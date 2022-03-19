Sometimes, TV shows absolutely nail what it’s like to be in or around a hospital, emergency room, or specialty medical office. Some others show's portrayals feel like the realism of the environment is less important than beefing up the shock/drama that's inherent with stories like these. In other words, there’s nothing real about it. Wrong tools are being called for, wrong organs being removed, etc. And, of course, there are plenty of shows that fall somewhere in the middle; we're looking at you, Grey's Anatomy, M*A*S*H, and Nurse Jackie!

So, for those watching, or wanting to watch TV shows that are not only great, but believable, here are the best medical dramas, ranked.

7. Code Black (2015-2018)

Basing the series on a documentary by filmmaker Ryan McGarry, creator Michael Seitzman (North Country), introduced Code Black in 2016 on CBS. The overall theme of the show zeros in on an understaffed Los Angeles emergency room that is as busy as it is lacking in the necessary resources needed to run a smooth operation.

Starring Marcia Gay Harden (Into The Wild), Harry Ford, and a well-rounded cast, critics and fans alike praise the show's intense accuracy of portraying what under-prepared ERs face on a daily basis. You can connect that believability factor to the real-life documentary the show is based on, a film that opened people's eyes to the everyday struggles medical professionals experience simply from lack of recourses within some of the most high-traffic emergency rooms in the country. It’s no wonder the writers of Code Black had plenty of material to pull from.

6. The Resident (2018 - Present)

Fans of The Resident might not know that it's based on a 2012 book entitled Accountable written by Marty Makary, MD. The show follows the character Conrad Hawkins (Matt Czuchry), who begins his tenure at a high-traffic medical facility called Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. Conrad follows the lead of Randolph Bale (Bruce Greenwood), as he learns the inns and outs (as well as the slippery politics) of the hospital, as the veil is pulled back to reveal the truth.

Although some fans would say the show's realism is sometimes wishy-washy due to some overly dramatic plot lines, it's still interesting to see how each character are sometimes forced to manipulate the orthodox list of recommended procedures, on the fly, in order to achieve the best results. But, the most intriguing aspect of the show is how the creators/writers give a unique look at the ethical (and sometimes highly unethical) practices of today’s healthcare providers.

Currently, in its fifth season, you can find The Resident on Fox.

5. The Good Doctor (2017-Present)

When the CBS series, The Good Doctor premiered, fans of medical shows surely tuned in to see what sort of curveball the Dr. Sean Murphy (Freddie Highmore) character would bring to this genre. If you're unfamiliar with the show, Sean is a young surgical resident, living with autism, who has moved from his small hometown to work at a San Jose hospital. But after the first few episodes aired, new viewers caught on fast that the dramatic medical storylines and solid relationships each character brings to the surgical table, highly overshadowed the doctor's affliction.

Premiering on CBS back in 2017, the show is adapted from a 2013 South Korean medical series by the same name. Despite some resistance by executive CBS bigwigs (concerned that the subject might be too risky for network TV), The Good Doctor proved to be just as believable and interesting as some of its medical-show predecessors. Not only does The Good Doctor consistently deliver entertaining and intense emergency situations, but it shed some light on the abilities (sometimes extraordinary) of someone with autism.

Now finishing up his fifth season, The Good Doctor continues to get even good-er.

4. House (2004-2012)

After one small-ish acting role after another, Enlish-born Hugh Laurie finally got the leading role he was waiting for by being cast as the title character of House MD (eventually shortened to just House). And to make the new gig even better than a low-cholesterol test result, this Fox series became a bit hit.

Located at a fictional New Jersey-based hospital, Dr. Gregory House leads a team of doctors in the most unconventional and arrogant of ways. Although Dr. House may be as skilled as he can be as a physician, the character deals with his own addiction to pain medication, as well as a debilitating damaged leg that has plagued him since receiving an incorrect diagnosis; hence the pain-pill addiction.

Debuting in 2004 and running for eight seasons, the show pulled in hordes of fans with its engaging characters, fascinating diagnoses, and most of all, Laurie's wit/dry sense of humor. With every episode feeling as if it's a "stand-alone" mystery medical novel, each installment takes viewers one a fascinating ride as House and his crew try to determine the diagnosis of each of his patients. And of course, what can be bloody done about it!

3. Chicago Med (2015-Present)

Living nicely in the world of Chi-town series Chicago PD and Chicago Fire, Chicago Med is the third installment of the franchise. Premiering back in 2015, the show follows the medical team bravely working at a fictional Chicago hospital. In fact, in addition to the medical accuracy and plethora of emergency situations presented in this exciting series, the Chicago Med characters sometimes crosses over with its two sibling shows. For example, one of the main characters, Dr. Will Halstead (Nick Gehlfuss), is the older brother of the Chicago PD character Detective Jay Halstead, (Jesse Lee Soffer). Also, the character April Sexton (Yaya DeCosta) is the childhood friend of Chicago Fire character Lieutenant Kelly Severide (Taylor Kinney).

On top of the edge-of-your-seat plot lines and realistic hospital situations, Chicago Med successfully breaks through different stereotype barriers, such as nurses taking prominent roles on the medical team. That, combined with the show's cross-overs (along with quality writing/acting) give Chicago Med an authentic feel, with characters worthy enough to get to know.

The show continues to go strong, now in its seven season on NBC.

2. Scrubs (2001-2010)

It's hard to believe that a comedy, like Scrubs, would be on a "believability" list, let alone one of the top-ranking choices. But the fact is, that despite its smart sense of humor, Scrubs, which debuted back in 2001 and stars Zach Braff and Donald Faison, tackles real and believable situations that balance out the silliness. With a fantastic supporting cast including Sarah Chalke, John C. McGinley, and Neil Flynn, the show focuses on a medical team stationed in a fictional hospital that's used to train up-and-coming physicians.

The daydream exploration from the head of Dr. John Dorian (Braff) provides plenty comedy, while supporting cast and storylines remind fans that it’s not always fun and games. No other show portrays the residency training steps like this one does, giving the series a unique peek into a part of the medical world. Spending its own residency on NBC, then ABC, Scrubs went strong for nine seasons. Pretty impressive for a bunch of silly doctors.

1. ER (1994-2009)

If there was a such thing as medical-show-royalty, ER would be wearing a crown on top of another crown. And deserving so. Spending over a mind-blowing 15 seasons, with 331 episodes, ER launched the careers of George Clooney, Noah Wyle, and Julianna Margulies. The show also laid the groundwork/roadmap/blueprint for every medical show to follow after it.

Created by Michael Crichton, ER takes place in a fictional general hospital located in Chicago. This series, that debuted back in 1994, subjected fans to nonstop emergency situations that brought them closer to every character the show introduced them to. Medical-drama fans were exposed to the very emotions and stresses that these heroes were experiencing on a day in/day out basis. Being the most believable medical show there ever was, ER aired all the way up until 2009 on NBC.

