Strength can come in many forms, especially in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Obviously, you have a ton of characters who are physically powerful. But beyond your Hulks and Thors, there are characters that exhibit power in a variety of ways. It takes a strong character to make the right choice. It takes a strong character to propel the narrative forward.

Related: 10 MCU Characters With Surprisingly Dark Origin Stories

While our heroes needed a lot of bodily might to stop the Chituari invasion of Manhattan in The Avengers, as the series progresses, characters have relied increasingly on other forms of strength. As magic, science, and the mystic arts become more prevalent in the MCU, not every character has needed to smash.

Queen Ramonda (Black Panther)

Image via Marvel Studios

Ramonda is queen of the most powerful nation in the world. While her throne certainly commands respect, it is Ramonda's internal strength that informs who she is. She is eternally graceful, even in the face of exile and loss.

Related:How the MCU's Phase 4 Explores Themes of Loss and Grief

With her family shattered and her people under siege, Queen Ramonda meets every threat with poise and dignity. Her nobility extends beyond her crown. Ramonda is the personification of "strength."

Karl Mordo of Earth-838 (Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness)

Image Via Disney

Karl Mordo is Sorcerer Supreme of Earth-838. That universe's Mordo continues his counterpart's conquest to rid his earth of sorcery. Karl Mordo, in both universes, righteously crusades to drain all sorcerers of their power because he knows the dangers of drawing strength from the Dark Dimension.

Mordo of Earth-838 is a member of the mysterious Illuminati and executes his former colleague, Dr. Strange (of Earth-838) after Strange triggers a world-ending incursion. Tellingly, Mordo is the only member of the Illuminati to survive an attack from Earth-616's Wanda Maximoff.

Alexei Shostakov AKA Red Guardian (Black Widow)

Red Guardian is the first Soviet Super Soldier, the Russian counterpart to Captain America. Sometimes, strength comes in the form of secrecy, as when Shostakov goes deep undercover in Ohio, posing as a family man to infiltrate Hydra operations.

Related:10 Characters Who Will Play Major Roles In The MCU Phase 5 (What We Know So Far)

In this role, Shostakov acts as surrogate father to young Widows-in-training Natasha Romanoff and Yelena Belova. His heart supersedes his job, and Shostakov imbues his foster daughters with love and humanity that informs them even after their training in the Red Room.

Ying Li (Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings)

Ying Li harnesses the ten rings

Ying Li, as the guardian of Ta Lo, is granted the powers of the Great Protector, making her stronger, faster, more durable, and able to manipulate air. She can even use the Great Protector's gifts to create hurricanes to keep her village safe.

Her love is what sets into action the events in Shang Chi; Ying Li dutifully stands guard, ushering her family away as the Iron Gang attacks the Ten Rings headquarters.

Ned Leeds (Spider-Man trilogy)

Ned provides emotional and social support to one of the MCU's most frequently-imperiled superheroes, Spider-Man. Not only is he Peter's best friend, Ned is quick to remind us all that he's the Webslinger's "Guy in the Chair."

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Ned becomes the first character without any magical experience to wield Dr. Strange's Sling Ring. Ned creates portals, and it's very telling of his good intentions that the universe doesn't implode from his decision.

Zeus (Thor: Love and Thunder)

Image via Marvel

The mighty Zeus, as depicted in the MCU, is the King of the Gods. As the leader of the Council of Godheads, Zeus' decree has ramifications across many universes.

It's rare that any character in the MCU mocks Thor and lives to tell the tale, but Zeus does (barely). Even after Thor uses his lightning powers to supercharge Zeus' Thunderbolt, Zeus survives the attack.

Monica Rambeau (WandaVision)

Monica Rambeau is the personification of strength through grief. When she returns after being killed in the Blip, Monica finds out that her mother Maria did not survive her ongoing cancer treatment.

Related:MCU: 10 Characters Almost Guaranteed to Survive Phase 5

In the face of insurmountable loss, Monica is dragged into supernatural mayhem in Westview. There, while still actively mourning, she is fundamental in saving the townsfolk from Wanda Maximoff's reality-altering hex.

Hunter B-15 (Loki)

It takes not just physical strength, but also cunning and determination to capture a God as crafty as the trickster Loki. However, these traits are exactly what Hunter B-15 displays, and perhaps they were the characteristics that drew the Time Variance Authority to her in the first place.

When Sylvie places an enchantment that floods Hunter B-15 with her former memories, the latter learns the truth about both the past and the sinister nature of the TVA. Rather than stepping away and washing her hands of the ordeal, Hunter B-15 is instrumental in destroying the time-policing organization.

Laura Barton (Hawkeye)

Hawkeye follows the titular hero as Clint Barton rescues and aligns with his protégé Kate Bishop. However, the heart of the story and the hero are with Clint's wife Laura as she readies her family for Christmas.

Laura holds it all together, never wavering in her faith that her husband will be home for Christmas. It takes a lot to dismantle the Tracksuit Mafia. It takes a mother's strength to keep family morale afloat while Dad's away during the Holidays.

Nakia Bahadir (Ms. Marvel)

Nakia isn't just Kamala Khan's best friend, she's also the dynamic hero of her own story. Not content living with one foot in her American lifestyle and one foot in her Muslim beliefs, Nakia takes control by running to be a board member of the Islamic Masjid of Jersey City. Her aim was to usher the mosque toward more progressive policy.

In addition to enacting practical change in her community, Nakia is an absolute warrior in fighting with Ms. Marvel against Damage Control during her series' finale.

NEXT:MCU: Phase 4’s New Heroes, Ranked