Epic dramas and sweeping fantasy adventures have long dominated the medieval genre, often following brave heroes who fight to the death to protect their homelands and those they love. From beloved classics like Braveheart to recent releases The Northman, the genre is known to feature plenty of bloodshed and stoic characters as they clash in brutal combat savagely fought between competing armies.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves proves that medieval movies do not have to take themselves so seriously, however, and mines plenty of laughs from the tropes of the genre as well as the game it is based on. Some of the best medieval movies are comedies and show that just because the era was incredibly hard to live in with death a constant threat, it does not mean you cannot laugh at a chubby dragon every now and then.

10 'Black Knight' (2001)

After falling into a moat at the medieval-themed amusement park he works at, slacker Jamal (Martin Lawrence) finds himself trapped in 14th-century England. As the situation dawns upon him, Jamal tries his best to acclimatize to his dangerous new surroundings while trying to stay alive, eventually gaining the trust of a king in the process.

Best known for his work in television and for co-starring with Will Smith in Bad Boys, Black Knight gave Lawrence the chance to headline his own comedy movie. While some of the jokes fall flat and the humor is a little juvenile, the movie is a fun throwback to the screwball comedies of the early 2000s and is a rare medieval movie that comments on race as Jamal navigates the 14th century as a black man.

9 'Your Highness' (2011)

After a powerful sorcerer crashes his wedding and kidnaps his bride, brave prince Fabious (James Franco) journeys out to rescue her with the aid of his lazy brother Thaddeous (Danny McBride). They are soon joined by the skilled warrior Isabel (Natalie Portman) and the courage of his companions begins to rub off on Thaddeous as he discovers his inner hero.

Coming from the minds behind stoner comedies like Pineapple Express, Your Highness retains that movie's low-brow humor and transports it to a medieval setting. While the movie has copped a lot of flack since its release, it features more than a few genuine laughs and makes for an entertaining companion at a beer and pizza night.

8 'Robin Hood: Men in Tights' (1993)

A parody of the legendary character and medieval movies in general, Robin Hood: Men in Tights is a slapstick comedy in the vein of The Naked Gun. With an evil prince ruling the land and exploiting its people for their money, Robin Hood (Cary Elwes) recruits a crew of merry men to steal from the rich and protect the poor.

While there are countless adaptations of the source material, Robin Hood: Men in Tights is the silliest take on the character. It has gained a cult following since release and remains one of the most popular movies to feature the character, paving the way for more medieval comedies, like Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves, to exist.

7 'A Knight's Tale' (2001)

After his master dies in the middle of a jousting competition, peasant squire William Thatcher (Heath Ledger) takes on the dead man's identity and proceeds to win the tournament. With the aid of his fellow squires, William keeps up the facade and takes the jousting world by storm, becoming a hero to the common folk in the process.

A Knight's Tale was one of Ledger's early roles and helped set him up as a charming leading man. Supported by a winning cast that includes Paul Bettany and Alan Tudyk, Ledger and company provide plenty of laughs as the movie melds medieval times with 70s rock hits to create an anachronistic action comedy movie that still holds up today.

6 'The Visitors' (1993)

Beginning in 1123, The Visitors follows Count Godefroy (Jean Reno) as a witch's curse causes him to mistakenly kill his future father-in-law. Desperate to atone, Godefroy begs a wizard to send him back in time to correct his mistake, but instead, the wizard sends Godefroy and his servant Jacquouille (Christian Clavier) to 1992, where they are faced with the horrors of modern society.

The Visitors proved to be a massive hit in its native France and remains one of the highest-grossing movies of all time in the country. While the majority of its plot takes place in the present, the movie's fish out of water story will still appeal to medieval fans as Godefroy and Jacquouille struggle to adapt to their new environment.

5 'Brave' (2012)

Set in Medieval Scotland, Brave revolves around Princess Merida (Kelly Macdonald), who yearns to escape the arranged marriage that has been forced upon her. Dreaming instead to become a master archer, a jaunt in the woods causes Merida's mother to be cursed, and thus Merida must set out to save her beloved mother and learn the true meaning of bravery.

The first Pixar movie to feature a female protagonist, and the first to star a Disney Princess they created, Brave remains one of Pixar's best movies. It provides all the expected elements of the greatest family movies: big laughs, thrilling adventure, and more than a few genuinely touching moments.

4 'Army of Darkness' (1992)

The third entry in the iconic Evil Dead series, Army of Darkness swaps blood-soaked horror for slapstick comedy as franchise hero Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) is set back in time to Medieval England. With the Deadite threat present even in these ancient times, Ash is forced to become a hero as he seeks a way to return home.

Army of Darkness leans heavily into the comedy aspects that were first hinted at in Evil Dead 2 to create one of the best horror comedy films that stands apart from the first two movies to form its own identity. Many of Ash's trademark quips originated in Army of Darkness and is an essential watch for anyone who enjoys humor in their medieval movies.

3 'Shrek' (2001)

A comedic take on fairytales, Shrek centers around the titular ogre as his isolated swamp is intruded upon by an assortment of classic children's book characters. Given the ultimatum of rescuing a princess from her prison to win back the solitude he craves, Shrek (Mike Myers) and new companion Donkey (Eddie Murphy) begin their own hero's journey.

Shrek was a core part of many people's childhoods as the surprise hit is one of the best examples of movies that master the genre they mock. Despite its family-friendly plot and visuals, Shrek is both smart and funny enough for people of all ages to enjoy, with many of its jokes better understood as an adult.

2 'The Princess Bride' (1987)

Presented as a tale being told to a sick child by his grandfather, The Princess Bride follows the romance between Princess Buttercup (Robin Wright) and farm boy Westley (Cary Elwes). As outside forces threaten to tear the young lovers apart, they go on an incredible journey full of colorful characters as they try to reunite.

One of the best movies of the 1980s, The Princess Bride remains one of the most quotable movies ever. It makes for the perfect mix of adventure and comedy as its charming cast trade barbs while journeying together, and remains a classic beloved by fans of all ages.

1 'Monty Python and the Holy Grail' (1975)

The beloved comedy group's take on the medieval genre, Monty Python and the Holy Grail is a madcap adventure brimming with big laughs. Retelling the story of King Arthur, the plot sees Arthur and his loyal knights heading out to find the Holy Grail while contending with an assortment of unforgettable characters.

While Monty Python produced many beloved movies and sketches, Holy Grail is seen as their masterpiece as it is often heralded as being one of the best comedies of all time. From the resilient Black Knight to the man-eating rabbit, Holy Grail offers some of the best moments in medieval cinema through a comedic lens.

