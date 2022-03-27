The world of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has become one of the largest film franchises to ever grace the big screen. After 13 years of one successful film after another, it appears the movie going public cannot get enough of the MCU. The franchise has expanded so greatly, it can no longer be contained to just movie theaters, so Marvel Studios expanded their output to Disney+. Eager fans who once had to wait months at a time for the next installment to release in theaters now only have to wait one week at a time until the next episode drops as Marvel adds to their catalog faster than ever before. Join us here for a list of the best moments from Marvel Studio's first year on Disney+. Spoilers Ahead! Obviously.

10. Echo Debuts (Hawkeye)

Image via Disney+

Hawkeye delivered a surprising amount of universe building throughout its six episodes. One of the biggest developments would be the introduction of Maya Lopez, aka Echo (Alaqua Cox), a deaf Native American who lost her father at a young age and is driven by avenging her father’s untimely death. Her presence is an immediate game changer that alters the status quo for the ground level power players in the MCU. She’s powerful, independent, and unlike any other character we’ve seen so far. Her debut is set to lead to her very own Disney+ series down the line, which will no doubt bring more universe building for this unique and pioneering character.

9. Captain Marvel Vs. Thor (What If...?)

Image via Disney+

Heroes have faced heroes many times throughout the MCU timeline, but one matchup that was alluded to fans prior to the animated What If…? series was between relative newcomer Captain Marvel (Alexandra Daniels), and original Avenger Thor (Chris Hemsworth). These two powerhouses both have a claim to the title of the strongest Avenger, but they rarely crossed paths in the live action realm. Viewers got the next best thing when their animated variants came toe-to-toe in a hard hitting battle. The Thor we know from the films is nothing like this irresponsible party animal, but his power still stands up to Captain Marvel, and these two have a superhero throw down no other Avenger can match.

8. Falcon Takes to the Skies (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Image via Disney+

People who had doubts about how the scale of the MCU would be affected when the shift to Disney+ was announced must have been eating their words when the opening of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier first graced their TV screens. Sam (Anthony Mackie) flew through the skies with grace to stop a plane hijacking in a beautifully shot and choreographed action sequence that would fit right in with any of Marvel's big screen outings. WandaVision bowed first and began its run with a more low-key approach that slowly built to a dramatic more bombastic conclusion, but Falcon and the Winter Soldier came out of the gates swinging and established Disney+ as a new home for high spectacle MCU action.

7. He Who Remains Warns of the Dangers Ahead (Loki)

Image via Disney+

When Loki (Tom Hiddleston) and Sylvie (Sophia Di Martino) finally reach their destination, they’re surprised to find just one rambling man at the center of all existence. He Who Remains (Johnathan Majors) chews the scenery as he reveals the intricacies of what is holding the sacred timeline together. He works to keep the many variants of himself at bay to keep time moving forward, and without him the timeline would descend into chaos across the multiverse. Sylvie does not heed his words and exacts her revenge. Loki returns to the TVA and finds Kang has taken over. This is where the multiverse officially broke open the next overarching chapter of MCU. The multiverse is the new direction of the mega franchise, and this limitless potential was kicked off in dramatic fashion at the conclusion of Loki.

6. Hawkeye’s Big Villain Reveal (Hawkeye)

Image via Disney+

Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner) might have been one of the more understated Avengers, but his chance to lead his own adventure proved to be a rewarding one. Long time MCU fans were thrilled to see the man pulling the strings behind the scenes was none other than Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio) who hadn’t been seen since the acclaimed, but questionably non-canon, Daredevil series on Netflix (which recently made the move to Disney+ via newly instated parental controls). This moment put to rest the argument of where the Netflix MCU shows stand in the Disney+ era and opened the possibility of huge potential crossovers, which permeated even further when Daredevil himself, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home the same week this episode premiered. It was truly a good week to be a Daredevil fan.

5. Loki Finds Love, With Himself (Loki)

Image via Disney+

Loki is given a chance to shine as the lead in his own series and the villainous troublemaker faces one of his greatest challenges when he must hunt down his own variant. When he finally finds Sylvie, he finds something unexpected, feelings of love. It’s incredibly fitting that the narcissistic Loki would find himself falling for who is essentially himself. They might be variants of each other, but their individual experiences shaped two entirely different people who somehow crossed universes to find each other. The moment Loki conjured a blanket to wrap around the both of them was one of most genuine moments the character ever showed.

4. Vision Begins to See Through Wanda’s Veil (WandaVision)

Image via Disney+

Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany both give powerhouse performances in WandaVision. Through the first several episodes, Vision is one of many projections of Wanda’s grief, but by episode 5 he gains awareness that there is something more sinister at play. At the end of this episode, Vision confronts Wanda in perhaps the best acted scene in all the MCU. She attempts to brush him off by running the credits, but Vision’s mind is too powerful to be contained. His fear and confusion take over as he tries to get answers from his wife about the truth of Westview, but she is too far gone in her created reality to provide them.

3. Ultron Breaks the Multiverse (What If...?)

Image via Disney+

In the most harrowing episode of What If…?, Ultron (Ross Marquand) fulfills his purpose of ridding the universe of sentient life. With nothing left to destroy, he ponders his future, but in the distance hears the voice of the Watcher (Jeffery Wright) looking down on him. Ultron breaks free of the binds of his singular universe and sets his destructive sights on the rest of the multiverse in a moment that brings the scope of What If…? fully into perspective. No longer was the Watcher an omniscient narrator of interesting side stories, but instead another life fearful of Ultron’s rage destroying all existence.

2. Sam Embraces His New Role (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

Image via Disney+

As a black man living in American society during a time of great turmoil for people of color, it’s understandable that Sam would struggle being a symbol for a country he feels does not represent him. By the end of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Sam has embraced that being Captain America does not just mean fighting for America, but standing for something worth fighting for. America is far from a perfect place, but change cannot happen until someone stands up and fights for it. Seeing Sam take the responsibility that goes with the shield fills the heart with hope, and hope is what it means to be Captain America.

1. Wanda Accepts Her Powers (WandaVision)

When Wanda overcomes her nemesis Agatha (Kathryn Hahn), we don’t just see the climax of a season of television, but we also witness the completion of the arc Wanda has been on across four films prior to WandaVision. She embraces the powers of the Scarlet Witch, and we see in her face the fear, confusion, and excitement this newfound power brings her. Diehard Marvel fans know her story will continue in the next Doctor Strange film, and the culmination of WandaVision sets the stage for an epic encounter between the Scarlet Witch and the Master of the Mystic Arts.

