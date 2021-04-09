While her acting career onscreen thus far is still relatively young, Melissa McCarthy has already solidified her place as one of the great comedic performers of our time. Scene-stealing doesn’t do justice to her supporting turns in films like Bridesmaids or her appearances on Saturday Night Live, and the commitment with which she approaches each character – regardless of whether it’s a comedy or a drama – makes all the difference. We laugh not because it’s Melissa McCarthy doing a bit, but because she’s created a character so dimensional that the behavior is exactly right, whether she’s playing an identity thief or a lonely forger.

So with a new Melissa McCarthy movie now available on Netflix (the superhero action comedy Thunder Force), now felt like a good time to look back on some of the actress’ best performances thus far. She’s still got a long career ahead of her, and the fact that her work over the last decade on the big screen is already this memorable bodes well for audiences for the foreseeable future.

Honorable Mention: Ghostbusters

The "controversial" 2016 sequel/reboot of the Ghostbusters franchise falls just outside the Top 5 here not because it's a bad movie, but because it's more of an ensemble piece in which McCarthy plays more of a "straight man" character. But she's excellent at it, and Abby is portrayed as a capable, cool, level-headed hero of sorts in contrast to Kristen Wiig's more nerdy character or Kate McKinnon's extremely chaotic energy she brings to Holtzmann. But Ghostbusters 2016 is Good, Actually and I will be screaming this from the rooftops for years on end — it's fun, it's colorful, it's funny, and it's also tremendously rewatchable. Haters to the leftttttt.

5.) Tammy

2014’s Tammy marked the first of McCarthy’s many collaborations with her husband Ben Falcone as a filmmaker, as the two wrote this dramedy themselves. The trailers promised a kooky character in the vein of what we expected from McCarthy at the time, but the film itself was far more introspective and melancholy than the marketing let on. McCarthy plays a woman who, after learning her husband is cheating on her, strikes out on a road trip with her foul-mouthed alcoholic grandmother (played by Susan Sarandon). And while the film isn’t quite a home run, it showed that McCarthy was able to layer her characters with more depth and drama than some of her previous work had allowed. The titular Tammy is a sad woman, and the film finds her confronting some demons of her own while also trying to convince her grandmother to get help. Tammy probably would have benefitted from committing harder to the dramatic stakes, but as is it’s a fine harbinger of what was to come from McCarthy’s later roles.

4.) The Heat

After breaking out big with Bridesmaids, McCarthy reteamed with director Paul Feig, this time as the co-lead of an 80s-inspired buddy cop comedy. The Heat is great not only because McCarthy’s character is so different from the one she played in Bridesmaids – in this film she’s a tough, no-nonsense cop with a habit of bending the rules – but because McCarthy and Sandra Bullock have excellent chemistry. Shades of Midnight Run abound as McCarthy’s streetwise cop and Bullock’s by-the-books FBI agent clash before they ultimately find harmony. But as with the best McCarthy performances, this one is layered with serious emotional stakes, as we’re introduced to her character’s large Boston family for whom she cares a great deal (despite cursing them out every chance she gets).

3.) Spy

Possibly the purely funniest movie McCarthy has been in this far, her third collaboration with Paul Feig finds her entering action hero mode – albeit an unlikely one. McCarthy plays Susan Cooper, the “computer person” behind the spy who’s forced into action when her debonair spy agent (played by Jude Law) ends up dead. The film does a terrific job of playing with the “unlikely action hero” trope without making McCarthy the butt of the joke. Her character is underestimated at every turn, but she always proves more than capable. That delicate balance of capable yet unlikely is tough to nail, and McCarthy hits it with ease. Her banter with Jason Statham’s idiotic psychopath spy is the comedic highlight of the film, but what makes this one so rewatchable is McCarthy’s warm, kick-ass performance at its center as a dimensional, well-rounded, and incredibly funny spy.

2.) Bridesmaids

To say that Melissa McCarthy stole Bridesmaids is not to denigrate any other aspect of the film – it’s one of the best comedies of the 21st century – but is more a testament to just how good McCarthy is in it. Her character creation of Megan is spot-on brilliant, and her performance is constantly surprising. Just when you think you have a handle on Megan, McCarthy unveils another layer to the character in funny yet endearing ways. Megan is almost the conscience of the entire movie as Kristen Wiig’s character struggles to cope with her evolving relationships, and as the one who on the outside appears to be the most outlandish, it turns out Megan is the most stable of the group because she’s confident in exactly who she is. There’s a reason McCarthy earned an Oscar nomination for this role, and it still stands as one of her funniest and most impressive performances a decade later.

1.) Can You Ever Forgive Me?

McCarthy’s best performance to date earned her a second Oscar nomination, and frankly should have been a bigger deal. The actress’ transformation into real-life author turned forger Lee Israel in Marielle Heller’s Can You Ever Forgive Me? transcends a physical imitation – it’s a performance that’s deeply felt from the inside out, and the nuance with which McCarthy tackles Israel makes all the difference. Israel is portrayed as a sad woman, but McCarthy gets at the talent and drive buried within that gave her the confidence to begin forging autographs – and the need to be recognized. But again, the film moves beyond a simple portrait of a sad woman and is, at heart, deeply human. Israel is flawed to the bone, but aren’t we all? McCarthy makes no judgments about the character she portrays, and the performance in turn is complex and dimensional and kind of breaks your heart. It’s the kind of role so often written for the greatest male actors of our time – a complicated character – and so infrequently written for women. So it’s a testament to McCarthy’s talent that she was not only up to the challenge, but created something special. Something her own. And the complex emotions felt throughout the film are all due to this truly stirring and stunning performance.

