilot. Despite facing challenges, she continues to get back up on her feet and prove herself worthy. Her determination to keep going is an admirable trait, and it's no wonder why people like Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) wants to be like her in the future.

4. Monica Rambeau - Astronaut and S.W.O.R.D. Agent

Monica wants to follow the footsteps of her mother Maria (Lasha Lynch) and her mother's friend Carol upon seeing what they do. When she grows of age, she decides to work in S.W.O.R.D., an intelligence agency founded by her mother. There, she works alongside other agents who do manned missions as well as focus on the extraterrestrial.

When she becomes involves in the events of Westview in Wandavision, viewers got the chance to see more of her abilities and overall skills. At first, she's tasked to investigate the anomaly happening in the strange town, but after being stuck in Westview for a while, she begins to understand how it all started and how to possibly end it. Her intelligence and compassion not only helped Wanda, but the whole town as well.

3. Hank Pym - CEO, Insect Wrangler, Ant Whisperer

When one takes a look at the life of Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), the word interesting will probably the first thing to pop up in your minds. Hank is the CEO of Pym Technologies, a company focusing on molecular research. But besides that, he is also a well-respected entomologist, physicist, inventor, and a former consultant for S.H.I.E.L.D. Thanks to his background, he was able to create the original Ant-Man suit and a communication device that helps him talk to ants. His expansive knowledge on all things science made him one of the smartest people in the MCU.

2. Xu Xialing - Fight Club Owner

Before becoming the leader of the Ten Rings, Xu Xialing (Meng'er Zhang) founded the Golden Daggers Club where there would be small and big fighting tournaments and people can bet on who they think will win. It's a dangerous club, but an impressively successful one at that. Besides operating the club, Xialing also participates in some fights that prove her specialty in martial arts, something that she learned how to do on her own. Owning a fight club plus joining the tournaments? It's a pretty badass job to have.

1. Kingo - Bollywood Star

Last—but not least—on the list is the famous Bollywood star, Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani). Kingo is a part of the Eternals, a group that is tasked to protect the world from the Deviants. When they separate, he finds himself settling in India and soon makes a name for himself by venturing into Bollywood. To avoid suspicions from the public, he claims his family is made up of actors. It's probably one of the most fun and unique jobs that any MCU hero can ever hope for. Who doesn't want to be famous, direct, act, and get paid handsomely while doing so?