Creating a shared universe has always been a risky endeavor. Despite clear examples of success like Universal's Classic Monsters universe or Kevin Smith's independent View Askewniverse, more recent attempts at creating shared universes have been met with mixed reception. DC recently retired their DC Extended Universe, and Universal's attempt at rebooting their monster universe with the Dark Universe was dead-on-arrival with the release of 2017's The Mummy.

But the major exception to the rule for over a decade now has been the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Spanning 34 movies, including the recent release of Deadpool & Wolverine, the MCU has been a massive box office success, dazzling fans with its spectacular action, quippy dialogue and lovable heroes since the release of 2008's Iron Man. But a major part of the MCU's appeal over the years has been its ability to generate memorable moments that keep fans rewatching again and again. Some of these moments stick out for containing memorable fights, having a huge emotional impact or for their performances, but regardless, they stand as the MCU's most rewatchable.

10 Wanda Meets the Illuminati

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' (2022)

While Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness proved to be a divisive release in the MCU's fourth phase, it still had some memorable moments thanks to the distinct direction of Sam Raimi. Multiverse of Madness is the closest thing that the Marvel universe has had to a horror film, building upon Raimi's experience in the genre to build unique scenes with more brutal violence than any prior MCU release.

The film's most memorable moment comes when Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) encounters the Illuminati, a team of superheroes from an alternate universe containing heroes like Professor X (Patrick Stewart), Mr. Fantastic (John Krasinski) and Black Bolt (Anson Mount). When the members of the Illuminati threaten to stop Wanda's advances, she quickly displays her powers by sealing Black Bolt's mouth shut. Bolt's power is to expel powerful deadly waves from his mouth with every sound he makes, so when he gasps in reflexive horror, his head implodes in a terrifying moment that could easily belong in any of Raimi's Evil Dead films. After that, Wanda essentially shreds Mr. Fantastic to pieces before engaging in one of the most violent fights in the MCU. It's uniqueness alone makes it a very rewatchable moment in an otherwise underwhelming movie.

9 The "Mr. Blue Sky" Opening

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2' (2017)

A defining aspect of 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy was its memorable music sequences. Set to classic songs like "Hooked on a Feeling" and "Come and Get Your Love", these scenes made a huge impression on audiences, earning the little-known Marvel team a place in the hearts of many. But this also meant that expectations were high when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was released in 2017.

Luckily for fans, Guardians 2 arguably features even better needle-drops than its predecessor, with its opening credits being a perfect example of how to set a fun action sequence to music. The scene follows Baby Groot (Vin Diesel) as he dances to Electric Light Orchestra's "Mr. Blue Sky". Behind him, the rest of the Guardians tangle with a giant creature, occasionally interacting with Groot in short, humorous moments that remind the audience of each of their core character traits. The sequence is also extremely energetic, largely due to its music choice, solidifying it as one of the MCU's most rewatchable action scenes.

8 Peter's Car Ride With Vulture

'Spider-Man: Homecoming' (2017)

When Spider-Man: Homecoming was released in 2017, audiences were eager to see more of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, but there was also anticipation surrounding Michael Keaton's role in the film. The former Batman star plays Adrian Toomes, who, under the alias Vulture, acts as the film's central antagonist. Toomes wound up being one of Spider-Man's most memorable big screen villains, largely due to Keaton's talent.

The strength of Keaton's performance is perfectly exemplified in a scene in which Adrian drives his daughter, Liz (Laura Harrier), to her homecoming dance with her date, who just so happens to be Peter Parker. Adrian quickly deduces that Peter is Spider-Man, subtly placing Peter under more pressure until the end of their car ride, where Adrian drops his facade and directly threatens Peter. In this moment, Keaton is intensely threatening, sucking the audience in, and proving why he's still one of the best actors working in Hollywood. The scene is one of the best acted in the MCU, making it an exceedingly rewatchable moment.

7 Thor's First Encounter With Surtur

'Thor: Ragnarok' (2017)

When Thor: Ragnarok released in 2017, it was a much-needed breath of fresh air for the Thor series. Directed by Taika Waititi, Ragnarok dropped the brooding tone of its predecessors, perfectly injecting Waititi's signature humor into the MCU's pre-established formula, redefining Chris Hemsworth's Thor, winning him a ton of fans in the process, and creating one of the MCU's funniest entries.

No scene better encapsulates this change than the film's opening moments, in which Thor, trapped in a cage, delivers expository dialogue to a skeleton, whose jaw comically falls open upon being acknowledged. This is followed by a hilarious exchange with Surtur (Clancy Brown), and a pulse-pounding action scene set to Led Zeppelin's "Immigrant Song". The hilarity of the dialogue and the engaging nature of the following action sequence immediately won over audiences, effectively solidifying Thor's image change, and now standing as one of the MCU's most rewatchable moments.

6 The Elevator Fight

'Captain America: The Winter Soldier' (2014)

While every MCU film is an action film, not every single one has stellar action. Some are bogged down by poor CGI that disrupts the suspension of disbelief, while others rely on choppy editing that makes punches and kicks less impactful, but neither of these issues applies to Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Rather, the Captain America sequel, directed by the Russo Brothers, has some of the strongest action sequences in the MCU.

The film's best action scene is its famous elevator fight, in which Captain America (Chris Evans) takes down an entire elevator filled with Hydra agents in an engaging, well-shot action scene, with the MCU's strongest action choreography to date. What makes it so effective is how small it is in scale. Cars aren't exploding, and goons aren't violently flying around, rather, it's just a brutal, almost grounded beat down in a small, confined space. It's unlike any other action sequence in the MCU, cementing it as one of its most rewatchable moments.

5 Tony's Press Conference

'Iron Man' (2008)

The MCU was not a surefire success by any stretch of the imagination. The film rights of many of Marvel's most beloved properties, including Spider-Man and X-Men belonged to Sony and 20th Century Fox respectively, meaning that Marvel Studios had to launch their cinematic universe without the benefit of their pre-established popularity. Luckily, director Jon Favreau struck gold with 2008's Iron Man, the MCU's first release.

A large part of what made Iron Man stand out was Robert Downey Jr.'s portrayal of Tony Stark. The actor brought his trademark charisma and snark, ensuring that while Downey's superhero came off as flawed, he was still extremely likable. One of the moments that made Downey's character so distinct from other contemporary heroes came at the film's conclusion when, during a press conference, Tony Stark publicly reveals that he is Iron Man. This moment made Downey's Stark unique by eliminating the need for the character to hide his identity, something which had been a major component in many previous superhero franchises. It opened the series up to a more interesting exploration of Tony's character later on, and the moment's impactfulness continues to make it one of the most rewatchable moments in the MCU.

4 The Airport Battle

'Captain America: Civil War' (2016)

One of the most appealing aspects of the MCU has always been its ability to crossover various superhero series. Moments where heroes face off against one another are a thrilling way to bring childhood playground debates to life on the big screen, creating a number of fan-favorite moments, like a fight between Thor and Iron Man in 2012's The Avengers. But while each MCU crossover has featured a number of memorable clashes between heroes, the MCU's best hero versus hero fight is Captain America: Civil War's airport battle.

The airport battle sees Captain America's team squaring off against Iron Man's team, and is iconic for a number of reasons. For one, it fully introduced audiences to the MCU's version of Spider-Man, while also finally fully integrating Paul Rudd's Ant-Man. Additionally, the scene features a number of smaller battles, with highlights including a team-up between Spider-Man and War Machine (Don Cheadle) to topple a giant Ant-Man, and a moment where Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and the Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) join forces in an attempt to take on Spidey. The entire fight is a superfan's dream come true, cementing it as one of the cinematic universe's most rewatchable battles.