Going to the hospital is rarely a good thing and seldom a treat. However, when it comes to these medical dramas, the chance to go to the hospital is the most exciting part of our weeks. With a plethora of intricate medical cases, high-octane surgeries, and panicked casualties providing constant drama, it's clear why millions flock to stream these medical dramas every day. That's without mentioning the romances, break-ups, and family drama, with some of the most detailed character development in all of modern media coming inside the walls of a hospital. To help you figure out the best medical dramas on Netflix, here is a helpful guide.

Disclaimer: These titles are available on US Netflix

Editor's note: This article was updated February 2025 to include The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call.

‘The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call’ (2025 - Present)

IMDb: 8.5/10

The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call Genre Medical, Comedy Language Korean Debut Date January 24, 2025

This South Korean medical comedy series follows trauma surgeon Baek Gang-Hyeok (Ju Ji-Hoon), who has traveled to the world’s most dangerous warzones and performed life-saving surgery against the odds. However, now he runs a university hospital and certainly doesn’t expect it to be one of the trickiest jobs of his entire career. The Trauma Code: Heroes on Call is a refreshing medical drama brimming with comedy. Guaranteed to hook you from minute one, this is one of the best new foreign-language series on Netflix. - Jake Hodges

Watch on Netflix

'Grey's Anatomy' (2005 - Present)

Rotten Tomatoes: 84% | IMDb: 7.6/10

Grey's Anatomy Network ABC Showrunner Meg Marinis Directors Rob Corn, Kevin McKidd , Debbie Allen, Chandra Wilson, Allison Liddi-Brown, Jeannot Szwarc, Tony Phelan Writers Shonda Rhimes , Julie Wong, Jen Klein, Tameson Duffy, Meg Marinis Cast Ellen Pompeo Dr. Meredith Grey

Chandra Wilson Dr. Miranda Bailey

James Pickens Jr. Dr. Richard Webber

Justin Chambers Dr. Alex Karev Main Genre Drama Seasons 21

One of the longest-running modern procedurals, Grey's Anatomy depicts the highs, lows, and everything in between for a set of surgical interns at the Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, originally known as the Seattle Grace Hospital. With 427 current episodes to its name across the last 19 years, Grey's Anatomy has proven time and again just how popular it is, with millions of followers tuning in from the first episode in 2005 until now. Created by Shonda Rhimes, many would think that Grey's has done everything there is to be done in the world of medical drama, but they are still managing to craft brand new, often shocking storylines to this day, whether that be a bomb scare, a murder, or the dramatic break-up of a once-happy marriage. The show is a winner of 4 Primetime Emmys, among 84 other award wins and 253 nominations.

Watch on Netflix

'The Resident' (2018 - 2023)

IMDb: 7.8/10