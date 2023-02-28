The Marvel Cinematic Universe is home to some of the most memorable superheroes in film, giving audiences fictional role models to admire as they would anyone else. Since its inception in 2008, the MCU has given fans plenty of gripping action sequences, jaw-dropping post-credits scenes, and iconic characters.

Behind all of these unforgettable moments are unforgettable actors who portray Earth's mightiest heroes with charisma and charm, like Robert Downey Jr. and Paul Rudd. While many actors have turned in powerhouse performances as leading men in the MCU, some stand out above the rest as being particularly impactful.

1 Mark Ruffalo — "Bruce Banner/The Hulk"

In 2012, Mark Ruffalo joined the MCU as Bruce Banner, an acclaimed physicist who, after being exposed to gamma radiation, has the ability to transform into a ferocious, green creature named The Hulk. Ruffalo's performance has spanned nine films and TV shows, cementing his position as one of the best iterations of the character.

Ruffalo has yet to receive his standalone film (2008's The Incredible Hulk starred Edward Norton), yet his impact and presence in the franchise is still felt. Having played major roles in Thor: Ragnarok and She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, it is evident that versatility is one of his strongest qualities.

2 Simu Liu — "Shang-Chi"

Simu Liu is the newest actor to receive a standalone film in the MCU with Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. The film serves as the introduction to the titular hero, following his confrontation with his tumultuous past after discovering his father's misguided plan to free a soul-eating creature.

Before his superhero status, Liu played the mischievous Jung Kim on Kim's Convenience. Now, he brings a similar comedic style to the calmer fortitude of Shang. With a sequel already confirmed by Disney, audiences are excited to see Liu at the helm of a new adventure.

3 Chris Pratt — "Peter Quill/Starlord"

Chris Pratt plays the quirky yet authoritative leader of extraterrestrial outlaws in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. Since his first appearance as the character in the 2014 inaugural installment, Pratt has starred in five MCU films and one hilariously heartwarming holiday special.

Since beginning his career as the dim-witted Andy Dwyer on Parks and Recreation, Pratt has begun to take on grander and more serious parts. His portrayal of Starlord exhibits how he can inject his quirky humor into more prominent roles. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3is certain to be a memorable conclusion to the franchise and, potentially, the character.

4 Chris Hemsworth — "Thor"

Chris Hemsworth first appeared as the titular God of Thunder in 2011's Thor. He has since gone on to star in four standalone movies, the most out of any other hero in the MCU. Whether wielding his hammer, Mjolnir, or trying to one-up his brother, Loki, Thor has been a consistent presence as a founding member of the original Avengers.

Although audiences widely considered Thor: Love and Thunder one of the most disappointing Marvel movies, Hemsworth could still expertly navigate the emotional complexity of the character's arc. His confident blend of humor and gravitas is the driving force behind what made the film watchable.

5 Paul Rudd — "Scott Lang/Ant-Man"

After making a name for himself as a comedic actor, Rudd may not have been the obvious choice to play a Marvel superhero. However, with three standalone movies and several other film appearances, he has proved himself to be an essential component of the universe, having the honor of being both the smallest and largest Avenger.

Rudd provides the perfect balance of wit and stoicism, bringing a humorous charm to the character. Marvel’s latest film, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantamania, exemplifies Rudd’s allure. With Rudd set to play a large role in Marvel's newly started Phase Five, he will continue to captivate audiences in future Avengers projects.

6 Benedict Cumberbatch — "Doctor Strange"

Benedict Cumberbatch has an impressive resume that boasts a wide array of characters, from Thomas Edison to Sherlock Holmes. In the MCU, he plays the Master of the Mystic Arts and former Sorcerer Supreme Doctor Strange. His most recent appearance was his latest standalone film, Doctor Strange: In the Multiverse of Madness.

In Avengers: Infinity War, Cumberbatch was the only hero who was able to match the sheer charisma of Downey Jr. Now that Downey Jr. is no longer in the MCU, Cumberbatch's magnetic and somewhat cocky portrayal of Dr. Strange can serve as a guiding force for the franchise.

7 Chadwick Boseman — "T'Challa/Black Panther"

Chadwick Boseman's untimely death in 2020 left audiences dismayed and mourning the loss of one of Hollywood's greatest actors. Boseman made his everlasting mark on the MCU by portraying T'Challa, king of the fictional nation of Wakanda. His performance showed undeniable promise about what the future may have held for the beloved character.

Not only was T’Challa a powerful leader, but Boseman himself was also. T’Challa guided the nation of Wakanda against menacing villains like Thanos; Boseman served as the face of a real-world cultural revolution to honor Black excellence inspired by the film.

8 Tom Holland — "Peter Parker/Spider-Man"

Though many actors have played Spider-Man over the years, none have quite embodied the essence of Peter Parker as well as Tom Holland has. After making his first appearance in Captain America: Civil War, Holland has now become an integral part of the MCU as one of their most famous heroes.

After landing the role at just 18 years old, Holland has since gone on to star in three standalone Spider-Man movies, most recently Spider-Man: No Way Home. Even though he is one of the youngest leaders of the franchise, his influence and prowess are still very apparent.

9 Chris Evans — "Steve Rogers/Captain America"

Chris Evans began his Marvel journey before the MCU's existence by portraying The Human Torch in 2005's Fantastic Four. In 2011, he took on the role of the historic Super Soldier, Captain America, a character now portrayed by Anthony Mackie.

As Rogers, Evans embodies longstanding cultural values that audiences can relate to, like heroism, leadership, and integrity. Notably, Evans has had a leading role in some of the most profitable films in MCU history. Although he is unlikely to reappear in future films, his impact as the “first avenger” will always be felt.

10 Robert Downey Jr. — "Tony Stark/Iron Man"

Downey Jr. is undoubtedly the face of the MCU. He first starred as the reckless playboy Tony Stark in Iron Man in 2008. By the end of his tenure, he had transformed the character into a selfless savior who sacrificed his life for the rest of humanity in Avengers: Endgame.

Without Downey Jr., there would be no Marvel Cinematic Universe. Along with the creatives behind the early days of the MCU, his portrayal of Tony Stark helped shepherd a new era of superhero movies that has permanently changed the landscape of cinema.

