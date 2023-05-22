Across its over-15-year-long history and dozens of movies and television shows, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has offered those craving thrilling superhero stories plenty to choose from, with some of the most entertaining characters in the whole genre.

Everyone loves a good redemption arc, where a character riddled with flaws somehow manages to overcome them and do the right thing. The MCU has offered plenty of these, from someone as self-centered as Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) learning to sacrifice himself for the sake of others to the god of mischief himself, Loki (Tom Hiddelston), seeing the error of his ways and proving that he can be a hero, too.

The following article contains spoilers for the MCU, and the characters discussed.

10 Shuri Finally Allowed Herself to Grieve

Often, the MCU takes advantage of the multi-film format offered by its being a franchise to create redemption arcs that span multiple movies, but there will always be a certain kind of magic to one that's self-contained within a single film. Such is the case with Shuri's (Letitia Wright) transformation in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

In the wake of her brother's untimely death, Shuri spends most of the story in denial of her pain. After Namor (Tenoch Huerta) kills her mother, she swears revenge and is nearly consumed by it. It's not until she can forgive that her heart can open up, grieve, and ultimately heal.

9 Emil Blonsky Isn't An Abomination Anymore

Despite being universally agreed that The Incredible Hulk is one of the weakest MCU entries, it's also one of the most overlooked. Its villain, though, saw a much-needed redemption in She-Hulk.

The show certainly has its fair share of flaws to criticize, but Blonsky's turn to the light side is one of the funniest, sweetest, and most compelling parts. Tim Roth really sells the part, too, cementing his character as one that viewers would love to see in Season 2.

8 Gorr the God Butcher Stopped Butchering Gods

For a wide variety of reasons, Thor: Love and Thunder is one of the most panned MCU entries in recent memory. There's something about it that's pretty much irreproachable, though, and that's the terrifying antagonist played by Christian Bale: Gorr the God Butcher.

Ultimately, despite all his heinous villainous actions, Gorr proves that he's only a grieving father who didn't know what to do with his pain. In the end (and in one of the film's most moving scenes), he sees reason and chooses to give his daughter another chance at life instead of enacting his revenge, passing away in peace.

7 Ravager Thanos Shows the Power of Kindness

The first animated show in the MCU, What If...?, showed a series of alternate universes within the franchise. In one of them, T'Challa (Chadwick Boseman) persuaded Thanos (Josh Brolin) to drop his quest for universal genocide, so the Mad Titan became a heroic Ravager.

Although this version of Thanos still thinks that his plan wasn't without its merits, he has chosen to be much more of a selfless hero. Although his relationship with Nebula (Karen Gillan) is still strained, they are able to grow closer as the story of the episode unfolds, showing that there had always been much light inside this villain that the main continuity's version sadly never showed.

6 Xu Wenwu Saw His Broken Heart Manipulated

Despite whatever issues it might have had, Phase 4 of the MCU introduced a wide variety of memorable villains. One of the best was Xu Wenwu from Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, played by the icon of Hong Kong cinema Tony Leung.

In the end, it's revealed that Wenwu had been manipulated into thinking he could bring his late wife back to life, freeing the movie's true villain. He sacrifices himself to save his son's life and passes the mighty Ten Rings on to him. It's a deeply touching moment that, though it doesn't excuse Wenwu's terrible actions, shows that anyone is capable of doing the right thing out of love.

5 Bucky Let Go of the Winter Soldier

James Barnes (Sebastian Stan) was one of the first characters introduced in the MCU as Captain America's childhood friend in Captain America: The First Avenger. When he seemingly died in that film, fans weren't really expecting him to become such a pivotal player in the franchise as he later did.

Brainwashed by HYDRA into becoming a highly-trained assassin called the Winter Soldier that they can use at will, Bucky proved to be one of the franchise's most tragic and sympathetic figures. With the help of his best friend, though, he can let go of his past and become the strong, loyal hero he was always meant to be.

4 Thor Became Worthy of His Own Power

The first Thor movie is perhaps one of the most underrated outings in the MCU, a funny but moving traditional tale of heroism and courage, where the arrogant protagonist is banished to Earth to learn to become worthy of the power that's his birthright.

Throughout the film, Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is taught humility, selflessness, and all that it means to be the hero that the universe needs him to be. Once he finally becomes worthy of Mjolnir again, fans are treated to a series of thrilling action scenes depicting just how strong the God of Thunder can be at his fullest potential.

3 Loki Has Been There and Back Again

Labeling Thor's brother Loki as a downright villain has always been hard. Although he has certainly done terrible things, he has also consistently proves that he can be just as much of a hero as his brother, becoming one of the most beloved MCU antiheroes.

Loki constantly fluctuates between his old villainous ways and heroic traits, occupying a morally gray, antiheroic area. It's always fun to try and figure him out, and it never ceases to be touching watching him do the right thing alongside his brother.

2 Nebula Proved That You're Not What Others Make You

Adopted daughter of Thanos and sister of Gamora (Zoe Saldaña), Nebula used to work for her father as an assassin. He tortured and modified her, leading her to seek revenge against him, Gamora, and everyone else around her. She was consumed by anger for the longest time until she reconciled with her sister and joined the Guardians of the Galaxy.

As she gradually starts to open up her heart to her newfound family, Nebula becomes one of the most fiercely loyal and admirably heroic characters in the MCU. It takes courage to move on from all the bad things you'd ever been taught, making Nebula one of the most courageous heroes in the franchise.

1 Tony Stark Is More Than Just Iron Man

The one that started it all in 2008 with Iron Man, Tony Stark was arguably the franchise's protagonist up until his universe-saving sacrifice in Avengers: Endgame. His arc saw many ups and downs over the Infinity Saga, but it all led to the most selfless moment fans of the franchise have been treated to.

Tony's redemption arc is definitely the best in the MCU, not just because it's the most important and the longest, but because it's also the most complex, believable, and compelling. Despite all his faults and past mistakes, he showed that heroism all boils down to being willing to lay down your life for the greater good.

