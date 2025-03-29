Tom Hiddleston will always hold a special place in the hearts of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and rightfully so, as his turn as Loki was the franchise's first iconic villain. By serving as the main antagonist in The Avengers, the monumental crossover event that turned the MCU from a gimmick to a cinematic enterprise, Loki, in many ways, became the face of the MCU (and later led his own series, Loki). After striking gold with Hiddleston's casting and performance as the egotistical and conniving brother of Thor (Chris Hemsworth), Marvel struggled to re-capture the magic in the villain department until Phase 3, which saw a group of inspired antagonists with deeply personal stakes played by acclaimed actors, such as Kurt Russell and Michael Keaton, but it is Michael B. Jordan's rousing and heartfelt turn as Erik Killmonger in Black Panther that elevated the scope of the MCU into something culturally profound.

Michael B. Jordan's Unique Talents Were Perfect for Erik Killmonger in 'Black Panther'

Image via Marvel Studios

Phase 3 of the MCU, which featured inventive and fresh takes on our beloved heroes in projects like Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Thor Ragnarök and an epic conclusion to end all epic conclusions in Avengers: Endgame, represented Kevin Feige's mega-franchise at the peak of its powers. From a critical and cultural perspective, the crown jewel of Phase 3 would have to be Black Panther, the rare comic book film that transcended the superhero ecosystem and became a household phenomenon. Due to its urgent and sensitive commentary on race relations and Black empowerment, people who had never seen any movie featuring Iron Man or Captain America could embrace the magic of Ryan Coogler's deeply personal blockbuster.

The key behind Black Panther's seminal influence on contemporary American culture, even in the wake of Chadwick Boseman's death, was the titular king of Wakanda's impassioned archnemesis, Killmonger, played with incredible depth by Michael B. Jordan. Starring in his previous two films, Fruitvale Station and Creed, Jordan cemented himself as Coogler's go-to leading man, but he was an unlikely choice to play an antagonist in a comic book movie. Lacking the age and innate gravitas of previous actors in villain parts, including Jeff Bridges, James Spader, Michael Keaton, and Kurt Russell, Jordan, 30 years old when filming, captures the energy of an impulsive twenty-something filled with rage, whose braggadocious side makes him feel all-mighty and petty simultaneously. This posturing that conceals his true pathos was the secret ingredient to his performance in Coogler's Rocky legacy sequel and his adolescent breakthrough role as Wallace in The Wire.

Michael B. Jordan Blurred the Line Between Hero and Villain in 'Black Panther'