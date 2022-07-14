The world of superheroes and villains has only continued to soar in popularity in recent years, and franchises like Marvel are certainly a force to be reckoned with on this front. With the 29 movies that currently make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe alone, there have been endless memorable moments that fans aren't likely to forget any time soon.

RELATED: Here's How to Watch the Marvel Movies in Order (Chronologically and by Release Date)

While everybody has a favorite, Rotten Tomatoes' Tomatometer has been a consistent way to see which Marvel movies are more or least popular than you might have initially thought. From the instant smash hit team-up, Spider-Man: No Way Home, to the first time we met the loveable Guardians of the Galaxy, the MCU's first 15 years have brought some unforgettable films that have done exceedingly well.

'Spider-Man: Far From Home' (2017)

In the wake of Avengers: Endgame and after Tony's heartbreaking death, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man now faced a new threat. Jake Gyllenhaal made his debut as Mysterio in Tom Holland's second solo movie as the web-headed superhero, and it's safe to say he made a lasting impact on Peter's life after revealing his identity in the end credits scene.

While it comes just under its predecessor on the Tomatometer, 2017's Spider-Man: Far From Home did exceedingly well. With one of the lowest budgets for an MCU film at $160 million, it didn't hold it back as it grossed a massive $1.132 billion, making it the first Spider-Man film to surpass the $1 billion mark. It may technically have only just made the top ten, but it still sits at an impressive 90% on the Tomatometer with an audience score of 95%.

'Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings' (2021)

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has that classic Marvel comedy and emotion mixed with a new origin story that fans were excited to see. With throwbacks to multiple MCU projects and the end credits scene tieing Shang-Chi with Doctor Strange and the rest of the Avengers, on top of that cameo from Wong, it was able to expand the MCU in more ways than we could imagine.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic restrictions, the film's production was postponed from February 2020 until it resumed in August and was completed in October before its release a year later in September 2021. Upon release, it grossed over $430 million on a budget of $150 to $200 million. Shang-Chi received a 91% on the Tomatometer and a 98% audience score.

'The Avengers' (2012)

Marvel is great at bringing beloved characters together for high and mighty team-ups, and they've undoubtedly given us some unforgettable moments between characters throughout their first fifteen years. While Endgame and No Way Home are incredibly memorable for their own unique reasons, there's something about the Original Six's first team-up that lives rent-free in our minds.

It culminated Phase One of the MCU, and it did exceedingly well. The film became a huge success, earning multiple award nominations, including BAFTA and Academy Awards, for its impressive visual effects. With a budget of just $200 million compared to its $1.5 billion gross at the box office, the movie was a success among both fans and critics. It sits at 91% on the Tomatometer with a matching audience score.

RELATED: 'The Avengers' 10 Years Later: How the Battle of New York Continues to Traumatize the MCU

'Guardians Of The Galaxy' (2014)

It may be one of the goofiest movies within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but when they're as chock full of classic Marvel comedy as Guardians of the Galaxy was, we can't help but love them even more. Its soundtrack is full of classic songs like Blue Suede's "Hooked On A Feeling" and ELO's "Mr. Blue Sky'" and is jam-packed with pop culture references for us geeks to enjoy.

Guardians of the Galaxy certainly wasn't a disappointment. It was a different angle to Marvel that we hadn't seen before, as the only otherworldly beings we'd seen until that point were Asgardians. The film received positive feedback from critics and fans and earned $772.8 million with a budget of around $200 million. Its Tomatometer score is 92%, with a matching audience score.

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2016)

It's the first of the newest Spider-Man trilogy in which Tom Holland makes his official debut in the MCU as the much-loved web-slinger from Queens. Following Captain America: Civil War, our friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is eager to impress Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr) after his assistance in the third Captain America movie.

Fans were excited to see a new take on everyone's favorite web-slinger swing back onto the big screen, and we weren't disappointed. The movie did exceedingly well, and millions of fans welcomed Holland into The Avengers with open arms. With a budget of $175 million, it grossed just over $880.2 million. Homecoming is at 92% on the Tomatometer with a 87% audience score.

RELATED: How The MCU Was Made: 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' and the Marvel-Sony Deal

'Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

Image via Marvel

It's everything we wanted and more. We had Tobey Maguire's original Spidey from the 2000s Sam Raimi trilogy, Andrew Garfield's Amazing Spidey from the Marc Webb duo, and of course, Tom Holland's Spidey from the latest Jon Watts trilogy. We even had the original villains portrayed by their original actors. Whether you grew up with the movies or came to love them later in life, our nostalgia senses went haywire. They even did the meme!

Spider-Man: No Way Home was one of the most highly anticipated movies of 2021, and fans weren't disappointed. The film had a budget of $200 million but earned a whopping $1.9 billion at the worldwide box office, making it the MCU's third highest-grossing movie, and the sixth highest-grossing movie of all time. Spider-Man: No Way Home sits at a 93% Tomatometer score and an audience score of 98%.

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

Image via Marvel Studios

It's the weird and wacky third installment in the Thor solo movies. Taika Waititi directs this cosmic superhero movie that dramatically differs from the previous Asgardian adventures in a more light-hearted and comedic approach. From the Grandmaster (Jeff Goldblum) to the immediate favorite Korg (voiced by Taika), it had many memorable characters and scenes.

Thor: Ragnarok received praise for many attributes, from its direction and humor to the musical score and visual effects, and critics considered it the best in the Thor series. The film grossed $854 million on a budget of $160 million, making it the highest-grossing Thor movie. It has a Tomatometer score of 93% and an audience score of 87%.

RELATED: 'Thor: Ragnarok' Revisited: "Your Hammer Pulled You Off

'Iron Man' (2008)

Where would we be without Iron Man? We wouldn't have the expansive multiverse we do today, and we'd have missed out on some movie-making history. Where would the epic adventure that is the MCU be without Tony Stark and his suits of armor around the world? Would there even be one? It is the one that started it all and paved the way for future Avengers Initiative projects.

While the idea of the MCU back at the beginning of the 2000s wasn't as popular as it is today, it's tough to imagine this superhero adventure without the character that brought the franchise to life. 2008's Iron Man is the definition of an oldie but a goodie. With a budget of just $140 million, it grossed just over four times that at slightly over $560 million. It may not have done fantastic in the box office compared to future MCU projects, but it remains one of the most favorable at 94% on the Tomatometer with a 91% audience score.

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

The end of Phase Three. And what an end it was. We laughed, cried, sobbed, and by the end, we were in complete denial, but any film that can play with your emotions as much as this one did, is typically going to be a winner. The highly anticipated culmination of the Avengers movies took us on a wild and emotional ride. And we finally got to hear Steve say those two little words we'd been waiting for for over a decade. "Avengers. Assemble."

Of the top ten highest-grossing films of all time, MCU movies make up four of those. When Endgame was released, it was almost instantly a topic of conversation among Marvel fans as to whether it would top Avatar as the highest-grossing movie ever. It peaked at first place before slipping back to second place, where it has remained ever since. With a budget of up to $400 million, it far exceeded it and grossed a whopping $2.798 billion worldwide, making it the most profitable Marvel movie ever. It sits at 94% on the Tomatometer, while the audience rated it a tad lower at 90%.

'Black Panther' (2018)

Black Panther made history when it became the first MCU movie to receive an Oscar nomination for Best Picture. While it didn't win Best Picture, the movie was nominated for a total of seven Academy Awards, winning three for Best Costume Design, Best Production Design, and Best Music Written for a Motion Picture.

The movie was released to cinemas in February 2018 and was an instant success among fans and critics, who called it "one of the MCU's most absorbing stories." The film had a budget of $200 million, but it grossed almost seven times that at the box office with over $1.3 billion. It sits at 96% on the Tomatometer but much lower on the audience score at 79%. Its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, is expected to release on November 11th, 2022.

NEXT: MCU: The Most Memorable End Credits Scenes From the First 15 Years