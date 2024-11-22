Not only is Thanos (Josh Brolin) one of the best Marvel film villains of all time, he is clearly one of the greatest superhero film villains of all time, as well. With a killer motivation and astounding performance from Josh Brolin, Thanos defined the Infinity Saga and made for one of the greatest superhero cinema sagas ever.

The conflict and plot that Thanos presented is perfect and gives the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe some incredible character arcs and challenges to overcome. The way Thanos was written and presented gave both Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame some of the best tension and threats in the Marvel Studios universe. Without Thanos, the Marvel Cinematic Universe would certainly not be where it is today. So, many find themselves rewatching scenes focused around him, making him an absolute fan favorite.

10 Thanos Threatens Ronan the Accuser

'Guardians of the Galaxy' (2014)

Image via Marvel Studios

While he was teased at the end of The Avengers, the true first introduction to Thanos was in Guardians of the Galaxy, where he was commanding the film's primary villain, Ronan the Accuser (Lee Pace). In a scene in which Thanos is giving Ronan the business, he truly defines exactly why he should be feared and gets people truly excited about him being the obvious overarching villain of the Infinity Saga.

It's also the first time that Josh Brolin stepped into the motion capture suit to play the Mad Titan. His booming voice implemented fear into audiences everywhere. "Your politics bore me!" was a line that sent chills down spines across the world. Suddenly, everyone knew that the Avengers were going to be in for quite the ride.

9 Thanos Sacrifices Gamora

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

It may be one of the saddest scenes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it's such a defining moment that one can't help but look back on it. It's a defining moment not only for Thanos' character, but for the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole. It's hard to deny that this scene is one of the most impactful scenes in Avengers: Infinity War, thanks to Joe Russo and Anthony Russo.

A huge reason that this scene is so rewatchable is not because it's sad, but because of how beautifully it's executed. Whether it be the wonderful score by Alan Silvestri, performances by Josh Brolin and Zoe Saldaña or the powerful writing behind it, this scene is astoundingly well executed. So much so, that it's worth a rewatch.

8 Thanos vs. Wanda Maximoff

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Image via Marvel Studios

The final act of Avengers: Endgame is filled to the brim with awesome match-ups and one of the coolest is when Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) got her long-awaited rematch with the big and purple antagonist. It also contains a line that many call back to. When Wanda first approaches Thanos, he doesn't recognize her (due to being from the past) and says the iconic line, "I don't even know who you are."

The fight with her is absurdly exciting to watch, as Wanda is the only one who genuinely posed a deadly threat to Thanos at the time. She almost killed the guy. She got so close that he had to call his Hail Mary and "rain fire" down on the battlefield. It's a fascinating scene to see Thanos so scared of someone, when he typically is far more confident.

7 Thanos Arrives in Wakanda

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

After wiping the floor with the team on Titan, audiences knew that things weren't going to go any better when he arrived in Wakanda, seeking out the final Infinity Stone in Vision's (Paul Bettany) head. The Avengers in Wakanda make a valiant effort to take him down, but simply don't stand much of a chance. He takes all of them out with ease.

It truly demonstrates the sheer power that he has and incites a feeling of borderline hopelessness.

It's almost graceful how easily he takes all of them down and incredibly exciting. It truly demonstrates the sheer power that he has and incites a feeling of borderline hopelessness. It truly and fully represents exactly why Thanos ended up being the main villain of the Infinity Saga and how impossible of a task the Avengers were truly up against.

6 Thanos Watches the Sun Rise on a Grateful Universe

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

The biggest shock and plot point of Avengers: Infinity War is the fact that, after all is said and done, Thanos wins. Once he does, he ends up doing exactly what he said he would do earlier in the film: "I finally rest and watch the sun rise on a grateful universe."

It's the last shot of the film and does a perfect job of both wrapping up the film as if it could be a standalone and leaving things open for Avengers: Endgame.

It's the perfect final shot to the film and is incredibly rewatchable, as it excellently wraps up the film and leaves audiences with a feeling of dread and a twisted satisfaction that Thanos' big goal was finally complete. Even though it took away half of the Avengers everyone knows and loves.

5 Thanos vs. The Titan Team

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

If anyone had a chance at beating and stopping Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War, it was the team on Titan. Together, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Spider-Man (Tom Holland), Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and the Guardians of the Galaxy were inches away from getting the Infinity Gauntlet off of his big purple hand.

Though it didn't end that way, the fight leading up to that unfortunate ending (thanks, Star-Lord (Chris Pratt)) is a wonderful battle. While the war on Wakanda provided spectacle, the fight on Titan was close and hard-hitting. Not to mention, seeing the Guardians team up with the Avengers in some way was something fans were looking forward to for quite some time.

4 Thanos vs. The Trinity

'Avengers: Endgame' (2019)

Image via Marvel Studios

Before the big final battle of Avengers: Endgame, which featured some great Thanos scenes, he got to face off with the "Trinity" of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Iron Man, Captain America (Chris Evans) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth). Seeing the "big three" protagonists of the MCU face off with the biggest villain of the universe is, in a word, epic. What makes this moment stand out is finally seeing Captain America wielding Thor's hammer, Mjölnir, a plot point fans had been waiting for years to get a follow-up on.

Seeing Thanos managing to hold all three, working together, at bay is a sight to behold. This intense yet small fight serves as the perfect build-up to the massive war scene to come. The three heroes get some amazing combo moves in and provide some great sequences that not only look awesome but add to the power-scaling of Thanos.

3 Thanos vs. Hulk

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

The opening to Avengers: Infinity War needed to do one crucial thing– immediately show audiences why they should fear Thanos. This is why opening the film on the destroyed Asgardian ship, with Thor and co. pretty much taken out, was a great start. However, the introduction of Thanos really kicks off when he gets the chance to face off with the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo).

For a moment, the filmmakers trick audiences into thinking that maybe Hulk stands a chance before showing that he could barely hurt Thanos at the moment. He then proceeds to beat up the strongest Avenger like it was nothing. It shocked audiences everywhere and set the tone for the war to come.

2 The Snap

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)

Image via Marvel Studios

The most iconic moment of Avengers: Infinity War is easily the Snap, which changed everything. A moment that most people deep down knew was coming, but the manner in which it did still shocked them. The filmmakers shed a slight glimmer of hope when Thor managed to nail him in the chest with the newly formed Stormbreaker, but quickly took it away.

"You should have gone for the head," is a line that rang through people's minds for the entire year between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Thor got too cocky, and it cost the Avengers half of the universe. A chilling moment that broke all hope for the Avengers' win in one quick moment. It's terrifying and unforgettable.

1 Thanos vs. Iron Man

'Avengers: Infinity War' (2018)