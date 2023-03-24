Watching medical shows on TV has for a long time been one of America’s favorite ways to pass the time, second only to baseball (supposedly). And with the amazing series ‘New Amsterdam’ having ended, where can we direct our eyes for the medical jargon that we so desperately desire?

Over the last several decades, there have been countless amazing medical shows worth watching. Be it a Silicon Valley genius incorporating fancy tech into medicine, or the wacky methods of the infamous Dr. House to solve the unsolvable, these shows will absolutely satisfy the medical drama cravings.

10 ‘House’ (2004)

Image via FOX

He was everyone’s favorite jerk doctor! Dr. Gregory House was just about the smartest doc on TV, but also probably the one with the worst bedside manner. Maybe that is why we all loved him so much, or maybe it was because he liked to pop painkillers. Either way, he was truly magnificent in every way!

With the absolute genius that is Hugh Laurie, ‘House’ was a genuine powerhouse of a show. Along with Laurie, the show boasts the amazing talents of Olivia Wilde, Kal Penn, Robert Sean Leonard, Omar Epps, and Jennifer Morrison. This is one medical drama that will fulfill all binge cravings.

9 ‘Pure Genius’ (2016)

It is truly a disappointment that this series only lasted one season. It had such fantastic potential, and yet it got the early shaft, unfortunately. The good thing about that, however, is that it is now one of the easiest shows to be able to binge when you are feeling medically frisky.

Following James Bell (Augustus Prew), a Silicon Valley billionaire who builds a hospital with stunningly state-of-the-art tech in every square inch. Along with his doctor pals, Dr. Wallace (Dermot Mulroney), Angie Cheng (Brenda Song), and Dr. Brockett (Odette Annable, from ‘House’ fame), lives are saved!

8 ‘Grey's Anatomy’ (2005)

When you think about medical shows, this is likely the first one that comes to mind. It is certainly one of the longest running medical shows on TV, and based on the number of awards, it is likely one of the most popular as well. It is safe to say that ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ is a medical show staple in America.

Despite many favorite characters coming and going over the years, our hearts will always long for and miss the beautiful chemistry of Dr. Derek Shepherd (Patrick Dempsey) and the wonderful Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo). Perhaps one day, in some universe, they will end up back together again!

7 ‘ER’ (1994)

In what is one of the original, long-lasting medical dramas of the last several decades, ‘ER’ really set the stage for dozens of shows to come after it. Just as the name suggests, the show followed the wildly adventurous drama that daily occurred in the fictionalized Cook County Hospital Emergency Room.

The show’s success is no surprise, as Mr. Jurassic Park himself, Michael Crichton, served as creator. With Crichton behind the scenes, the show flourished with amazingly talented actors, such as Anthony Edwards, George Clooney, and Maria Bello. It may be an oldie, but it’s also a goodie.

6 ‘Nip/Tuck’ (2003)

Image via FX

A little different from the rest, this medical show focuses on the practice of plastic surgery, and incorporates everything from black comedy, drama, and satire to thrilling and crime drama. It is truly an exquisite show and showcases some marvelous talents with some fantastic cameos.

The show stars Dylan Walsh and Julian McMahon as the main plastic surgeons. Along with them, ‘Nip/Tuck’ showcased some phenomenal cameos from Famke Janssen, Peter Dinklage, Mario Lopez, Bradley Cooper, and even Alec Baldwin. While it is different, it is just as worth a watch as all the rest.

5 ‘Chicago Hope’ (1994)

Like ‘ER’, this show is one of the original medical dramas to take the world by storm. In 1994, along with ‘ER’, came this incredible drama, ‘Chicago Hope’, about a private charitable hospital in Chicago, IL. While not as well received or long-lived as ‘ER’, this show was still a delight.

With amazing talent such as Mandy Patinkin, Adam Arkin, and Hector Elizondo, this show boasted a powerful punch of talent and excitement. This show made history in several ways: being the first to showcase a breast on network TV, first to utter the word “s%&t” on network TV. It was a wild show!

4 ‘The Good Doctor’ (2017)

Image via ABC, Inc.

In what is likely one of the most unique medical shows on television, ‘The Good Doctor’ follows the life of Dr. Shaun Murphy (the immeasurably talented Freddie Highmore), an autistic surgical resident. The show chronicles the struggles as well as the wonderful triumphs of the character.

It is such an amazing story of perseverance and overcoming obstacles, it truly provides inspiration and hope in each episode. With the help of such talents as Nicholas Gonzalez, Richard Schiff, and Antonia Thomas, ‘The Good Doctor’ is filled with drama, excitement, and incredible talent.

3 ‘Untold Stories of the E.R.’ (2004)

While this show was less of a show, and more of a documentary, it is still worth mentioning. In this, we follow the lives of real-life doctors and nurses as they discuss some of the most bizarre and confusing cases. It has real interviews with real doctors and patients, and it is wildly fascinating.

Showcasing almost 150 episodes, there is never a shortage of wacky and interesting stories to hear all about. Spanning from the early 2000s until just a few years ago, there are dozens of absolutely unheard-of horror stories that will keep you on the edge of your seat as each new episode begins.

2 ‘Scrubs’ (2001)

With all these medical dramas to check out, this one comes as a nice comedic break. With the amazing ‘Scrubs’, you will never be short on laughs. While it might be considered a “dramedy”, it very clearly leans more towards comedy than drama, and that is what makes it exquisite!

It follows the lives of medical and surgical interns (and later, residents) at Sacred Heart Teaching Hospital. Zach Braff, Sarah Chalke, Donald Faison, and John C. McGinley round out the main cast of the show, and with nine seasons, there is never a dull moment as the story continues to draw you in.

1 ‘Five Days at Memorial’ (2022)

Image via Apple TV+

Following the success of the book of the same name by Sheri Fink, ‘Five Days at Memorial’ showcases the difficulties that were seen by a local hospital in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina. This true-life miniseries encompasses the wild devastation, both physical and mental, that came from this disaster.

With the incredible talent of Vera Farmiga and Robert Pine, ‘Five Days...’ took this unimaginable circumstance to befall these beautiful people and brought that to the world. The awareness that this show provided for the strife endured is a lasting and important one, and this show is absolute aces.

